ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

FBI: 17-year-old Ohio girl who went missing in Georgia found

Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tc2EX_0hrSIW6D00

ATLANTA — FBI officials said that a 17-year-old girl, who traveled from Ohio to Atlanta, was found safe after she went missing for several days, according to WSB-TV.

Emma Linek was last seen leaving Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Tuesday morning and was able to reunite with her father on Sunday afternoon, the FBI said.

“17-Year-old Emma Linek has been located and is safe. Emma walked into a local police department late this afternoon and has been reunited with her father,” the FBI said Sunday afternoon. “FBI Atlanta appreciates the help of the media and public in spreading her picture and for all the information & tips.”

Linek, who also goes by Zari, flew into Atlanta from Cleveland, Ohio, on Sept. 6.

FBI agents said she was last seen leaving Hartsfield’s North Daily Parking with an unknown man at about 10 a.m.

According to WSB, agents said Linek was endangered and in need of medication. Assistant special agent in charge Christopher Macrae said Linek was clinically diagnosed with autism but fully functioning.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
CBS 46

9-1-1 call released in the fatal shooting of 7-year-old girl in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A 9-1-1 call has been released in the moments after a fatal August shooting of a 7-year-old girl in Atlanta. A woman is heard calling 9-1-1 saying there had just been a shooting. The woman says the shooting happened inside one of the apartment units at the Camden Vantage Apartments in northeast Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Cleveland, GA
City
Hartsfield, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Investigation finds federal violations at local hospital after teen’s death

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — A Douglasville mother says her son was dismissed from a local emergency room and denied care, that may have saved his life. Tosha Nettles said she understands the pandemic truly tested metro Atlanta hospitals as personal worked long hours around a news and deadly virus. But Nettles said her son’s COVID symptoms were mistaken for an attitude problem when she took Tyler Fairley 17-year-old to Wellstar Douglas last year.
DOUGLASVILLE, GA
Action News Jax

Officials: Florida man arrested after alleged involvement in a road-rage shooting

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida man has been identified and arrested by officials after he allegedly shot at a vehicle multiple times during a road-rage incident. According to a news release from Volusia Sheriff’s Office, the shooting was reported just before 6 a.m. Thursday when a woman who was driving southbound on the SR 415 was approached from behind by a car that was driving erratically with no headlights on.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta Police#Fbi Agents#Fbi#Wsb Tv#North Daily Parking#Cox Media Group
Raleigh News & Observer

Car found with body inside may belong to missing Georgia woman, authorities say

A body was found inside a car thought to belong to an Atlanta-area woman who went missing earlier this month, according to Georgia authorities. The discovery comes nearly two weeks after relatives said Yolanda Brown, 53, left her home in Covington to meet up with an acquaintance, local outlets reported. She drove her 2020 black Chevy Impala to a pub on Sept. 2 — and never returned.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta ranked as one of 'Most Unfaithful Cities' in US, per dating site

Atlanta is one of the nation's least faithful cities, according to a recent ranking published by a website that covers dating and relationships. MyDatingAdvisor.com studied 200 major U.S. cities, looking at marriage, divorce and separation rates to form its list of Most Unfaithful Cities in the United States. Atlanta ranked No. 9 on that list. The ranking cited statistics, showing Atlanta's marriage rate was 47% and its divorce rate was 9%. Atlanta's separation rate was listed at 2%.
ATLANTA, GA
The Georgia Sun

Georgia man accused of murdering his mother

Forsyth County Sheriff’s detectives have charged a Loganville man with one count of felony murder. Deputies responded to a medical call in the area of Frank Boyd Road in Forsyth County at about 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 10, when an elderly male could not wake up the woman that lived in the home.
LOGANVILLE, GA
Action News Jax

Moonshine reality TV star facing charges for active still

FLOMATON, Ala. — An Alabama man known to reality TV viewers as a moonshine manufacturer was arrested Monday night on alcohol-related charges. Johnny Wayne Griffis, 48, is charged with distillation, or manufacture of prohibited liquors and beverages. He also faces a class C misdemeanor of sale, offer for sale, possession or barter of prohibited liquors and beverages, WEAR-TV reported.
CARBON HILL, AL
Action News Jax

EXPLAINER: States scramble as US abortion landscape shifts

COLUMBUS, Ohio — (AP) — Almost three months after Roe v. Wade was overturned, the landscape of abortion access is still shifting significantly in some states, sometimes very quickly. Changing restrictions and litigation in neighboring Indiana and Ohio this week illustrate the whiplash for providers and patients navigating...
OHIO STATE
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
112K+
Followers
124K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy