I know we are still having warm weather, but what has been the date of the city’s earliest snowfall in the fall?. Chicago’s snow season historically begins around Halloween, the average date of the season’s first snowflakes. Since 1884 when the city’s snow climatology was launched, the start of the city’s snow season has varied tremendously, starting as early as Sept. 25 with traces of snow in 1928 and 1942 and as late as December 5 in 1999 the city finally logged the 1999-2000 season’s first snowfall (0.1”). The city’s earliest official occurrence of measurable snow was on Oct. 12, 2006, when both Midway and O’Hare recorded 0.3 inches. Though the snow fell with great intensity that day, it quickly melted in the city, but it was a different story in the suburbs, where up to 2 inches accumulated, creating a wintry landscape against a background of bright fall foliage.
‘Supercell’ Storm Soaks Chicago, Causing Massive Flooding Amid Torrential Downpour
CHICAGO — A “supercell” rainstorm Sunday inundated streets and caused cars to stall and water pipes to burst across the city’s North Side, leaving hundreds of Chicagoans with flooded basements and entire blocks under water. Residents reported basements flooded with more than 1 foot of water...
Chicago sees worst flooding in two years after Sunday storms
CHICAGO — Chicago saw it’s worst flooding in two years Sunday. Heavy rain showers receded into light drizzles Monday morning, but the heavy rain that came Sunday caused high-standing water on area roadways and flooded homes across the city. Some portions recorded upward of five inches of rain fall. Chicago’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications […]
Des Plaines River swells after relentless rain
FOX 32's Tim McGill reports live from Wadsworth, Illinois where the Des Plaines River is surging after Sunday's downpours.
Man Injured in Chicago Lawn Gas Explosion, Authorities Say
A man was hospitalized after a gas explosion badly-damaged his home in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood Wednesday afternoon, officials said. According to Chicago fire officials, the explosion occurred in the 6600 block of South Claremont Wednesday. Authorities say that the force of the explosion caused at least two sides of...
Freight Train Hits Truck, Blocking Roads in Bloomingdale, Carol Stream
Army Trail Road is closed in both directions in suburban Bloomingdale after a freight train struck a pickup truck on Thursday afternoon. According to Total Traffic, the roadway is closed in both directions between Gary Avenue and 84th Court because of the collision, which occurred just before 5:30 p.m. Officials...
Possible freight railroad strike could shut down multiple Metra lines
PARK RIDGE, Ill. (CBS) -- A possible railroad strike is looming – and it could have a major impact on your travel plans and beyond.The Biden administration has been working to avert the strike, which could begin late this coming Friday and could cost the U.S. economy at least $2 billion daily in lost productivity, potentially sparking yet another supply chain crisis.As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported Monday night, service on nine different Metra lines in the Chicago area could also come to a halt if the strike happens. The tracks on the Metra lines are owned by freight railroad companies...
fox32chicago.com
INCREDIBLE VIDEO: Water jets into the air as Chicago is hit by flooding
CHICAGO - Crazy video shows water jetting into the air as Chicago was hit by relentless rain and flooding on Sunday, leaving residents unable to leave homes or even drive in some areas. This video was taken in Albany Park at Harding and Lawrence in the morning. Streets all over...
Metra Cancels Some Train Schedules on 4 Chicago-Area Lines Ahead of Potential Rail Worker Strike
In preparation for a potential freight rail worker strike Friday, Metra on Wednesday said it will curtail service for several Chicago-area train lines beginning Thursday night. The affected lines are ones that shuttle thousands commuters to and from the suburbs and the city: BNSF, Union Pacific North, Union Pacific West...
4 Chicago-Area Metra Lines May Be Closed if Freight Rail Workers Strike Friday
Metra, one of Chicago's largest movers of commuters from the suburbs to the city, said Tuesday that it would need to suspend train service on multiple Chicago-area lines should a freight rail worker strike take place later this week, a move that would affect thousands of daily train travelers. According...
What Riders Should Know as Metra, Amtrak Cancel Trains Ahead of Possible Rail Strike
UPDATE: Thursday morning, following a tentative agreement reached by union workers and railroad companies, both Metra and Amtrak said all lines will run as scheduled, and that they were working to restore service to any previous pre-emptive cancelations. Our original story continues below. As Metra and Amtrak brace for a...
Bed, Bath & Beyond to Close 6 Illinois Stores, Including 4 in Chicago Area
Bed, Bath & Beyond last month announced that by the end of the year, it will close approximately 20% of its "lower producing" stores as the chain deals with months of declining sales and a changing workforce. On Thursday, the full list of 56 locations was announced. Of the brick...
At Least 4 Hurt, 2 Critically, in Loop Crash Tuesday
Authorities say at least four people were hurt after a multi-vehicle collision on Michigan Avenue in the Loop Tuesday night. According to Chicago fire officials, a call came in of a crash just before 7 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Balbo. Officials say that two victims...
Bed, Bath & Beyond Slated to Close 6 Stores in Illinois, Over 50 Nationwide Before End of Year
Longtime home goods retailer Bed, Bath & Beyond announced Thursday that more than 50 stores nationwide will close prior to year's end as the chain deals with months of declining sales and a changing workforce. Of the 56 locations the retailer is shuttering, six of the stores are in Illinois,...
Revelers Take to Chicago Streets for Mexican Independence Day Celebrations
Mexican Independence Day takes place on Friday, and area residents are expected to celebrate the occasion in style in coming days, with city officials expecting heavier-than-usual traffic on Chicago streets. The holiday, which falls on Friday, celebrates Mexico’s declaration of independence from Spain in 1810, and is often marked with...
cityofdekalb.com
Peace Road Widening Begins This Fall
Work to begin widening Peace Road north of the tollway will begin this fall, and resurfacing will be done in the Market Square Shopping Center. The DeKalb City Council, at its meeting on Sept. 12, approved the widening of Peace Road to four lanes between the tollway and Macom Drive. This includes a safety upgrade to the intersection at Fairview Drive and the resurfacing of Peace Road to Route 38.
Loyola Phoenix
BREAKING: Loyola Students Impacted by Flash Flooding in Dorms, Apartments and Campus Buildings
Flash flooding brought on by heavy rainfall in the Chicago area has impacted several Loyola students, as some apartments and dorm buildings flooded this morning, causing damage and disruptions. Flooding also impacted Cudahy Library and the Information Commons (IC) forcing the libraries to close for the day. The National Weather...
Driver Strikes 6 Vehicles After Fleeing Police Stop in River North
A driver struck six vehicles after he fled a traffic stop Tuesday night in River North, according to authorities. His black sedan was pulled over at about 9 p.m. Tuesday in the first block of West Ohio Street, Chicago police said. The man drew a handgun from his waistband as officers approached and then fled the scene.
Sorry, Daylight Lovers: Chicago's Final 2022 Sunset After 7 p.m. is Almost Here
Hints of fall are in the air in the Chicago area, but one key indicator of the changing season is the fact that the sun is setting earlier with each passing day. And this week, the city is going to hit a key milestone in that process. At this point...
Motorcyclist suffers ‘significant injuries’ in Skokie vehicle crash: police
SkyCam 9 flew over the scene.
