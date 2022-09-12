ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Daily Princetonian

Mercer County discloses cause of death of Princeton staff member who died on campus Tuesday

Content Warning: The following article contains mention of death and suicide. University Counseling services are available at 609-258-3141, and the Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24/7 at 988. A Crisis Text Line is also available in the United States; text HOME to 741741. Students can contact residential college staff and the Office of Religious Life for other support and resources. For employees, Carebridge counseling services are available 24/7 by calling (800) 437-0911.
PRINCETON, NJ
Daily Princetonian

Princeton staff member dies on campus

Content Warning: The following article contains mention of death. University Counseling services are available at 609-258-3141, and the Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24/7 at 988. A Crisis Text Line is also available in the United States; text HOME to 741741. Students can contact residential college staff and the Office of Religious Life for other support and resources. For employees, Carebridge counseling services are available 24/7 by calling (800) 437-0911.
PRINCETON, NJ
Daily Princetonian

Some first-years, orientation leaders critique Community Action orientation program

In a year with a particularly high number of Community Action participants, many students expressed concerns about the orientation program. For some, the purportedly service-focused opportunity fell short of its stated mission — and students said they left feeling unfulfilled. Community Action is one of three mandatory small-group orientation...
PRINCETON, NJ
Daily Princetonian

Princeton Annual Giving campaign raises $81.8M, breaks fundraising records

The University’s 2021–2022 Annual Giving campaign raised $81.8 million from over 37,000 donors, setting a new record. The University continues to have the highest percentage of undergraduate participation in higher education. While alumni giving has steadily increased over the past decade, the percentage of undergraduate alumni giving has...
PRINCETON, NJ

