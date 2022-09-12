Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New burger joint coming to Forsyth County - how does it compare to what's already in town?Kimberly BondForsyth County, GA
Forsyth County Blotter: Drug arrests, drag racing charges highlight Sheriff’s activityJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Man charged with murdering his mother in Forsyth County homeJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Eli Manning makes stop in Forsyth County for store grand openingJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Art Fest debuts at Cumming City Center this weekendJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
Related
Mystery surrounds attack at popular walking trail that left new father on ventilator
ROSWELL, Ga. — Police say someone attacked a new father at a popular Roswell walking trail Tuesday night, leaving him with such bad injuries he’s currently on a ventilator. Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach was at the Roswell Area Park off Woodstock Road, where 40-year-old Matt Donald was found...
'He was every good thing in this world' | Wife's letter read at Cobb deputy's funeral
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The wife of Cobb County Deputy Marshall Samual Ervin, Jr. remembered him Thursday as "every good thing in this world" in a letter read during his services. Ervin was killed in the line of duty last week, one of two Cobb sheriff's deputies shot as...
Family, friends say farewell to Cobb County Deputy Marshall Ervin Jr.
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Funeral services were held Thursday for Cobb County Sheriff's Deputy Marshall Samual Ervin Jr. Deputy Ervin, 38, and Deputy Koleski, 42, were killed during an ambush while serving a warrant at a home just outside Marietta last Thursday. Ervin had been with the sheriff's office...
Hundreds line streets to pay tribute to Cobb County Deputy Jonathan Koleski
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Fellow law enforcement officers, military members, veterans, and civilians paid their respect to Cobb County Sheriff's Office Deputy Jonathan Koleski by lining the streets of Kennesaw for his final ride home. People from as far as California came out to honor and pay tribute to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man left in pool of blood after being attacked in Roswell park, police say
ROSWELL, Ga. — A man was attacked in Roswell Area Park Tuesday night and left in a pool of his own blood, police said. A witness stated to police that he was going for an evening walk when he noticed 40-year-old Matthew Donald lying roughly 20 feet off the trail in one of the parking lots around 9:25 p.m, according to Roswell officers. When he walked over closer to him, he realized he was hurt and spotted a large pool of blood surrounding him, according to a statement from police.
Grady Hospital to get $130M, 200 beds to offset closing of Atlanta Medical Center, Kemp says
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp announced a plan Thursday to inject new money into Grady Hospital and help it expand to offset for the closure of Atlanta Medical Center. The governor said in a press conference at the Capitol that $130 million would go to Grady out of Georgia's remaining American Rescue Plan Act money, which will allow the hospital to add 200 beds.
Protestors set fire to illegally dumped tires at Atlanta's 'Cop City', DeKalb Fire says
ATLANTA — Crews extinguished a large grass fire Wednesday after a group of environmental protestors allegedly set fire to illegally dumped fires at "Cop City" in Atlanta, according to DeKalb Fire Department. Firefighters were called to an area just outside of the Atlanta Police Department training facility where they...
Jackson woman finds hundreds of dollars accidently placed in lunch bag, returns to restaurant
JACKSON, Georgia — A woman in Jackson, Georgia, is being praised by local police for her integrity upon discovering something in her fast food bag that most would be tempted to keep for themselves. According to their Facebook post, Joann Oliver discovered $543.10 in cash underneath her sandwich after...
RELATED PEOPLE
fox5atlanta.com
Woman thanks Atlanta officers for saving her from abuse, homelessness
ATLANTA - The City of Atlanta Police Department received a heartwarming letter from a woman who says she was saved from an abusive situation and homelessness thanks to the generosity of some officers. The woman, who signs the letter as ‘N. Melvai’, says Special Police Officer B. Reid of the...
Man shot, killed after DoorDash delivery went to the wrong address in Georgia
CONYERS, Ga. — A man was shot and killed in Conyers, Georgia, after his DoorDash delivery went to the wrong address. According to WSB-TV, Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called out to an apartment complex just after 1 a.m. on Wednesday in response to a shooting. RCSO...
Atlanta woman ends up in hospital, needs surgery after walk on beach
FORT MORGAN, Ala. (CNN) — An Atlanta woman is raising awareness about beach safety after a trip ended up sending her to hospital. Sally Dixon and her sisters traveled to Fort Morgan in August for a girls trip and walked down to the beach to dip her toes in the water.
fox5atlanta.com
Shooting at Scottdale apartment complex sends one person to hospital
SCOTTDALE, Ga. - A person was found shot at an apartment complex in Scottdale. DeKalb County police say they got the call around 12:30 a.m. about a shooting on Hatton Drive. When they got to the scene, officers say they found the person suffering from a gunshot wound. A neighbor...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hours-long SWAT confrontation with woman ‘in mental health crisis’ ends with arrest, no shots fired
EAST POINT, Ga. — A tense standoff in an East Point neighborhood that lasted for more than four hours – between the SWAT team and a woman inside her home who they believed was armed – ended Tuesday night with no shots fired and the woman taken safely into custody.
1 dead, another injured after shooting near southeast Atlanta gas station
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating a shooting that has left one person dead and another injured in the southeast part of the city. It happened around 10:45 a.m. at 2996 Jonesboro Rd SE, which is near the Jonesboro Triangle Park and a Chevron gas station. APD said officers also responded to 3015 Jonesboro Rd SE and believe both locations are related to the shooting.
Investigation finds federal violations at local hospital after teen’s death
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — A Douglasville mother says her son was dismissed from a local emergency room and denied care, that may have saved his life. Tosha Nettles said she understands the pandemic truly tested metro Atlanta hospitals as personal worked long hours around a news and deadly virus. But Nettles said her son’s COVID symptoms were mistaken for an attitude problem when she took Tyler Fairley 17-year-old to Wellstar Douglas last year.
Troopers: Gwinnett County officer who hit, killed moped driver was looking at computer while driving
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County police officer is accused of causing a deadly crash that killed a man while he was driving and looking at his computer at the same time. The accident happened in the intersection of J.White and McEver Road early Friday morning. Gwinnett County...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WXIA 11 Alive
Metro Atlanta man, charged with 'some of the most violent acts' of Jan. 6, pleads guilty
ATLANTA — A Georgia man accused of participating in "some of the most violent acts" of Jan. 6, 2021, has pleaded guilty to his role in the insurrectionist storming of the U.S. Capitol. According to the Department of Justice, Jack Whitton of Locust Grove kicked at one Metropolitan Police...
Marietta barber offers free haircuts to law enforcement after 2 Cobb deputies shot, killed
MARIETTA, Ga. — As thousands mourn the deaths of two Cobb County sheriff's deputies killed in the line of duty a Marietta barber shop is honoring them in its own way. Justin Post says he wants the law enforcement family to feel loved by his own, so he's offering free haircuts.
Missing in Georgia: Jonesboro Police searching for 21-year-old
JONESBORO, Ga. — The Jonesboro Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding 21-year-old Yasmin Janee' Travick. Police said a missing persons report was filed on Monday. Travick's Mom, Latara Ogelsby said no one in her daughter's circle has heard from her since Sunday, Sept. 11. "Pretty...
Atlanta attorney Page Pate dies in drowning accident off St. Simons Island
Atlanta attorney Page Pate, regarded for his courtroom prowess and thoughtful radio and TV commentary, died Sunday in a ...
11Alive
Atlanta, GA
55K+
Followers
11K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT
Atlanta local newshttps://www.11alive.com/
Comments / 3