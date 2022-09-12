Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco Is Coming Back To New York, Performing Stand Up Shows For His ''Nobody Does This'' TourFlorence CarmelaNew York City, NY
You Can Spend the Night at this Abandoned Zoo in Upstate New YorkTravel MavenCatskill, NY
Celebrating the 53rd Anniversary of a Cultural & Musical Phenomenon; Remembering WoodstockJames PatrickWoodstock, NY
Related
hudsonvalleyone.com
Ulster County first responders to be saluted, celebrated
This month being the 21st anniversary of 9/11, there is less emphasis on commemorations than there were last year for the 20th. But one gathering that launched in 2022 will be making a return visit to the Ulster County Fairgrounds on Saturday, September 17 from 4 to 9 p.m. It’s called Ulster County Salutes Our Heroes. Live music, food and honored speakers will be featured, and there will be plenty of activities for kids this year. Admission is free.
Celebrate Local Bounty at Enormous Ulster County Festival
It’s getting to be that time of the year. Harvest time. And the Hudson Valley has a great bounty of delicious local produce and more. When you live in a place like the Hudson Valley, what’s the best way to celebrate the harvest? With a festival, of course. And there is a doozy of a festival happening in Ulster County in just a couple of weeks.
hudsonvalleyone.com
“Very scary”: Why 10% of 911 calls in Ulster County go unanswered
A frightening statistic for those in desperate need of emergency services has come to light in Ulster County. One out of every ten 911 calls for emergency medical services on average goes unanswered. “And that isn’t like a fluke in numbers,” explains Everett Erichsen, Ulster County’s Director of Emergency Services....
Popular Sullivan County, NY Restaurant Closing for Good
Many residents are upset by the news. It's never good when we hear a local business is closing its doors for good. Not all reasons are bad though, it can be because someone is retiring and will be moving on to the next phase of their life. A beloved restaurant owner in Sullivan County recently announced that he will be closing his restaurant, but it will be for one of those good reasons and he will soon be enjoying the retired life.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
DA: Hudson Valley Man Used Car As ‘Deadly Weapon,’ 3 Killed
Three people are dead and five injured after a Hudson Valley man allegedly used his car as a "deadly weapon." On Tuesday, New York State Police from Troop F announced troopers arrested an Orange County man following a crash in August that killed three people from Middletown. Walden, New York...
Middletown, NY Storefront Takes on New Life as Donation Center
When local businesses announce that they are closing, the majority of guests who frequent the establishment are sad. There is a different way to view situations similar to these. When one business closes, another one may open. The more opportunities that are in our area, the more that we can...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Newburgh city manager to move into city
NEWBURGH – A year after he should have moved into Newburgh as per the city charter, City Manager Todd Venning will be establishing residency there, Mayor Torrance Harvey told Mid-Hudson News. The mayor toured the manager’s new home recently. “It’s a beautiful apartment and before he went away...
Hudson Valley, NY Man Killed In Crash Days Before 30th Birthday
A Hudson Valley driver crashed head-on into another car, killing the other driver who was days away from celebrating his 30th birthday. On Wednesday, New York State Police from Troop F confirmed an investigation into a fatal head-on crash in Sullivan County. New York State Police Investigating Fatal Crash in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fun Fall Food Truck Festival in Orange County
The Hudson Valley loves its food trucks. So much so that we have food truck festivals, and they’re awesome. Food truck festivals are much cooler than your run of the mill food courts. First of all, they can travel to just about anywhere. Second of all, the Hudson Valley has a ton of local food trucks using local ingredients to make quality food. And food truck festivals usually have more than just food trucks.
hudsonvalleyone.com
Kingston 9/11 Memorial Services at Firemen’s Park
Memorial services commenced at 8:46 a.m. on Sunday, September 11 at Firemen’s Park in uptown Kingston, the exact time the first plane hit the World Trade Center twin towers 21 years ago. Fire trucks surrounded the triangular-shaped park as people gathered along the sidewalks during a light mist. The firemen lined up on one side and the Sheriff’s Department’s color guard on the other side. Rev. David Brechter gave the invocation and Fire Chief Chris Rea spoke on the importance of remembering the terror attacks so history will not be repeated.
