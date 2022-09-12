Read full article on original website
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in Indiana this weekKristen WaltersGreenfield, IN
Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes stun No. 12 Bulldogs 2-0 behind McLaughlin’s four savesThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Hotel's Kitchen Served as a Secondary Location for Feeding Medical Workers During the PandemicMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Indianapolis, IN
Who is Ezyah - An Indy R&B Artist You Need to Check OutTyce TreadwayIndianapolis, IN
wbiw.com
Family of four escape house fire in Columbus
COLUMBUS – A family of four escaped a fire at their home on the east side of Columbus Sunday night. According to the Columbus Fire Department, firefighters were alerted to the blaze at 10:48 p.m. on Reo Street. When firefighters arrived they found a storage building behind the home...
IMPD: Person seriously injured in shooting on city’s east side
INDIANAPOLIS — A man is in “serious condition” after being shot on the east side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Shortly after 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, police were called to E. 21st Street & N. Arlington Avenue after a driver pulled over and flagged someone down to call 911. Officers arrived to find […]
Person found dead, possibly shot, on Indianapolis' east side
Police are investigating after a person was found dead — and possibly shot — early Thursday on Indianapolis' east side.
Car hits Community Health Imaging Center near Castleton
INDIANAPOLIS — Two people suffered injuries after a car hit a medical imaging office in Castleton Wednesday afternoon. Police said the crash happened at 8181 Clearvista Parkway around 12:30 p.m. Medics transported one person from the car and one person from the Community Health Imaging Center to the hospital...
Man, found dead in truck outside Greenfield PetSmart died from medical emergency
Police investigated after a man and a dog were found dead inside a truck Tuesday afternoon outside a PetSmart on the city's north side.
Southside Times
Southside construction update
Indianapolis: Mayor Joe Hogsett joined the City of Indianapolis Department of Metropolitan Development, Indianapolis Department of Public Works, Indianapolis City-County Council, Old Southside Neighborhood Association, Stadium Village Business Association, and TWG Development, management and construction on Sept. 7 to break ground on the South Meridian Street Lift Indy infrastructure improvements. In 2018, Mayor Hogsett announced the Old Southside as the second neighborhood for Lift Indy, the City of Indianapolis’ signature community development program. In addition to infrastructure improvements, the Old Southside Lift Indy program supported the development of affordable housing, placemaking, and improvements to Indy Parks’ Kelly Park. The $6.8m infrastructure project along South Meridian Street is a project with a community-driven vision for one of Indy’s oldest neighborhoods. Project highlights include:
Woman in critical condition after shooting on Indy's northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a woman was shot Friday morning on the city's northeast side. Police responded to a report of a person shot in the 5600 block of Brendan Way West Drive, near East 56th Street and Interstate 465, around 3:15 a.m. Police arrived and found...
Man found shot, dead on Indy's east side
Police are investigating after a man's body was found with a gunshot wound early Thursday on the city's east side.
Person killed in single-car crash in Delaware County
SELMA, Ind. — A person was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Delaware County Wednesday night. According to the Delaware County Sheriff's Office, the car was traveling westbound on State Road 32 near County Road 650 East, near the town of Selma, when it went off the north side of the roadway.
Woman dead in shooting on Indy's south side
INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a shooting on the south side of Indianapolis. IMPD said officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 300 block of Teddy Lane, near Madison and Troy avenues, around 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Officers arrived and found an adult female...
WISH-TV
Indianapolis group lays a once-in-a-generation plan to lower the interstate
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WISH) — A private group, Rethink 65-70, believes that the Indiana Department of Transportation should take a different approach when rebuilding the interstate South Split. Vincent Darden, an Old Southside neighborhood citizen, said, “It was a vibrant neighborhood, it was a mixture of German immigrants and Blacks...
Rockville man rolls mustang, taken to hospital
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Rockville man was taken to a hospital in Clinton after a rollover crash in Parke County Tuesday. According to Parke County Sheriff Justin Cole, the crash occurred at approximately 3:04 p.m. on US 41 north of Lyford near the intersection with County Road 610 S. The Sheriff said that […]
Driver ejected in deadly Delaware County crash
DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — One person is dead following a rollover crash in Delaware County Wednesday night. According to the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, a vehicle was going westbound on State Road 32 near County Road 650 East when it briefly went off-road. As the driver got back on the road, investigators say the car […]
wbiw.com
I-69 Finish Line update
INDIANA – Another stoplight is on track to be removed for State Road 37 through traffic later this week. Crews are preparing to shift State Road 144 onto the new pavement and the bridge over future I-69 in Greenwood. The new bridge and stoplight removal will change S.R. 144...
Broad Ripple business owners voice safety concerns during IMPD public safety walk
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis leaders are fighting to improve gun violence problems plaguing the Broad Ripple area. Community leaders and police spent time in the community Wednesday afternoon, speaking to business owners and residents who were voicing their concerns over safety issues in the popular neighborhood. Throughout the day, Broad...
UPDATE: Police reveal likely cause of death of man found in Greenfield parking lot
GREENFIELD, Ind. — The body of a man and his dog were found dead inside a vehicle in a Greenfield parking lot Tuesday. A person called 911 shortly after noon Tuesday after noticing the man inside a truck in front of the PetSmart store on North State Street. According to Greenfield Police Deputy Chief Charles McMichael, officers arrived at the scene and noted the man was obviously deceased and had possibly been in the truck for a few days.
New local investments reviving neighborhood on Indy's northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — There are new investments being made on the northeast side of Indianapolis that are creating not only new jobs for the area, but new resources as well. At the intersection of East 38th Street and North Sheridan Avenue, you'll see construction work on a new grocery store. Behind it, you'll find the Cook Medical-Goodwill manufacturing facility that was built within the last year.
IMPD: Multiple people detained after shots fired from inside east side business as officers served search warrant
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD said multiple people had been detained after an hourslong "critical incident" Thursday morning. The incident began when shots were fired from inside a business on the city's east side as police were arriving to serve a search warrant in connection with a shooting investigation. Around 5:30...
WISH-TV
Police trying to identify suspects in northeast side burglary
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying five people in a burglary case. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has released stills and doorbell video of a burglary that happened around midnight on Sept. 7 in the 9200 block of Andiron Drive. That’s near 96th Street and Allisonville Road on the city’s northeast side.
Manager's family pushing for Greenwood hotel to be shut down
The family of a New Palestine mother is demanding change after the mother was found dead at the Greenwood hotel she managed.
