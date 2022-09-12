ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

The Spun

Bears Legend Dick Butkus Has 3-Word Message For Aaron Rodgers

Before the NFL season started, Chicago Bears legend Dick Butkus made a strong statement about Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. On Wednesday night, he revisited that statement. In late August, Butkus tweeted: "Boy, I hope Aaron Rodgers has figured out how to throw passes to himself because if not,...
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Ezekiel Elliott’s strong message to Cowboys after Dak Prescott injury

The Dallas Cowboys 2022 season got off to a very rough start in Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Not only did they lose by a score of 19-3, but they also lost their star quarterback Dak Prescott to a thumb injury that will hold him out for the next 6-8 weeks. In the wake of Prescott’s injury, running back Ezekiel Elliott has a plea for the Cowboys coaching staff that he’s hoping they will listen to.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Make Decision On Possible Quarterback Trade

While the timetable is now in question, the Dallas Cowboys will spend some time without Dak Prescott. The star quarterback fractured his right throwing thumb during Week 1's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Although Prescott was initially expected to miss six-to-eight weeks, Jerry Jones that they won't place him on the injured reserve.
DALLAS, TX
Green Bay, WI
ClutchPoints

Russell Wilson benching on final Broncos play draws stunned reaction from Pete Carroll

The Denver Broncos’ decision to go for a 64-yard field goal attempt to save their life in Week 1 on the road against the Seattle Seahawks has left NFL fans scratching their heads. Even Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll was confused over the fact that Nathaniel Hackett chose to put the team’s fate in the hands (or feet) of kicker Brandon McManus instead of going for it on fourth-and-5 with Russell Wilson on the field.
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

NFL Kicker Reportedly Cut Following Sunday's Game

The Indianapolis Colts are making a massive change to their special teams unit, waiving third-year kicker Rodrigo Blankenship. Blankenship, a former All-SEC kicker at Georgia, joined the Colts in 2020. As a rookie, he made 32-of-37 field goal attempts. Blankenship's production took a bit of a hit in 2021, making...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ClutchPoints

Cowboys Hall of Famer reveals 2 quarterbacks Jerry Jones should call after Dak Prescott injury

The Dallas Cowboys not only lost their season opener to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but quarterback Dak Prescott also suffered a brutal thumb injury. While he might only be out for 4-6 weeks best-case scenario, they still need someone to fill the void. Cowboys Hall of Fame wide receiver Drew Pearson believes Jerry Jones should be picking up the phone and calling Colin Kaepernick or Cam Newton.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Robert Kraft Reportedly Not Happy With Patriots Decision

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is already frustrated with one of the team's personnel decisions. According to Tom E. Curran of NBC Sports Boston, Kraft wants the Patriots to utilize wide receiver Kendrick Bourne more than they did in Week 1. Bourne received just two snaps against the Miami...
NFL
Yardbarker

Mitch Trubisky – Steelers Quarterback Status

The Pittsburgh Steelers won their week one matchup against the Bengals 23-20 in an overtime thriller. It was also our first taste of Mitch Trubisky running the offense. It was a lackluster performance but let’s dig into it a little bit. Is Mitch Trubisky the answer?. I will get...
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

A mic'd-up Patrick Mahomes was completely stunned by Chiefs safety Justin Reid's booming kickoff

Sunday’s Week 1 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals was an eventful afternoon for safety Justin Reid, and it had little to do with anything in the defensive backfield. Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker rolled his left ankle during the kickoff following Kansas City’s first touchdown, and he was initially unable to continue. That left the Chiefs looking towards their emergency kicker … none other than Justin Reid.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Bleacher Report

Hypothetical Trade Packages for Dolphins' Mike Gesicki After Week 1

Mike Gesicki's one-catch, one-yard performance in Week 1 raised concerns about how he will be used in the Miami Dolphins offense. Gesicki came back to the Dolphins under the franchise tag in the offseason. His $10.9 million salary for the 2022 season does not match the early wave of production from the tight end slot.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Bleacher Report's Expert Week 2 NFL Picks

​​In Week 1 of the NFL season, you should expect to see a few surprises. This year, two teams expected to struggle, the Chicago Bears and Seattle Seahawks, not only covered spreads but won outright against the San Francisco 49ers and Denver Broncos, correspondingly. NFL analysts Gary Davenport, Brent...
NFL
Bleacher Report

NFL Free-Agent Signings That Should Happen After Week 1 Injuries

Week 1 was a good reminder that many NFL teams are one injury away from looking totally different. Injuries are one of the most important and unfortunate realities of football. Players get hurt all the time, highlighting how depth is a crucial part of roster building. Multiple players went down...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Football Week 2: Updated Trade Value for Top 100 Players

With the NFL season resuming, it's time to reboot the weekly trade value chart, for all of your potential trade needs. While it may be early to be wheeling and dealing, great value deals can appear at any moment, and you want to be ready to pounce. That's where we come in.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Dolphins' Mike McDaniel Says He Could Go 4 Days Without Showering as Assistant Coach

With bigger responsibilities comes better hygiene, at least for Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel. McDaniel explained the change in his weekly schedule compared to last year:. The 39-year-old spent last season as offensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers after serving as the run game coordinator for the previous...
MIAMI, FL
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Football Week 2 Cheat Sheet: Identifying Sleepers for Deep Leagues

Week 1 of the NFL season was...well, exactly that: one week. Overreacting to single-game outcomes can crush a fantasy football manager. This is not the time to dramatically rework your rankings and rethink your strategy. However, this could be time for some minor reshuffling, either to plug some holes or...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Seahawks' Jamal Adams Reportedly to Have Season-Ending Surgery on Quad Injury

Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams is reportedly expected to miss the remainder of the 2022 season with a quad injury. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that Adams will undergo season-ending surgery to repair a torn quad tendon. Adams suffered the injury during Seattle's 17-16 season-opening win over the Denver...
SEATTLE, WA

