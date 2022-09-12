Read full article on original website
SACRAMENTO (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Daily Derby" game were:. 1st:3 Hot Shot-2nd:1 Gold Rush-3rd:9 Winning Spirit, Race Time: 1:43.35. (1st: 3 Hot Shot, 2nd: 1 Gold Rush, 3rd: 9 Winning Spirit; Race Time: one: 43.35) Estimated jackpot: $72,000. ¶ To win...
Southern California mudslides damage homes, carry away cars
OAK GLEN, Calif. (AP) — Rescuers searched for a person missing in a mudslide Tuesday as big yellow tractors plowed through dark, thick sludge and pushed boulders off roads after flash floods swept dirt, rocks and trees down fire-scarred slopes, washed away cars and buried buildings in small mountain communities in Southern California.
