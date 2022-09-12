PENN YAN – As demolition crews continue their important work of removing the old, derelict manufacturing and milling facilities that have hugged Cascade Falls for nearly two centuries, Friends of the Outlet, Inc. (FOTO) is busy finalizing plans for the second annual Celebrate Cascade on Sept. 18 and also introducing a new Octoberfest Volksmarch, a German-themed community walk on Oct. 23. Both events are free, family-friendly, and will give trail users the chance to appreciate the fall foliage while enjoying live music, an assortment of refreshments and other activities.

YATES COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO