Queen’s death is reminder of disappearing WW II generation
LONDON (AP) — The long good-bye for Queen Elizabeth II is a reminder of a broader truth playing out with little fanfare across Britain: The nation is bidding farewell to the men and women who fought the country’s battles during World War II. The queen, who served as...
International Insider: Period Of Mourning; TIFF Back To Life; Jean-Luc Godard Remembered; San Seb & French Oscar Picks
Good afternoon Insiders. Max Goldbart here and as the world prepares for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, which has dominated headlines this week, I’ll take you through the past few days in international TV and film. Period Of Mourning A week like no other: As Insider writes, queues lasting at least several hours are snaking their way around the centre of London as thousands of people from up and down the country wait patiently to see Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin. The world’s second longest-serving monarch, who died Thursday September 8, is currently lying-in-state for four days until Monday’s funeral, and the nation remains...
Queue to see Queen Elizabeth's coffin at capacity as people urged not to join
LONDON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - The British government on Friday urged people not to join the miles-long queue to see Queen Elizabeth lying in state in London after warning of waiting times of at least 14 hours.
King Charles keeps (mostly) calm and carries on with punishing schedule
Observers struck by Charles’s composure, pen incidents aside, as he completes exhausting round of official duties
Stories of UK's disappearing World War II generation
LONDON (AP) — The death of Queen Elizabeth II is a reminder that the World War II generation is aging. Like the queen, even the youngest veterans of the war are now nearing their 100th birthdays, and a steady stream of obituaries tells the story of a disappearing generation. Here are the stories of a few veterans who died this year. HENRIETTE HANOTTE: Aug. 10, 1920- Feb. 19, 2022
London police say queen's funeral poses biggest ever security test
LONDON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - London's police force said the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth will be the biggest security operation it has ever undertaken as prime ministers, presidents and royals come together on Monday to pay their respects.
