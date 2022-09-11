REVIEW: New Witches Spell Cauldron Stew Joins Returning Carnitas and Mozzarella Arepas from Music Plaza Food Truck at Halloween Horror Nights 31

Vegans, rejoice: one of the nation’s favourite cheese companies, Cathedral City, has finally launched plant-based cheddar – and we couldn’t be more pleased.Hitting shop shelves in block, grated and sliced form, the new range is the brand’s first foray into vegan products. Cathedral City has concocted the formula using a combination of coconut oil and potato starch, with the flavour said to be based on the brand’s classic creamy cheddar cheese.“Demand for free-from alternatives is soaring but for some shoppers, such as flexitarians, there hasn’t been an offering which is good enough to encourage them to purchase regularly,” said Cathedral...

