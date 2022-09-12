Queen Elizabeth II's coffin leaves Balmoral, begins journey that will end in her burial: Photos of the biggest British royal funerals over the years

The queue to attend the Queen’s lying-in-state has been paused for at least six hours.Southwark Park, which marks the end of the queue to see Queen Elizabeth II lying in state, is at “full capacity,” the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) said on Friday morning. “We are sorry for any inconvenience. Please do not attempt to join the queue until it re-opens,” the DCMS added.Despite the announcement from the DCMS, people continue to enter Southwark Park to queue to see the lying in state. A queue attendant told the Press Association they had yet to receive...

U.K. ・ 34 MINUTES AGO