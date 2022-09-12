RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — For the first time in history, offenders in the Nevada Department of Corrections now have access to the Internet. The lab, which is a partnership with Truckee Meadows Community College, opened at Northern Nevada Transitional Housing Monday. The computers can be used to enroll in college classes, earn certifications, prepare for high school equivalency, apply for jobs and familiarize inmates with technology that is integral to their success upon release.

