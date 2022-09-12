ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ulster, NY

hudsonvalleyone.com

Ulster County first responders to be saluted, celebrated

This month being the 21st anniversary of 9/11, there is less emphasis on commemorations than there were last year for the 20th. But one gathering that launched in 2022 will be making a return visit to the Ulster County Fairgrounds on Saturday, September 17 from 4 to 9 p.m. It’s called Ulster County Salutes Our Heroes. Live music, food and honored speakers will be featured, and there will be plenty of activities for kids this year. Admission is free.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Celebrate Local Bounty at Enormous Ulster County Festival

It’s getting to be that time of the year. Harvest time. And the Hudson Valley has a great bounty of delicious local produce and more. When you live in a place like the Hudson Valley, what’s the best way to celebrate the harvest? With a festival, of course. And there is a doozy of a festival happening in Ulster County in just a couple of weeks.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

“Very scary”: Why 10% of 911 calls in Ulster County go unanswered

A frightening statistic for those in desperate need of emergency services has come to light in Ulster County. One out of every ten 911 calls for emergency medical services on average goes unanswered. “And that isn’t like a fluke in numbers,” explains Everett Erichsen, Ulster County’s Director of Emergency Services....
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Popular Sullivan County, NY Restaurant Closing for Good

Many residents are upset by the news. It's never good when we hear a local business is closing its doors for good. Not all reasons are bad though, it can be because someone is retiring and will be moving on to the next phase of their life. A beloved restaurant owner in Sullivan County recently announced that he will be closing his restaurant, but it will be for one of those good reasons and he will soon be enjoying the retired life.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY
City
Ulster, NY
Ulster County, NY
Society
Ulster, NY
Government
Ulster County, NY
Government
County
Ulster County, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Newburgh city manager to move into city

NEWBURGH – A year after he should have moved into Newburgh as per the city charter, City Manager Todd Venning will be establishing residency there, Mayor Torrance Harvey told Mid-Hudson News. The mayor toured the manager’s new home recently. “It’s a beautiful apartment and before he went away...
NEWBURGH, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Fun Fall Food Truck Festival in Orange County

The Hudson Valley loves its food trucks. So much so that we have food truck festivals, and they’re awesome. Food truck festivals are much cooler than your run of the mill food courts. First of all, they can travel to just about anywhere. Second of all, the Hudson Valley has a ton of local food trucks using local ingredients to make quality food. And food truck festivals usually have more than just food trucks.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Kingston 9/11 Memorial Services at Firemen’s Park

Memorial services commenced at 8:46 a.m. on Sunday, September 11 at Firemen’s Park in uptown Kingston, the exact time the first plane hit the World Trade Center twin towers 21 years ago. Fire trucks surrounded the triangular-shaped park as people gathered along the sidewalks during a light mist. The firemen lined up on one side and the Sheriff’s Department’s color guard on the other side. Rev. David Brechter gave the invocation and Fire Chief Chris Rea spoke on the importance of remembering the terror attacks so history will not be repeated.
KINGSTON, NY
Festival
Politics
Society
hudsonvalleyone.com

Gardiner Town Board struggles with waivers for Lazy River campground

Once again, the ongoing sore point of Lazy River, LLC’s Yogi Bear Jellystone Park Campground dominated discussion by the Gardiner Town Board at its September 6 meeting. With help from notes supplied by Town attorney Allyson Phillips of Young/Sommer, LLC, Town supervisor Marybeth Majestic reviewed the Board’s discussion at a special meeting on August 24 dedicated to consideration of the waivers of Special Use Permit requirements requested by Lazy River as it seeks to establish a Campground Floating District within Gardiner’s zoning structure. While Town Board members clarified amongst themselves their postures on several of the waivers at the August 24 meeting, the murkier issues were tabled, and will be addressed in another special meeting scheduled for Tuesday, September 20.
GARDINER, NY
hudsonvalleypost.com

Four-Time Convicted Burglar Arrested Again In Hudson Valley

A Hudson Valley man who has been convicted for burglary four times is once again accused of burglary. On Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at 3:30 p.m., the New Windsor Police Department responded to Spruce Street for a report of a residential burglary that had occurred a few hours earlier. Police...
NEW WINDSOR, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Sullivan County doubles number of bus routes (video)

MONTICELLO – The highly successful “Move Sullivan” public bus service is being expanded. Dubbed “Move Sullivan,” the three-year-old program has been providing service to two dozen stops across 10 locations. It will now add 18 new stops and eight communities. County Manager Josh Potosek said...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

New Paltz marijuana dispensary in limbo while awaiting traffic plan

The Village of New Paltz Planning Board is still considering a special use permit for the opening of a marijuana dispensary at Zero Place, a mixed-use building at 87 North Chestnut Street. The potential business avoided being referred to the Ulster County Planning Board last week, but is still in limbo while awaiting a traffic management plan from a municipal consultant.
NEW PALTZ, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Are Ulster County’s opioid deaths in retreat?

In 2018, when Ulster County had the second highest number of overdose fatalities in the state outside New York City, the county decided to prioritize the opioid epidemic in our own back yard. Several crucial state and federal grants and county strategic planning and implementation helped achieve a dramatic decrease in opioid overdose fatalities. In 2022, overdose fatalities in Ulster County have been trending 50 percent from the previous year.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY

