Victims of multi-car crash near Castle Rock ID’d by county coronerHeather WillardCastle Rock, CO
Families would receive up to $350 for each child in new proposalJ.R. HeimbignerDenver, CO
DougCo charter proposes innovative exchange with districtSuzie GlassmanCastle Rock, CO
Opinion: Denver homeless shelters improving, some sayDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Aurora considers moratorium on sedativesDavid HeitzAurora, CO
KDVR.com
Mom arrested after search for missing children
The Boulder Police Department says a woman has been arrested after her kids were found alone in a vehicle following an all-night search. Alex Rose reports.
KDVR.com
BREAKING: Heavy police presence in Boulder County
A heavy police presence is related to a search for a mother and her two children. Polis talks with parents of 911 caller killed by …. Group gives $20K in school supplies to Denver teachers.
KDVR.com
Fake gun prompts lockdown at Longmont High
Longmont High School was placed on lockdown due to reports of someone carrying a firearm. Greg Nieto reports. Polis talks with parents of 911 caller killed by …. Group gives $20K in school supplies to Denver teachers. Heavy rainstorms to push through Thursday evening. Triathlete trains hard, competes in Norway.
KDVR.com
2 men walked away from Broomfield plane crash
A single-engine plane crashed in a pond of a subdivision in Broomfield but the two occupants were not injured. Aurora mayor among group in Houston on homelessness. Lockdown at Longmont High lifted after student with …. Colorado Parks and Wildlife hiring 40 rangers. Mayor Hancock proposes new budget for 2023.
KDVR.com
Vakoff remembered as helper during military service
Those who knew a fallen Arvada police officer during his time in the military are reflecting on his passing. Greg Nieto reports. Vakoff remembered as helper during military service. Snowplow Roadeo on Wednesday. Suspect accused of killing Officer Dillon Vakoff …. Jail time proposed for shoplifters in Aurora. Time to...
KDVR.com
Motorcyclist hurt in RTD bus crash
A motorcyclist was hurt in a crash with an RTD bus in Boulder. Bus driver shortage blamed after students stuck in …
KDVR.com
2 killed in Douglas County crash
Investigators said two people died in a multi-car crash Wednesday evening in Douglas County. Talya Cunningham reports.
KDVR.com
Woman asked for donations before stealing from car
An Aurora resident is warning the public after he was stolen from by a woman who first approached him asking for donations. Nicole Fierro reports.
KDVR.com
Officer Vakoff's funeral service set for Friday
Officer Dillon Vakoff, who was killed in the line of duty Sunday morning, will be laid to rest on Friday in Lafayette. Vicente Arenas reports. Low 80s with higher rain chance Wednesday; Near 90 …. Rain, cooler temperatures move in Wednesday. Colorado water deaths reach record high. Boulder County offers...
KDVR.com
Colfax Avenue closed near Golden due to townhome fire
JEFFERSON, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Transportation says Colfax Avenue is closed near Golden due to fire activity. CDOT said Colfax Avenue is closed in both directions from Corporate Drive to US 6. There is no estimated time of when the road will reopen. Several fire agencies...
KDVR.com
Multiple cyclist hit-and-runs has victim's families demanding change
So far in 2022, there have been 2 deadly crashes involving cyclists in Denver and friends and family of the victims are fed up. Courtney Fromm reports.
KDVR.com
Dog attack in Golden
Two pit bulls attacked an 89-year-old woman and her 12-year-old grandson. Group gives $20K in school supplies to Denver teachers. Council to discuss fate of West Pearl Street closure. Pit bull euthanized after attack of boy, grandmother. Mom arrested after search for missing children. Golden PD pit bull update. Ask...
KDVR.com
Pair of pit bulls attack boy, 89-year-old woman
A pair of pit bulls attacked a 12-year-old boy and his 89-year-old grandmother on Wednesday in Golden. Gabby Easterwood reports.
KDVR.com
Council to discuss fate of West Pearl Street closure
Boulder’s city council is considering whether or not to reopen the west end of Pearl Street to vehicle traffic. Ashley Michels reports.
KDVR.com
Plane flew close to water before crash landing
A plane was seen flying dangerously close to Horsetooth Reservoir before crash landing over the weekend. Matt Mauro reports.
KDVR.com
Bus driver shortage blamed after students stuck in rain
Boulder Valley School District says school bus driver shortages, construction traffic and bad weather led to a situation Friday night in which students had to wait more than 45 minutes outside in the rain for a bus. Ashley Michels reports.
KDVR.com
Group gives $20K in school supplies to Denver teachers
Seventy teachers in three Denver Public Schools were the recipients of a nonprofit foundation that gave out more than $20,000 worth of what they described as some much-needed school supplies. Dan Daru reports.
KDVR.com
Climber 'died doing what she loved to do'
A Boulder woman died Tuesday after falling approximately 100 feet from the Black Wall climbing area. Kim Posey reports.
Oktoberfest, Fritzler Farm Park, plus 8 things to do this weekend
If you are looking for something to do this weekend, we have you covered. From Oktoberfest in several places to fall festivals and the opening of Fritzler Farm Park, there is something for everyone.
