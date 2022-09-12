ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

Golden Empire Most Wanted: Sept. 15, 2022

The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to find a man with Bakersfield ties and is considered a high-risk sex offender. Marshals are looking for Bennie West, 32. He is a parolee at-large and has a criminal history that includes rape with violence, possession of a dangerous weapon, burglary and failure to register as a sex offender.
All the movies shot in Kern County–and the opportunity to film more

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One of the ways to deal with tough economic times is to attract new business to a community. Film production is one of the most coveted industries because it tends to be the cleanest in terms of not generating any form of pollution. It also brings new money to the community from companies traveling here from other areas.
Studio 17 Live Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month

Today, KGET and Studio 17 Live continued the conversation live on Facebook as we celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. We were joined by guest host Jay Tamsi with the Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Janelle Capra with ADAKC, and Susana Magana with CAPK.
Funeral services for slain correctional counselor Benny Alcala Jr. held

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Hundreds gathered Tuesday morning to give a final farewell to the slain navy veteran and prison counselor Benny Alcala Jr. It was an emotional mass at St. Elizabeth Anne Seton Catholic Church where Alcala’s family, friends and the community gathered to celebrate the life and work of the 43-year-old whose life was violently ended on the night of Aug. 24 outside of a Southwest Bakersfield Target.
Alzheimer’s Disease Association of Kern County: September is World Alzheimer’s Month and Hispanic Heritage Month

Sponsored Content by Alzheimer’s Disease Association of Kern County. September is World Alzheimer’s Month and also Hispanic Heritage Month. Studio 17’s Guest Host, Kait Hill talks to Executive Director, Janelle Capra with the Alzheimer’s Disease Association of Kern County to talk more about World Alzheimer’s Month and Hispanic Heritage Month.
Hispanic Heritage Month: Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

Sponsored Content by Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. Studio 17’s Guest Host, Kait Hill talks to President and CEO, Jay Tamsi with the Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce to learn more about how they are making a difference in the Hispanic community. Tamsi is also the Co...
1 dead, 1 wounded in Rosamond shooting: KCSO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One person was killed and another was wounded in an early morning shooting Saturday in Rosamond, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s officials said deputies were dispatched to the area of Sandra Way and 20th Street West in Rosamond at around 3:15 a.m. Two people were found suffering from […]
Man ejected, killed in accident on Highway 58 identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An accident on Highway 58 near Oswell Street Monday morning left a man dead, according to the California Highway Patrol. Just after 6:30 a.m., CHP officers responded to reports of a major injury crash involving a Honda that happened sometime during the hours of darkness but had just been discovered, according to CHP.
27 arrested, 16 vehicles impounded during several ‘takeover sideshows’

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Officials with the Bakersfield Police Department said they made 27 arrests and impounded 16 vehicles during multiple “takeover sideshows” on Saturday night and into early Sunday morning A “takeover sideshow” is when hundreds of people coordinate to “take over” a certain intersection, block traffic and “engage in dangerous vehicle stunts,” according […]
Another fire takes out a piece of Bakersfield history; what can be done?

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Downtown Bakersfield has been hit with some devastating fires in commercial buildings over the past couple of years. The latest one, at Chester Avenue and 20th Street, is just the latest example. But from a historian’s perspective, some fires are more devastating than others. Oh, they burn the same. They just […]
Animal Care Center: meet Jesse

Sponsored Content by Animal Behavior College. Studio 17’s Guest Host, Kait Hill talks to Behaviorist, Joshua Proctor with Bakersfield Animal Care Center to learn about this week’s featured pet, Jesse. Jesse is a sixteen week old, neutered male. He is a Rottweiler and Shepard mix. Jesse is a...
4 gang members in custody after traffic stop turned search & seizure

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — A routine traffic stop turned into three adult males and one juvenile being arrested by deputies of the Kern County Sheriff’s Office Wasco substation. On Sunday Sept. 11, around 9:20 p.m., deputies conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Highway 46 and Central Avenue in Wasco. During the stop, deputies […]

