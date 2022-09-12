Read full article on original website
Victims of multi-car crash near Castle Rock ID’d by county coronerHeather WillardCastle Rock, CO
Families would receive up to $350 for each child in new proposalJ.R. HeimbignerDenver, CO
DougCo charter proposes innovative exchange with districtSuzie GlassmanCastle Rock, CO
Opinion: Denver homeless shelters improving, some sayDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Aurora considers moratorium on sedativesDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Vakoff remembered as helper during military service
Those who knew a fallen Arvada police officer during his time in the military are reflecting on his passing. Greg Nieto reports. Vakoff remembered as helper during military service. Snowplow Roadeo on Wednesday. Suspect accused of killing Officer Dillon Vakoff …. Jail time proposed for shoplifters in Aurora. Time to...
Man accused of 'forcibly fondling' 2 girls
A man accused of child sexual assault incidents in Denver and Aurora has been arrested, the Denver Police Department said. Rogelio Mares reports.
Officer Vakoff's funeral service set for Friday
Officer Dillon Vakoff, who was killed in the line of duty Sunday morning, will be laid to rest on Friday in Lafayette. Vicente Arenas reports. Low 80s with higher rain chance Wednesday; Near 90 …. Rain, cooler temperatures move in Wednesday. Colorado water deaths reach record high. Boulder County offers...
Colfax Avenue closed near Golden due to townhome fire
JEFFERSON, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Transportation says Colfax Avenue is closed near Golden due to fire activity. CDOT said Colfax Avenue is closed in both directions from Corporate Drive to US 6. There is no estimated time of when the road will reopen. Several fire agencies...
Motorcyclist hurt in RTD bus crash
A motorcyclist was hurt in a crash with an RTD bus in Boulder. Bus driver shortage blamed after students stuck in …
2 men walked away from Broomfield plane crash
A single-engine plane crashed in a pond of a subdivision in Broomfield but the two occupants were not injured. Aurora mayor among group in Houston on homelessness. Lockdown at Longmont High lifted after student with …. Colorado Parks and Wildlife hiring 40 rangers. Mayor Hancock proposes new budget for 2023.
Group gives $20K in school supplies to Denver teachers
Seventy teachers in three Denver Public Schools were the recipients of a nonprofit foundation that gave out more than $20,000 worth of what they described as some much-needed school supplies. Dan Daru reports.
BREAKING: Heavy police presence in Boulder County
A heavy police presence is related to a search for a mother and her two children. Polis talks with parents of 911 caller killed by …. Group gives $20K in school supplies to Denver teachers.
Fake gun prompts lockdown at Longmont High
Longmont High School was placed on lockdown due to reports of someone carrying a firearm. Greg Nieto reports. Polis talks with parents of 911 caller killed by …. Group gives $20K in school supplies to Denver teachers. Heavy rainstorms to push through Thursday evening. Triathlete trains hard, competes in Norway.
Mom arrested after search for missing children
The Boulder Police Department says a woman has been arrested after her kids were found alone in a vehicle following an all-night search. Alex Rose reports.
2 killed in Douglas County crash
Investigators said two people died in a multi-car crash Wednesday evening in Douglas County. Talya Cunningham reports.
Boulder County offers tax rebates for fire victims
Boulder County commissioners voted to offer tax rebates for Marshall Fire victims. Boulder County offers tax rebates for fire victims. Bus driver shortage blamed after students stuck in …. Catholic school scolds others on LGBTQ issues. Aurora mayor among group in Houston on homelessness. Rail workers on the verge of...
Council to discuss fate of West Pearl Street closure
Boulder’s city council is considering whether or not to reopen the west end of Pearl Street to vehicle traffic. Ashley Michels reports.
Oktoberfest, Fritzler Farm Park, plus 8 things to do this weekend
If you are looking for something to do this weekend, we have you covered. From Oktoberfest in several places to fall festivals and the opening of Fritzler Farm Park, there is something for everyone.
Woman asked for donations before stealing from car
An Aurora resident is warning the public after he was stolen from by a woman who first approached him asking for donations. Nicole Fierro reports.
‘Insights Thursday’ with Karma, Luck and Psychic
It’s time to dive into the world of psychic readings and healing services with the #1 Psychic in the U.S, Natalie Young. With 22 years of experience, this Denver based Psychic shares her gift with Great Day Colorado viewers, explaining the many services she offers such as, Angel Card Readings, Aura Cleansings, Chakra Balancing, Life Coaching, and Reiki Healing.
Denver approves $2 million for basic income project
The controversial topic is taking flight in Denver. Denver approves $2 million for basic income project. Boulder County offers tax rebates for fire victims. Fields surprised by release of convict in son’s murder. Vakoff remembered as helper during military service. Woman asked for donations before stealing from car. Plane...
Bus driver shortage blamed after students stuck in rain
Boulder Valley School District says school bus driver shortages, construction traffic and bad weather led to a situation Friday night in which students had to wait more than 45 minutes outside in the rain for a bus. Ashley Michels reports.
Multiple cyclist hit-and-runs has victim's families demanding change
So far in 2022, there have been 2 deadly crashes involving cyclists in Denver and friends and family of the victims are fed up. Courtney Fromm reports.
