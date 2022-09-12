One of the top offensive linemen in the nation is getting some pretty serious recognition. Oh, and he is only a sophomore. Jaelyne Matthews from Toms River North (Toms River, N.J.) has committed to play in the Under Armour All-America Game. The high school football all-star game is broadcast on ESPN and features the best prep players in the nation. A 6-foot-6, nearly 300-pound offensive tackle, Matthews is already one of the top recruits in New Jersey for the class of 2025. And not just New Jersey, but nationally. He holds Power Five offers from Boston College, Georgia, Louisville, Maryland, Miami, Nebraska, Penn...

TOMS RIVER, NJ ・ 21 MINUTES AGO