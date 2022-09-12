Read full article on original website
Broome Senior Center brings back Penny Social
The Northern Broome Senior Center is hosting its first Penny Social since the pandemic on Friday, September 23rd.
Maddie’s Meadows Pet of the Week
Hi, we are two sad little black kittens, Montgomery and Madison. We just heard a vicious rumor that black kitties are supposed to be bad luck. That is just not true! We don’t think we are bad luck! How could that even be possible?. We’re good luck for a...
27th Annual Doctors with a Heart: Free Dental Day
That is why this Saturday, September 17th is Progressive Dental's annual Doctor's with a heart event, to provide free dental care to the community.
Elephant Ear Studio featured in Artist Studio Tour
In conjunction with Tioga Arts Council’s (TAC) and Cloud Croft Studios (CCS) juried regional exhibition, Everyday Life, Every Day Art (ELEDA), four artists have opened up their unique studios – one each Saturday in September – and invite visitors to enjoy a free tour of the space as well as a presentation about their art, motivation, and process.
Newfield to host Fall Festival this weekend
NEWFIELD, N.Y. (WHCU) — A Tompkins County town is celebrating the upcoming fall season. Newfield is hosting its Fall Festival this weekend. There’ll be face painting, a silent auction, and a bake sale. The event happens on Saturday from 9 AM to 2 PM at the Newfield United...
St. Patrick’s to hold annual Fall Festival
Fall is in the air, and on Sept. 16 and 17 St. Patrick’s, located at 300 Main St. in Owego, will hold their annual Fall Festival. Admission is free, and both days will feature live entertainment, festival food, adult beverages, games and prizes, raffles, a bounce house, Touch-A-Truck, and much more.
It’s back to school time!
Students in the OA School District returned to school on Wednesday, Sept. 7. Although it was a rainy morning, Owego Elementary students still flashed their bright smiles, and a few even skipped their way into the front entrance. A “Welcome Back 2 School” sign welcomed students and families as they approached the entrance to the school.
Readers’ Column for the week of September 11, 2022
You may call The Owego Pennysaver Readers’ Column at (607) 687-2378 24-hours a day, or email comments to readerscolumn@stny.rr.com. We reserve the right to revise or reject any message. Dear people of Owego, have you seen some of these sidewalks right here in town? I’ve literally tripped myself. It...
College community mourns death of student at memorial
Rain fell over the Muller Chapel on Sept. 13 as members of the Ithaca College community gathered to remember sophomore Shea Colbert, who died unexpectedly in a car accident Sept. 10. “You have to understand, there’s something magical about the skies mourning [Colbert’s] passing, and now, with every drop of...
Memorial held for Upinder Dhillon
Hundreds of students, faculty and administration members gathered to mourn Dhillon at a memorial service this past Thursday. Binghamton University is continuing to grieve the loss of Upinder Dhillon, the recently retired dean of the School of Management (SOM). On Thursday, BU held a memorial service in honor of Dhillon....
Murder at the Howard Johnson’s at Cider Mill
A local theater company is inviting the community to sit back, relax and have a BLAST.
Restaurant Week – Alexander’s Café
A downtown eatery popular with college students and business professionals alike is once again participating in Binghamton Restaurant Week.
Two great events coming up on the Keuka Outlet Trail
PENN YAN – As demolition crews continue their important work of removing the old, derelict manufacturing and milling facilities that have hugged Cascade Falls for nearly two centuries, Friends of the Outlet, Inc. (FOTO) is busy finalizing plans for the second annual Celebrate Cascade on Sept. 18 and also introducing a new Octoberfest Volksmarch, a German-themed community walk on Oct. 23. Both events are free, family-friendly, and will give trail users the chance to appreciate the fall foliage while enjoying live music, an assortment of refreshments and other activities.
Schoolhouse Market opens in Newark Valley
On Saturday, Sept. 3, Peggy and Ken VanVorce welcomed the public to help them celebrate the opening of their new venture, the Schoolhouse Market. After renovating the schoolhouse, the couple moved their product in and prepared for the Labor Day Weekend opening. Built in 1821, the old school house now...
BU holds town hall for proposed new school of the arts
In a town hall meeting on Sept. 7, details of Binghamton University’s newly proposed School of the Arts were discussed. The meeting was hosted by Celia Klin, dean of Harpur College, at the Jean Casadesus Recital Hall in the Fine Arts Building. The event was open to the public, with professors, alumni and students attending. Klin spoke about the development of the school, which included the formation of a search committee for a director and the renovation of the Fine Arts Building.
Chemung Canal Trust Company Hosting Shredding Event
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - Chemung Canal Trust Company will be hosting several upcoming shredding event in downtown Elmira. The event will take place Saturday, September 17th from 1 to 3 PM at the Trust Company's main office in downtown Elmira. The event aims to help residents reduce their exposure to identity theft.
Bad News For The Fall Colors In The Binghamton, New York Area
Now that it's the end of summer and fall is just days away, thoughts turn to the fall foliage season. Those of us who live in the Northeastern part of the country are fortunate that our area is one of the best in the country to marvel at the colors of leaves all around us.
Binghamton Restaurant Takes Home The Hardware At The Buffalo Wing Festival
How did we miss this earlier this month? The National Buffalo Wing Festival took place over Labor Day weekend, September 3-4 at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park (where the Buffalo Bills roam) and it celebrated the Buffalo-style chicken wing. The festival ends with the IFOCE sanctioned Buffalo Wing eating contest...
New Deli from NYC in Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Lucky 7 Deli is open and ready to serve the Elmira community. Coming from Brooklyn, the New York City Deli brings many different snack and food options to the twin tiers. Lucky 7 Deli, located at 900 Walnut St. Elmira, NY 14901, is open Monday – Saturday from 6:00 A.M. to […]
New booster shots available at local clinics
The Broome County Health Department is making the latest COVID booster shot available at a series of vaccination clinics.
