Police catch burglary suspect leaving Milwaukie building with bag of tools, stolen items
MILWAUKIE, Ore. — Officers caught a burglary suspect who was leaving a Milwaukie building early Thursday morning with a backpack full of tools and stolen property, Portland Police said. Police were called out just before 2:30 a.m. on reports of a burglary happening in the 4400 block of Southeast...
Beaverton groping suspect accused of similar incident, court docs say
The man accused of exposing himself to a Beaverton Middle School student and groping her is also accused of a similar incident earlier this year. According to court documents, on the Fourth of July, Uriel Nava-Montoya allegedly exposed himself to customers, and groped a woman inside a Safeway store. Nava-Montoya...
Portland Police identify man that was stabbed and killed in Irvington neighborhood
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police identified the victim that was stabbed in the Irvington Neighborhood on Monday. Police found Morgan Seger, 49, unresponsive in a driveway around 7 a.m. at Northeast 18th Avenue. According to police, Segar died at the scene. No new information has been released on the...
Transit Police arrest 15 people, issue 31 citations during mission in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Transit police deputies arrested 15 people, seized weapons and drugs, and issued 31 warnings last Thursday during a public safety mission near the 122nd Avenue MAX Station. The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office Transit Police Division said the area near the intersection of 122nd Avenue and East...
Police investigate deadly stabbing in Northeast Portland
A man was found dead in an apparent stabbing early Thursday morning in Northeast Portland’s Eliot Neighborhood, police said. At about 1:30 a.m. Thursday, Portland Police officers were dispatched to “suspicious circumstances involving a weapon” at a home near Northeast Rodney Avenue and Sacramento Street. Arriving officers...
Officials investigating suspicious death in rural Clark County; several IEDs found nearby
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. — The Clark County Sheriff’s Office responded to a suspicious death east of Chelatchie Prairie, off Forest Service Road 54, Monday morning. Officials say at 8:10 a.m., Monday, September 12, a female flagged down a passerby in a vehicle stating she needed help because her boyfriend was unresponsive and possibly dead in a tent at their campsite.
Firefighters extricate person from vehicle after Hillsboro crash
HILLSBORO, Ore. — First responders extricated someone from a car Wednesday morning after a crash had Northeast Cornell Road closed in Hillsboro. Hillsboro Fire reported the crash at about 6:40 p.m. near the Northeast 25th intersection, saying both the east and westbound lanes of Cornell Road were shut down.
'City in Crisis, Finding Solutions:' Neighborhood fears crime creeping in
PORTLAND, Ore. — We’ve reported a lot on Portland’s growing crime issues and neighborhood frustration. Now we’re hearing from people who are worried about crime that’s heading their way. On one recent day, it just so happened an alarm company was hooking up a new...
Murder suspect arrested in deadly Lents neighborhood shooting
Police arrested a suspect on murder and other charges in the shooting death of a 27-year-old man in Southeast Portland earlier this month. Shaka Chambers, 46, was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on Monday on charges of second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, and first-degree burglary. Court documents...
Stranger enters Northeast Portland home, climbs into 10-year-old's bed
PORTLAND, Ore — A Portland homeowner says her sense of safety is shaken after a person she didn't know walked into her house Tuesday and climbed into her 10-year-old son's bed. “They came in the front door, and they wandered into my children’s room, and crawled up onto the...
Home, barn burned by McIver Fire in Clackamas County
Fire officials say a home and a barn were burned by the fire that broke out at Milo McIver State Park on Friday in Clackamas County. Thankfully there were no reported injuries associated with the fire, which prompted Level 3 "Go Now" evacuation orders for those living near the park.
WWeek: Crime encroaches on Dawson Park, landmark of Portland's Black community
Over the past two years, Portland’s Dawson Park has been the site of murders, reported drug dealing, and sex work. People living in the area say their calls to the city have gone unanswered. Willamette Week spent several days at the park and pouring through police reports for a...
Portland clears camp and trash along 33rd Drive, only pushing problem down the road
PORTLAND, Ore. — The City of Portland has aggressively removed homeless camps this summer, and it looks like one stretch of road in Northeast Portland is next on the list. KATU reporter Angelica Thornton and photographer Mike Warner spent a week visiting the camps along NE 33rd Drive. On...
What caused Fanno Creek in Portland to turn white?
PORTLAND, Ore. — Something was causing Fanno Creek to turn white, and Portland Bureau of Environmental Services investigators recently found what was causing the change in the water. The spill response team received reports about Fanno Creek turning white the Tuesday before Labor Day. Investigators scouted the creek near...
Organizer cancels Portland Polish Festival, citing unsafe neighborhood
PORTLAND, Ore. — It was supposed to happen this weekend. The annual Portland Polish Festival was scheduled to return to North Portland after being canceled two years in a row because of COVID. "It’s kinda sad that the third year in a row gets canceled," said Ewa Barker, who's...
Proponents of Oregon gun control measure push ahead, opponents push back
PORTLAND, Ore. — At issue is how to solve the gun violence crisis. Reverend Mark Knutson with Augustana Lutheran Church said he and his colleagues have joined the grassroots effort of Measure 114. "When I hear a high school senior, nephew say, when I asked what his top goals...
Oregon State Parks hosting two volunteer opportunities on National Public Lands Day
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon Parks are looking for volunteers to come work alongside park staff on National Public Lands Day. On September 24, volunteers can help at Jessie M. Honeyman State Park on the Oregon Coast to plant native trees and shrubs to increase shade cover and replace plants that have been trampled or crowded out by others in the campground.
GRO Parade of Homes
If you are looking for design inspiration, look no further than the GRO Parade of Homes in Ridgefield, Washington. You can tour six exquisite homes, built and decorated to perfection. The Parade of Homes runs through September 25th. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit their webpage here.
Interstate Bridge lifts happening Friday night, Saturday morning, for routine maintenance
PORTLAND, Ore. — ODOT will have intermittent bridge lifts on the Interstate Bridge beginning this Friday, September 17, at 9 p.m. as crews apply oil to the 6.5 miles of bridge cables. The lifts will last no more than 20 minutes at a time. They will conclude the lifts...
