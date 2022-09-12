ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, OR

KATU.com

Beaverton groping suspect accused of similar incident, court docs say

The man accused of exposing himself to a Beaverton Middle School student and groping her is also accused of a similar incident earlier this year. According to court documents, on the Fourth of July, Uriel Nava-Montoya allegedly exposed himself to customers, and groped a woman inside a Safeway store. Nava-Montoya...
BEAVERTON, OR
KATU.com

Police investigate deadly stabbing in Northeast Portland

A man was found dead in an apparent stabbing early Thursday morning in Northeast Portland’s Eliot Neighborhood, police said. At about 1:30 a.m. Thursday, Portland Police officers were dispatched to “suspicious circumstances involving a weapon” at a home near Northeast Rodney Avenue and Sacramento Street. Arriving officers...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Officials investigating suspicious death in rural Clark County; several IEDs found nearby

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. — The Clark County Sheriff’s Office responded to a suspicious death east of Chelatchie Prairie, off Forest Service Road 54, Monday morning. Officials say at 8:10 a.m., Monday, September 12, a female flagged down a passerby in a vehicle stating she needed help because her boyfriend was unresponsive and possibly dead in a tent at their campsite.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
KATU.com

Firefighters extricate person from vehicle after Hillsboro crash

HILLSBORO, Ore. — First responders extricated someone from a car Wednesday morning after a crash had Northeast Cornell Road closed in Hillsboro. Hillsboro Fire reported the crash at about 6:40 p.m. near the Northeast 25th intersection, saying both the east and westbound lanes of Cornell Road were shut down.
HILLSBORO, OR
KATU.com

Murder suspect arrested in deadly Lents neighborhood shooting

Police arrested a suspect on murder and other charges in the shooting death of a 27-year-old man in Southeast Portland earlier this month. Shaka Chambers, 46, was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on Monday on charges of second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, and first-degree burglary. Court documents...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Home, barn burned by McIver Fire in Clackamas County

Fire officials say a home and a barn were burned by the fire that broke out at Milo McIver State Park on Friday in Clackamas County. Thankfully there were no reported injuries associated with the fire, which prompted Level 3 "Go Now" evacuation orders for those living near the park.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
KATU.com

What caused Fanno Creek in Portland to turn white?

PORTLAND, Ore. — Something was causing Fanno Creek to turn white, and Portland Bureau of Environmental Services investigators recently found what was causing the change in the water. The spill response team received reports about Fanno Creek turning white the Tuesday before Labor Day. Investigators scouted the creek near...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Oregon State Parks hosting two volunteer opportunities on National Public Lands Day

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon Parks are looking for volunteers to come work alongside park staff on National Public Lands Day. On September 24, volunteers can help at Jessie M. Honeyman State Park on the Oregon Coast to plant native trees and shrubs to increase shade cover and replace plants that have been trampled or crowded out by others in the campground.
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

GRO Parade of Homes

If you are looking for design inspiration, look no further than the GRO Parade of Homes in Ridgefield, Washington. You can tour six exquisite homes, built and decorated to perfection. The Parade of Homes runs through September 25th. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit their webpage here.
RIDGEFIELD, WA

