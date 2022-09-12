ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stone Mountain, GA

11Alive

Man left in pool of blood after being attacked in Roswell park, police say

ROSWELL, Ga. — A man was attacked in Roswell Area Park Tuesday night and left in a pool of his own blood, police said. A witness stated to police that he was going for an evening walk when he noticed 40-year-old Matthew Donald lying roughly 20 feet off the trail in one of the parking lots around 9:25 p.m, according to Roswell officers. When he walked over closer to him, he realized he was hurt and spotted a large pool of blood surrounding him, according to a statement from police.
fox5atlanta.com

Woman thanks Atlanta officers for saving her from abuse, homelessness

ATLANTA - The City of Atlanta Police Department received a heartwarming letter from a woman who says she was saved from an abusive situation and homelessness thanks to the generosity of some officers. The woman, who signs the letter as ‘N. Melvai’, says Special Police Officer B. Reid of the...
11Alive

1 dead, another injured after shooting near southeast Atlanta gas station

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating a shooting that has left one person dead and another injured in the southeast part of the city. It happened around 10:45 a.m. at 2996 Jonesboro Rd SE, which is near the Jonesboro Triangle Park and a Chevron gas station. APD said officers also responded to 3015 Jonesboro Rd SE and believe both locations are related to the shooting.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Investigation finds federal violations at local hospital after teen’s death

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — A Douglasville mother says her son was dismissed from a local emergency room and denied care, that may have saved his life. Tosha Nettles said she understands the pandemic truly tested metro Atlanta hospitals as personal worked long hours around a news and deadly virus. But Nettles said her son’s COVID symptoms were mistaken for an attitude problem when she took Tyler Fairley 17-year-old to Wellstar Douglas last year.
11Alive

Missing in Georgia: Jonesboro Police searching for 21-year-old

JONESBORO, Ga. — The Jonesboro Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding 21-year-old Yasmin Janee' Travick. Police said a missing persons report was filed on Monday. Travick's Mom, Latara Ogelsby said no one in her daughter's circle has heard from her since Sunday, Sept. 11. "Pretty...
11Alive

