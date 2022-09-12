ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

news3lv.com

Luring jobs to Nevada at Las Vegas tech summit

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Vegas Tech Summit wraps up Friday following a series of tours and a gathering Thursday at the Summerlin home of former Wynn Resorts executive Marc Schorr. Its goal – show a large group of California tech executives and venture capitalists the numerous advantages they could enjoy by relocating or expanding to Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Domestic Violence continues to be issue in community

Las Vegas, NV (KSNV). — Two disturbing homicides in the Las Vegas Valley just hours a part. In one, police say a man stabbed his ex-girlfriend while her infant was inside the home, and in the other, officers accused a son of stabbing his own mother to death. Just two recent examples, say experts and advocates, of a serious, ongoing problem in our community.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Flu vaccines now available at Southern Nevada Health District clinics

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Southern Nevada Health District is now offering flu vaccines at its clinics in the Las Vegas valley and Mesquite. The health district announced Tuesday that it has updated shots for the season available for everyone 6 months of age or older. Health officials note...
MESQUITE, NV
news3lv.com

Nevada inmates now have internet access for the first time in history

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — For the first time in history, offenders in the Nevada Department of Corrections now have access to the Internet. The lab, which is a partnership with Truckee Meadows Community College, opened at Northern Nevada Transitional Housing Monday. The computers can be used to enroll in college classes, earn certifications, prepare for high school equivalency, apply for jobs and familiarize inmates with technology that is integral to their success upon release.
NEVADA STATE
news3lv.com

Nevada treasurer's campaign files election complaint against Michele Fiore

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine's campaign has filed an election complaint against his Republican challenger, Michele Fiore. The campaign for Conine, a Democrat, is alleging that Fiore did not disclose starting a business with former Las Vegas City Councilman Ricki Barlow on financial disclosure statements.
NEVADA STATE
news3lv.com

School bus driver shortage causes overcrowding, safety issues in North Carolina

SWANSBORO, Onslow County — Bus driver shortages have affected school districts' ability to get students to and from school across the nation, including in North Carolina. Parents said they were concerned about the safety of their students after elementary school students were left at a bus stop multiple times because of "overcrowding on the bus."
SWANSBORO, NC
news3lv.com

Las Vegas Aces logo put on Nevada State Police patrol cars

Some squad cars for the Nevada State Police were decked out with Aces logos on the hood of the cars Wednesday morning. The agency has also done this in the past for the Vegas Golden Knights. The Las Vegas Aces beat the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday, making them one win...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Flood emergencies unfold across the West as heavy rain continues

WASHINGTON (TND) — A flood emergency is unfolding across the West this week, leading to dangerous swift waters, mudslides, creating extensive damage. The remnants of Tropical Storm Kay have left storms hanging over the coast, bringing heavy rain to the area. It's day three of downpours for the desert...
NEVADA STATE
news3lv.com

NTSB discovers wreckage of seaplane crash that killed 10 off Washington state island

WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. (KOMO) — Federal authorities have found the wreckage of a seaplane that crashed into Mutiny Bay in Washington state two weeks ago and killed 10 people. The debris from the crash, which happened Sept. 4, was discovered Monday. The National Transportation Safety Board worked with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the University of Washington's Applied Physics Laboratory to find the wreckage.
WASHINGTON STATE
news3lv.com

Tuesday rain storms lead to road closures in Death Valley

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Death Valley National Park is once again experiencing some road closures due to heavy rainfall on Tuesday. The National Park Service (NPS) announced on Wednesday that the national park's west entrance is closed due to extensive damage to California Highway 190 (CA-190) west of the Park’s boundary.
TRAFFIC

