Golden Empire Most Wanted: Sept. 15, 2022
The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to find a man with Bakersfield ties and is considered a high-risk sex offender. Marshals are looking for Bennie West, 32. He is a parolee at-large and has a criminal history that includes rape with violence, possession of a dangerous weapon, burglary and failure to register as a sex offender.
All the movies shot in Kern County–and the opportunity to film more
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One of the ways to deal with tough economic times is to attract new business to a community. Film production is one of the most coveted industries because it tends to be the cleanest in terms of not generating any form of pollution. It also brings new money to the community from companies traveling here from other areas.
Studio 17 Live Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month
Today, KGET and Studio 17 Live continued the conversation live on Facebook as we celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. We were joined by guest host Jay Tamsi with the Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Janelle Capra with ADAKC, and Susana Magana with CAPK.
Attorney's Office: Bakersfield man arrested in pointing laser at KCSO helicopter
A federal grand jury unsealed an indictment after a Bakersfield man was arrested Monday on suspicion of pointing a laser at a Kern County Sheriff’s Office helicopter in 2021.
Funeral services for slain correctional counselor Benny Alcala Jr. held
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Hundreds gathered Tuesday morning to give a final farewell to the slain navy veteran and prison counselor Benny Alcala Jr. It was an emotional mass at St. Elizabeth Anne Seton Catholic Church where Alcala’s family, friends and the community gathered to celebrate the life and work of the 43-year-old whose life was violently ended on the night of Aug. 24 outside of a Southwest Bakersfield Target.
Alzheimer’s Disease Association of Kern County: September is World Alzheimer’s Month and Hispanic Heritage Month
Sponsored Content by Alzheimer’s Disease Association of Kern County. September is World Alzheimer’s Month and also Hispanic Heritage Month. Studio 17’s Guest Host, Kait Hill talks to Executive Director, Janelle Capra with the Alzheimer’s Disease Association of Kern County to talk more about World Alzheimer’s Month and Hispanic Heritage Month.
Teen charged in fatal East Bakersfield shooting has hearing postponed
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A teen accused of killing a man last year in East Bakersfield on Wednesday had a status hearing postponed to next month, at which time it’s expected dates will be set for hearings to determine whether he’ll be transferred to adult court. Sonny Veleta was 16 when arrested in the Aug. […]
Hispanic Heritage Month: Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce
Sponsored Content by Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. Studio 17’s Guest Host, Kait Hill talks to President and CEO, Jay Tamsi with the Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce to learn more about how they are making a difference in the Hispanic community. Tamsi is also the Co...
9th annual ‘Walk Like MADD & MADD Dash’ happening Sept. 24
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The 9th annual “Walk Like MADD & MADD Dash” fundraiser will be held Sept. 24 at the Park at River Walk to raise awareness of Kern’s ongoing — and deadly — problem with impaired drivers. There are more than 4,000...
Bakersfield Police Department shut down 3 illegal take-over sideshow events
The Bakersfield Police Department directly responded to multiple coordinated street crime events, known as "take-over sideshows," in Bakersfield throughout the night of September 10th.
Man shot, killed during attempted force entry in southwest Bakersfield identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was shot and killed by a neighbor after the suspect attempted to force his way into an apartment in central Bakersfield Monday morning, according to officers with the Bakersfield Police Department. The Kern County coroner’s office identified the man who was shot and killed as Kyle David Lundy, 39, […]
1 dead, 1 wounded in Rosamond shooting: KCSO
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One person was killed and another was wounded in an early morning shooting Saturday in Rosamond, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s officials said deputies were dispatched to the area of Sandra Way and 20th Street West in Rosamond at around 3:15 a.m. Two people were found suffering from […]
Fire Department looking to ID people of interest in White Lane blaze
The Bakersfield Fire Department is seeking the public's help identifying three people of interest in last week's White Lane fire that destroyed Fallas Discount Store.
Man ejected, killed in accident on Highway 58 identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An accident on Highway 58 near Oswell Street Monday morning left a man dead, according to the California Highway Patrol. Just after 6:30 a.m., CHP officers responded to reports of a major injury crash involving a Honda that happened sometime during the hours of darkness but had just been discovered, according to CHP.
27 arrested, 16 vehicles impounded during several ‘takeover sideshows’
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Officials with the Bakersfield Police Department said they made 27 arrests and impounded 16 vehicles during multiple “takeover sideshows” on Saturday night and into early Sunday morning A “takeover sideshow” is when hundreds of people coordinate to “take over” a certain intersection, block traffic and “engage in dangerous vehicle stunts,” according […]
Bakersfield Police Department arrests 4 after car chase ends in collision
The Bakersfield Police Department arrested four adults after a car chase that ended in a collision on Tuesday, September 13th.
Another fire takes out a piece of Bakersfield history; what can be done?
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Downtown Bakersfield has been hit with some devastating fires in commercial buildings over the past couple of years. The latest one, at Chester Avenue and 20th Street, is just the latest example. But from a historian’s perspective, some fires are more devastating than others. Oh, they burn the same. They just […]
Animal Care Center: meet Jesse
Sponsored Content by Animal Behavior College. Studio 17’s Guest Host, Kait Hill talks to Behaviorist, Joshua Proctor with Bakersfield Animal Care Center to learn about this week’s featured pet, Jesse. Jesse is a sixteen week old, neutered male. He is a Rottweiler and Shepard mix. Jesse is a...
4 gang members in custody after traffic stop turned search & seizure
WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — A routine traffic stop turned into three adult males and one juvenile being arrested by deputies of the Kern County Sheriff’s Office Wasco substation. On Sunday Sept. 11, around 9:20 p.m., deputies conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Highway 46 and Central Avenue in Wasco. During the stop, deputies […]
