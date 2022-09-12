ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Queen Elizabeth II's coffin leaves Balmoral, begins journey that will end in her burial: Photos of the biggest British royal funerals over the years

By Marisa Laudadio
msn.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Queen queue — latest: Coffin line reopens as King Charles recalls mother’s love for Wales

King Charles has recalled his late mother’s love for Wales as he spoke in both English and Welsh during a visit to the nation’s parliament. “Through all the years of her reign, the land of Wales could not be closer to my mother’s heart,” he said. King Charles greeted mourners in Wales during his first visit as monarch, accompanied by Queen Consort Camilla. After arriving by helicopter, King Charles attended a memorial service at Llandaff Cathedral in Cardiff for the late Queen Elizabeth II. He faced a protest during his visit, however, with anti-monarchists holding a silent demonstration outside...
U.K.
The Independent

Queue to see Queen’s coffin paused for six hours as capacity reached

The queue to attend the Queen’s lying-in-state has been paused for at least six hours.Southwark Park, which marks the end of the queue to see Queen Elizabeth II lying in state, is at “full capacity,” the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) said on Friday morning. “We are sorry for any inconvenience. Please do not attempt to join the queue until it re-opens,” the DCMS added.Despite the announcement from the DCMS, people continue to enter Southwark Park to queue to see the lying in state. A queue attendant told the Press Association they had yet to receive...
U.K.

Comments / 0

Community Policy