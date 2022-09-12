Read full article on original website
Marlborough Food Truck and Arts Festival this weekend
MARLBOROUGH – Celebrate the final weekend of summer with a visit to the Marlborough Food Truck and Arts Festival on Sunday, Sept. 18, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. “We are thrilled to be back this year with the Food Truck and Arts Festival,” said Meredith Harris, executive director for the Marlborough Economic Development Corp., which is co-sponsoring the event with WooTrucks. “This is the second year that we have been able to include the artist vendors and live music with help from a state cultural grant, and we could not be more excited about that.
Westborough Community Chorus prepares for holiday concert
WESTBOROUGH – The Westborough Community Chorus wants to invite community members from Westborough and the surrounding towns to join the group in preparation of its annual holiday show. Adults who enjoy singing four-part harmony of all genres from Broadway to pop are invited to join the chorus. Rehearsals kicked...
Apex Entertainment to hold second annual charity 5K
MARLBOROUGH – Apex Entertainment will hold its second annual charity 5K on Sept. 17 with proceeds going toward the New England Center for Children (NECC) and the Hole in the Wall Gang Camp. Director of Field and Partner Marketing for RAVentures Rob Luzzi said Apex worked with the two...
Applefest activities will include fireworks on Saturday
NORTHBOROUGH – A firework show will be part of Applefest this year. Applefest is geared to kick off tomorrow, and festivities will stretch through the weekend. During Monday’s Board of Selectmen meeting, Applefest Committee Chair Michelle Gillespie said people have asked why the fireworks were not listed in the Applefest guide.
Seeking approval for building project, Westborough library hosts open house
WESTBOROUGH – Every two weeks, Diana and Jason Lickider, along with their daughter, Cora, come to the Westborough Public Library. Here, they can borrow everything from books to a power washer. “We love it here,” said Diana. On the evening of Sept. 9, the Lickiders were at the...
Assabet graduates gift 9/11 memorial sculpture to Shrewsbury police
SHREWSBURY – Under a bright blue sky, recent graduates of Assabet Valley Technical High School gifted the Shrewsbury Police Department a memorial built with steel from the World Trade Center. The memorial, which will be incorporated into Shrewsbury’s new police station, honors those who lost their lives during the...
Floor & Decor coming to Rt. 9 in Shrewsbury
SHREWSBURY – A Floor & Decor may be coming to the future home of a McGovern Auto Group collision and fit-up center at 420 Boston Turnpike. The revised plans were presented to the Planning Board during their Sept. 1 meeting. The Floor & Decor store, which would be 65,300...
Carol S. Droege, 59, formerly of Marlborough
Watchung, NJ – Carol Suzanne Droege (Van Lingen) departed this life on Sunday morning September 4, 2022, her birthday, surrounded by her loving family. Born September 4, 1963, Carol grew up in Marlborough, Massachusetts and through all of her life’s journeys, she was always foremost a proud Marlborough Panther.
Westborough to request more special education funding
WESTBOROUGH – An article in this fall’s Town Meeting from the School Committee will ask for additional funds for special education out-of-district costs. The question is how much. During the Sept. 7 meeting, School Committee members discussed the issue with Superintendent Amber Bock and Director of Finance and...
Hudson Supt. Marco Rodrigues announces retirement in June
HUDSON – Hudson Public Schools Superintendent Marco Rodrigues announced his plans to retire at the end of June 2023 in a letter sent out to families. “My decision to close this chapter of my professional career has not been easy, nor has it been without a lot of deep reflection and soul searching,” Rodrigues said in the letter shared with the Community Advocate.
Anthony M. Villano, 95, formerly of Marlborough
– Anthony Michael Villano, of Franklin, formerly of Marlborough and Eastham, passed away on September 7th, 2022 at Newton Wellesley Hospital after a valiant battle with cancer. He was 95 years old. Tony was born in Marlborough, Ma on January 21, 1927 to Michael and Mary (Guanieri) Villano. A 1944...
Angeline I. Burnett, 93, of Hudson
– Angeline (Angie) Isabelle Burnett nee Thomas passed away peacefully on September 13, 2022 from old age. Angie was born on a farm in Neillsville, Wisconsin June 5, 1929, to Theresa and Merritt Thomas. At the age of 18, she moved to Minneapolis where she went to secretarial school. She worked her way up to executive secretary at the Northern States Power Company before leaving to start a family. She later worked as a secretary for Bloomington Public Schools for over 25 years.
George B. Harrington, 73, of Grafton
– George B. Harrington, 73, passed away at home September 8, 2022 following an illness. His wife of 47 years, Dora M. (LeBlanc) Harrington predeceased him in 2019. George is survived by three daughters, Barbara E. Gannon, Linda M. Rioux and her husband William Rioux, Melissa A. Mahlert and her husband Donald R. Mahlert and his son Joseph E. Harrington and his longtime partner Audra Becker. His grandchildren: Rachel and Timothy Rioux, Raymond and Christopher Gannon, Joshua and Johnathan Harrington and Jocelyn Hackathon. He is also survived by his brother Edson Harrington and was predeceased by his brother Joseph Harrington.
Northborough’s school enrollment increases by over 80 students
NORTHBOROUGH – Enrollment in Northborough Public Schools has increased, according to a presentation to the Northborough School Committee Sept. 7. This year, there were 1,641 students welcomed on Aug. 31, which is up from district projections. Superintendent Greg Martineau noted the real estate market. “We’re finding that younger families...
Marlborough police log, Sept. 16 edition
8:41 a.m. Arrested, Rachel E. Devine, 35, of 16 Felton St., Waltham, for possess Class C drug (3 cts), possess Class B drug, possess Class A drug (2 cts). 10:53 a.m. Arrested, Esdras David Ramos Pacheco, 23, of 119 Elm St., Apt. 1R, Marlborough, on warrant, identity theft. 11:44 a.m....
Main Street bridge repairs begins Sept. 19 in Hudson
HUDSON – The bridge on Main Street will be under repair starting on Sept 19. While westbound traffic will be allowed through the construction site between Main and Houghton streets, eastbound traffic will be detoured. The repair of the bridge is estimated to take 90 days. Main St. bridge...
Shrewsbury police respond to bus crash on South Quinsigamond
SHREWSBURY – The Shrewsbury Police Department is responding to a crash involving a school bus. About an hour ago, Shrewsbury police posted on Facebook that South Quinsigamond Avenue was closed between Ridgeland Road and Oak Street. Shrewsbury police urged drivers to seek an alternate route. In an email to...
Shrewsbury police log, Sept. 16 edition
8:21 a.m. Eastwood Rd. B&E residential. 10:42 a.m. Avalon Way. Suspicious person/MV. 1:58 p.m. Jill Cir. Harassment. 3:40 p.m. Hillcrest Ave. Animal complaint. 3:47 p.m. Gale Ave./Oak St. Well-being check. 5:04 p.m. Arrested, Barry W. Spadafora, 43, of 70 Fire Rd. 12, Lunenburg, for op MV with license suspended, marked...
Man charged following altercation at former Regal Cinemas involving machete
WESTBOROUGH – A Shrewsbury man faces charges after he allegedly cut another man with a machete during an altercation at the former Regal Cinemas. On Sept. 13 at about 6:30 p.m., Westborough police responded to a report an altercation at the former Regal Cinemas at 233 Turnpike Road involving two men.
