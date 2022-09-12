ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arvada, CO

KDVR.com

Vakoff remembered as helper during military service

Those who knew a fallen Arvada police officer during his time in the military are reflecting on his passing. Greg Nieto reports. Vakoff remembered as helper during military service. Snowplow Roadeo on Wednesday. Suspect accused of killing Officer Dillon Vakoff …. Jail time proposed for shoplifters in Aurora. Time to...
ARVADA, CO
KDVR.com

Officer Vakoff's funeral service set for Friday

Officer Dillon Vakoff, who was killed in the line of duty Sunday morning, will be laid to rest on Friday in Lafayette. Vicente Arenas reports. Low 80s with higher rain chance Wednesday; Near 90 …. Rain, cooler temperatures move in Wednesday. Colorado water deaths reach record high. Boulder County offers...
LAFAYETTE, CO
KDVR.com

Colfax Avenue closed near Golden due to townhome fire

JEFFERSON, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Transportation says Colfax Avenue is closed near Golden due to fire activity. CDOT said Colfax Avenue is closed in both directions from Corporate Drive to US 6. There is no estimated time of when the road will reopen. Several fire agencies...
GOLDEN, CO
KDVR.com

2 men walked away from Broomfield plane crash

A single-engine plane crashed in a pond of a subdivision in Broomfield but the two occupants were not injured. Aurora mayor among group in Houston on homelessness. Lockdown at Longmont High lifted after student with …. Colorado Parks and Wildlife hiring 40 rangers. Mayor Hancock proposes new budget for 2023.
BROOMFIELD, CO
KDVR.com

Fake gun prompts lockdown at Longmont High

Longmont High School was placed on lockdown due to reports of someone carrying a firearm. Greg Nieto reports. Polis talks with parents of 911 caller killed by …. Group gives $20K in school supplies to Denver teachers. Heavy rainstorms to push through Thursday evening. Triathlete trains hard, competes in Norway.
LONGMONT, CO
KDVR.com

Boulder County offers tax rebates for fire victims

Boulder County commissioners voted to offer tax rebates for Marshall Fire victims. Boulder County offers tax rebates for fire victims. Bus driver shortage blamed after students stuck in …. Catholic school scolds others on LGBTQ issues. Aurora mayor among group in Houston on homelessness. Rail workers on the verge of...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
KDVR.com

‘Insights Thursday’ with Karma, Luck and Psychic

It’s time to dive into the world of psychic readings and healing services with the #1 Psychic in the U.S, Natalie Young. With 22 years of experience, this Denver based Psychic shares her gift with Great Day Colorado viewers, explaining the many services she offers such as, Angel Card Readings, Aura Cleansings, Chakra Balancing, Life Coaching, and Reiki Healing.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Denver approves $2 million for basic income project

The controversial topic is taking flight in Denver. Denver approves $2 million for basic income project. Boulder County offers tax rebates for fire victims. Fields surprised by release of convict in son’s murder. Vakoff remembered as helper during military service. Woman asked for donations before stealing from car. Plane...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Bus driver shortage blamed after students stuck in rain

Boulder Valley School District says school bus driver shortages, construction traffic and bad weather led to a situation Friday night in which students had to wait more than 45 minutes outside in the rain for a bus. Ashley Michels reports.
BOULDER, CO

