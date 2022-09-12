Read full article on original website
Related
Daughter of slain Mesquite police officer impact statement to killer: 'I want to know the heart and soul behind the gun'
DALLAS — In court Thursday morning, emotional impact statements were heard from the family of Mesquite Police Officer Richard Houston. The officer was gunned down in December 2021 while responding to a disturbance call. Jaime Jaramillo was convicted Wednesday for capital murder in Houston's death. Houston’s family got a...
fox4news.com
Photo shows Dallas hit-and-run driver who killed woman while chasing someone else
DALLAS - Police need help finding the hit-and-run driver that killed a woman in Dallas. The fatal accident happened early Tuesday morning on Denley Drive, near Clarendon Drive and Marsalis Avenue. Dallas police said a man driving a black 2017 to 2018 Hyundai sedan was chasing and firing shots at...
fox4news.com
Arrest made in hit-and-run death of Dallas cyclist
DALLAS - Dallas police arrested a man they believe was behind the wheel of an SUV that hit and killed a cyclist on Sunday morning. 29-year-old Kenneth Lloyd Connors III was arrested on Thursday and charged for an accident involving a death. 45-year-old Billy Watley was riding his bike on...
dpdbeat.com
Information Wanted in Fatal Hit and Run on Kleberg Road
The suspect in this offense Kenneth Lloyd Connors III 29 years old was arrested and charged for Accident Involving Death, Felony 2 and he is currently in the Dallas County Jail. Original Post:. Dallas Police are asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect and suspect vehicle involved in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Shooting Outside Garland Sonic Leads to Lockouts at Several Schools
A shooting outside a fast-food restaurant in Garland prompted emergency responses at several Garland schools Thursday afternoon. Garland Police said they were called to a shooting on the 3300 block of Broadway Boulevard at about 3 p.m. where officers found a man with an apparent gunshot wound. The man was transported to an area hospital for treatment. His condition is not known.
fox4news.com
Family of cyclist killed by hit-and-run driver in Dallas hoping driver is caught
DALLAS - The family of Billy Watley is hoping for answers as police work to find the person who fled after hitting him while he was riding his bicycle Sunday morning. Dallas police said the vehicle involved in this case has been located, and though a person of interest has been identified, they aren’t releasing their name to the public.
fox4news.com
18-wheeler hangs from Allen overpass, driver dies in crash
ALLEN, Texas - Allen police said a man driving an 18-wheeler died in a crash on the Central Expressway. It happened just before noon Wednesday near West Bethany Drive. Responding officers found the truck suspended on the overpass. Investigators believe the truck was heading southbound when it hit another vehicle.
Garland schools briefly lock down after shooting
GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Schools in Garland were locked down for a short time this afternoon after a shooting off Broadway Blvd.Police said that just after 3:00 p.m., they responded to reports of a shooting from the 3300 block of Broadway Blvd. Multiple schools were locked down as a safety precaution, but have since been released.When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital, and his condition is not currently known.Meanwhile, police are still searching for the suspect, who they describe as a Hispanic male between the ages of 17 and 19. He has a short haircut and was wearing a grey sweatshirt and grey sweatpants.Investigators said they believe that a fight between two men led up to the shooting, but do not know what started their argument.The investigation is ongoing.
RELATED PEOPLE
fox4news.com
Mesquite driver arrested after road rage fight leads to gunfire
MESQUITE, Texas - A man accused of pulling a gun out in a case of road rage in Mesquite has been arrested. Mesquite police said Stephen Phillips got into a fight with another driver Tuesday afternoon near the LBJ Freeway and Towne Centre Drive. Police said at some point, Phillips...
fox4news.com
Frisco high school students arrested for injuring disabled person
FRISCO, Texas - Frisco police said two high school students have been arrested for the assault of a disabled person at Lone Star High School earlier this week. The assault happened on Tuesday, Sept. 13, though Frisco police were made aware of it the next day. Resource officers identified the...
Lone Star High School students accused of injuring disabled person
FRISCO (CBSDFW.COM) - Two Lone Star High School students were arrested for allegedly injuring a disabled person, according to Frisco police. Law enforcement officials said they were made aware of the alleged assault on Sept. 14, a day after it happened. Both juveniles were arrested without incident and charged with injury to a disabled individual. The offense is a 3rd degree felony punishable by two to ten years in jail. "The Frisco Police Department has made it clear that school safety is a priority. Criminal behavior will not be tolerated, and all persons involved will be held accountable," said Chief David Shilson. "Our department continues to work closely with Frisco ISD to maintain campus safety and protect all students and faculty."CBS 11 has reached out to the school district for more information. The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the Frisco Police Department at (972) 292-6010.
fox4news.com
Trackdown: Help find Aareon Johnson’s killer
DALLAS - This week's Trackdown looks back at the murder of Aareon Johnson in Deep Ellum. It’s the fourth murder there since May that moved Dallas police to create a unit specifically to work the Deep Ellum Entertainment District. The 20-year-old was gunned down by a man police say...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox4news.com
Mesquite police officer murder: Jury finds suspect guilty in just minutes
MESQUITE, Texas - A Dallas jury found a man guilty of capital murder in the shooting death of a Mesquite police officer. Jaime Jaramillo was found guilty on Wednesday for killing Officer Richard Houston. Officer Houston was shot three times in December while responding to a disturbance call outside a...
fox4news.com
Man arrested after road rage confrontation in Mesquite
Police said Stephen Phillips got into a fight with another driver Tuesday afternoon in Mesquite. He pulled out a gun and it went off, but thankfully no one was hit.
fox4news.com
Family remembers 6-year-old killed by suspected drunk driver: 'There was no goodbye'
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - The mother of a little boy killed by an intoxicated driver in Grand Prairie says she never even got a chance to say goodbye. 6-year-old Mike Richardson was playing basketball outside when the driver of a Tahoe struck and killed him. The boy's family doesn't have...
Victim in road rage incident disarms suspect
MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A road rage incident led to a confrontation with a handgun. The incident happened at about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 18600 block of I-635 in Mesquite. Police said it began as road rage and two vehicles stopped in a parking lot. The suspect had a handgun but the victim was able to disarm him. While the victim was attempting to clear the weapon, the gun accidentally fired one round. There was no damage or injuries reported. The suspect was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Boy, 12, Injured in Hit-and-Run in Dallas
A 12-year-old child was hospitalized after being struck in a hit-and-run crash in Dallas' Pleasant Grove neighborhood Wednesday morning. Dallas Police said officers were called to a crash at Lake June Road and Amity Lane where a child had been hit by a car. Police said the suffered an injury...
Woman hit, killed by vehicle as suspect attempted to shoot others, Dallas police say
DALLAS — A man is wanted by police in connection to a deadly hit-and-run that killed a bystander overnight in southern Dallas. According to the Dallas Police Department (DPD), the man was arguing with a woman in the 800 block of Denley Drive near Morrell Avenue. When the woman's acquaintance came over, that's when the man allegedly pulled out and started shooting.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
2 Frisco Students Into Custody After Video Shows Assault of Disabled Student
The Frisco Police Department announced Thursday that two Lone Star High School students had been taken into custody for injuring a disabled student in an incident that was caught on camera. Frisco police confirm the arrests are in response to a video circulating on social media showing a student punching...
fox4news.com
Police arrest North Texas doctor at center of IV bag tampering investigation
A Dallas doctor whose license was suspended last week has been arrested as part of a criminal investigation into alleged tampering with IV bags. The Texas Medical Board's suspension order says the investigation surrounds the death of at least one person who received one of those IV bags from the Baylor Scott & White Surgicare in North Dallas.
Comments / 8