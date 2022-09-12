ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arvada, CO

KDVR.com

Fake gun prompts lockdown at Longmont High

Longmont High School was placed on lockdown due to reports of someone carrying a firearm. Greg Nieto reports. Polis talks with parents of 911 caller killed by …. Group gives $20K in school supplies to Denver teachers. Heavy rainstorms to push through Thursday evening. Triathlete trains hard, competes in Norway.
LONGMONT, CO
KDVR.com

2 men walked away from Broomfield plane crash

A single-engine plane crashed in a pond of a subdivision in Broomfield but the two occupants were not injured. Aurora mayor among group in Houston on homelessness. Lockdown at Longmont High lifted after student with …. Colorado Parks and Wildlife hiring 40 rangers. Mayor Hancock proposes new budget for 2023.
BROOMFIELD, CO
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Arvada, CO
Arvada, CO
Crime & Safety
KDVR.com

Vakoff remembered as helper during military service

Those who knew a fallen Arvada police officer during his time in the military are reflecting on his passing. Greg Nieto reports. Vakoff remembered as helper during military service. Snowplow Roadeo on Wednesday. Suspect accused of killing Officer Dillon Vakoff …. Jail time proposed for shoplifters in Aurora. Time to...
ARVADA, CO
KDVR.com

Officer Vakoff's funeral service set for Friday

Officer Dillon Vakoff, who was killed in the line of duty Sunday morning, will be laid to rest on Friday in Lafayette. Vicente Arenas reports. Low 80s with higher rain chance Wednesday; Near 90 …. Rain, cooler temperatures move in Wednesday. Colorado water deaths reach record high. Boulder County offers...
LAFAYETTE, CO
KDVR.com

Colfax Avenue closed near Golden due to townhome fire

JEFFERSON, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Transportation says Colfax Avenue is closed near Golden due to fire activity. CDOT said Colfax Avenue is closed in both directions from Corporate Drive to US 6. There is no estimated time of when the road will reopen. Several fire agencies...
GOLDEN, CO
KDVR.com

Dog attack in Golden

Two pit bulls attacked an 89-year-old woman and her 12-year-old grandson. Group gives $20K in school supplies to Denver teachers. Council to discuss fate of West Pearl Street closure. Pit bull euthanized after attack of boy, grandmother. Mom arrested after search for missing children. Golden PD pit bull update. Ask...
GOLDEN, CO
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KDVR.com

Bus driver shortage blamed after students stuck in rain

Boulder Valley School District says school bus driver shortages, construction traffic and bad weather led to a situation Friday night in which students had to wait more than 45 minutes outside in the rain for a bus. Ashley Michels reports.
BOULDER, CO

