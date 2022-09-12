Read full article on original website
Women’s volleyball defeats Jersey rival Rider 3–1 in first home match of season
In their first match in Dillon Gymnasium since December 2021, Princeton women’s volleyball (5–2 overall, 0–0 Ivy) kept their hot start to the season, notching a 3–1 win against local opponent Rider (2–8, 0–0 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference) on Wednesday. The match began as...
Mercer County discloses cause of death of Princeton staff member who died on campus Tuesday
Content Warning: The following article contains mention of death and suicide. University Counseling services are available at 609-258-3141, and the Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24/7 at 988. A Crisis Text Line is also available in the United States; text HOME to 741741. Students can contact residential college staff and the Office of Religious Life for other support and resources. For employees, Carebridge counseling services are available 24/7 by calling (800) 437-0911.
Students, local vendors react to early weeks of Pay with Points dining program
At the start of the semester, students welcomed the University’s new Pay with Points program, a campus dining initiative championed by the Undergraduate Student Government (USG). With the new program, each student on the unlimited meal plan receives $150 each semester (in the form of Dining Points) to spend...
Princeton staff member dies on campus
Content Warning: The following article contains mention of death. University Counseling services are available at 609-258-3141, and the Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24/7 at 988. A Crisis Text Line is also available in the United States; text HOME to 741741. Students can contact residential college staff and the Office of Religious Life for other support and resources. For employees, Carebridge counseling services are available 24/7 by calling (800) 437-0911.
Some first-years, orientation leaders critique Community Action orientation program
In a year with a particularly high number of Community Action participants, many students expressed concerns about the orientation program. For some, the purportedly service-focused opportunity fell short of its stated mission — and students said they left feeling unfulfilled. Community Action is one of three mandatory small-group orientation...
Princeton Annual Giving campaign raises $81.8M, breaks fundraising records
The University’s 2021–2022 Annual Giving campaign raised $81.8 million from over 37,000 donors, setting a new record. The University continues to have the highest percentage of undergraduate participation in higher education. While alumni giving has steadily increased over the past decade, the percentage of undergraduate alumni giving has...