31st annual Hudson Valley Hot Air Balloon Festival kicks off in Dutchess County
The 31st annual Hudson Valley Hot Air Balloon Festival kicked off in Dutchess County on Friday.
Hudson Valley Policeman of 9 Years Arrested, Charged With Stalking
A Hudson Valley police officer is on the other end of the law after being arrested on Monday. New York State Police say that they have arrested a police officer from the Hudson Valley for criminal stalking. According to a press release from state police, the arrest was made after a "series of incidents" that were reported to law enforcement.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hudsonvalleyone.com
Gardiner Town Board struggles with waivers for Lazy River campground
Once again, the ongoing sore point of Lazy River, LLC’s Yogi Bear Jellystone Park Campground dominated discussion by the Gardiner Town Board at its September 6 meeting. With help from notes supplied by Town attorney Allyson Phillips of Young/Sommer, LLC, Town supervisor Marybeth Majestic reviewed the Board’s discussion at a special meeting on August 24 dedicated to consideration of the waivers of Special Use Permit requirements requested by Lazy River as it seeks to establish a Campground Floating District within Gardiner’s zoning structure. While Town Board members clarified amongst themselves their postures on several of the waivers at the August 24 meeting, the murkier issues were tabled, and will be addressed in another special meeting scheduled for Tuesday, September 20.
hudsonvalleypost.com
Four-Time Convicted Burglar Arrested Again In Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley man who has been convicted for burglary four times is once again accused of burglary. On Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at 3:30 p.m., the New Windsor Police Department responded to Spruce Street for a report of a residential burglary that had occurred a few hours earlier. Police...
Throw it to the curb: Village of Walden lets community temporarily throw large items away curbside
People who live in the Village of Walden can get rid of things like appliances, furniture and hot water heaters by leaving them curbside this Sunday.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Sullivan County doubles number of bus routes (video)
MONTICELLO – The highly successful “Move Sullivan” public bus service is being expanded. Dubbed “Move Sullivan,” the three-year-old program has been providing service to two dozen stops across 10 locations. It will now add 18 new stops and eight communities. County Manager Josh Potosek said...
hudsonvalleyone.com
New Paltz marijuana dispensary in limbo while awaiting traffic plan
The Village of New Paltz Planning Board is still considering a special use permit for the opening of a marijuana dispensary at Zero Place, a mixed-use building at 87 North Chestnut Street. The potential business avoided being referred to the Ulster County Planning Board last week, but is still in limbo while awaiting a traffic management plan from a municipal consultant.
Who’s to Blame for Counterfeit Bills in the Hudson Valley?
To the frustration of Hudson Valley residents, more "motion picture money" has made its way into circulation, this time in New Paltz, NY. Film and television crews have recently spent record amounts of real money in our area, but are they to blame for the recent influx of fake bills being spent in real life?
hudsonvalleyone.com
Are Ulster County’s opioid deaths in retreat?
In 2018, when Ulster County had the second highest number of overdose fatalities in the state outside New York City, the county decided to prioritize the opioid epidemic in our own back yard. Several crucial state and federal grants and county strategic planning and implementation helped achieve a dramatic decrease in opioid overdose fatalities. In 2022, overdose fatalities in Ulster County have been trending 50 percent from the previous year.
New Waterpark Coming to Saugerties, New York, Are the Rumors True?
Water slides, a wave pool, and more in Saugerties?. Over the last few months, we've shared information on the plans to develop a popular farm in Ulster County, those plans seem to be getting bigger and bigger by the day. Winston Farms. The 800-acre farm located in Saugerties was purchased...
Comments / 0