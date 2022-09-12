Read full article on original website
10 things to do in Northeast Ohio the last weekend of summer, Sept. 16-19
The temperatures are dropping so grab a jacket and get out and enjoy one of these activities in Northeast Ohio.
These 6 Ohio Haunted Houses Rank Best in the Country
As summer comes to an end and pumpkins, hoodies and Timberlands take center stage, there’s one fall activity that millions of people around the world look forward to…. Hate em or love em, haunted houses are a fall season staple, especially across the midwest. Everyone can remember their first time going, and they’re often flooded with teens who are too cool to be scared or kids who think they can handle whatever fake horrors are presented.
Akron Leader Publications
Stewie looking for walking buddy
AKRON — Stewie is one of Summit County Animal Control’s longest crew members. He is 2-year-old male American bulldog/pitbull mix and weighs approximately 60 pounds. He is naturally playful and curious, and lives for long walks every day. Keeping busy is what he loves most and he loves to play. He will be a devoted companion. His adoption fee of $94 includes all his shots and neutering.
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in Ohio
If you're in the state of Ohio, you should check out these restaurants. Located in the northeastern part of the state, this restaurant is known for their famous Uncle Nick's Greek fried chicken. The restaurant claims that if Colonel Sanders had their secret recipe, then he would be a general, and when you try their perfectly crispy yet juicy fried chicken, you'll be inclined to agree.
thisiscleveland.com
5 Places to Play in the Leaves and Pick Apples in Cleveland
If you’re in Cleveland in the fall, boy are you in luck. Sure, there’s a ton to do in and around Downtown with no shortage of restaurants, bars (it is football season after all) and events to take in; but you also can experience a little bit of that autumn country life just minutes from the city. Take a look at a few of the places you can pick apples, grab a pumpkin or just stare at an endless horizon of fall color in The Land.
Cleveland Scene
28 Cleveland-Area Corn Mazes and Pumpkin Patches to Visit This Fall
Fall means it's time for pumpkin patches and hay rides. Here's our list of corn mazes, hay rides and pumpkin picking opportunities for you to tackle this beautiful comfy cozy fall season in Cleveland. 35669 Detroit Rd., Avon. 8765 Mulberry Road Farm, Chesterland. 10833 Chamberlain Rd., Mantua. 9249 State Rt...
Lyndhurst Home Day was a weekend to remember
This past weekend, Lyndhurst celebrated its 97th Home Day event in Lyndhurst Park. It was another wonderful event, with great entertainment and food and a strong showing from our local organizations that participated. Gathering as a community is always our goal, and our Lyndhurst Home Day has been one of...
4 Places To Get Hot Dogs in Ohio
If you're in Ohio and in the mood for a great hot dog, you should visit these places. If you're in Ohio, you should visit this local chain. You can't go wrong with a chili dog, and since chili is always free on your hot dog here, you really can't go wrong with one (cheese, however, costs extra). Their chicken noodle soup is also a customer favorite. If you're looking for something sweet, patrons strongly recommend getting one of their milkshakes.
Akron Leader Publications
Village of St. Edward resident turns 105
FAIRLAWN — Frank Mekina, an Independent Living resident at the Village of St. Edward, celebrated his 105th birthday Sept. 6 with family, friends and a party. Shown above from left at the party are Mekina’s son-in-law Ken Pokopac his daughter Eileen Johnson, Mekina, formerly of Barberton, and his daughter Jennifer Pokopac. According to St. Edward officials, Mekina moved into the facility in 2013 and has remained in Independent Living.
Surprise! Pink salmon runs Rocky River: NE Ohio fishing report
CLEVELAND, Ohio — As Lake Erie begins to cool a bit, Lake Erie steelhead trout are starting to move from the sprawling waters of Lake Erie to Northeast Ohio’s spawning rivers and streams. That could signal early runs of the feisty Ohio trout that have helped to create a world class steelhead trout fishery.
Broad View Eye Center has its sights on myopic children: Talk of the Towns
BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Broad View Eye Center is offering a new technology that helps to significantly slow down myopia (nearsightedness) progression in kids, plus reduces the risk for eye diseases. Myopia is not just about needing glasses or contacts to see far. Myopia is actually a risk factor for...
Run over to Akron to watch a world-class athletic event: Strong Points
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio – Excitement and preparations are building for one of Akron’s largest sporting events of the year, the 20th running and marquee event of the Akron Marathon Race Series presented by Summa Health, the FirstEnergy Akron Marathon, Half Marathon, &Team Relay set for Sat., Sept. 24, 2022.
Dave's Hot Chicken to Land on Eastside with New Harvard Park Store
When it opens, it will join locations in Lakewood, Fairview Park and (soon) Ohio City
Cat’s head trapped in peanut butter jar for days
Animal rescue volunteers and residents of a Tallmadge apartment complex spent several days working to free a cat whose head was stuck in a peanut butter jar.
theclevelandbucketlist.com
Clam Bakes Around Northeast Ohio
Haley has always loved reviewing locations and being in the know about the best neighborhoods, restaurants, and events in Cleveland. This passion fuels each guide and article she creates for The Cleveland Bucket List. She hopes you enjoy her stories and guides and get inspired to create an adventure of your own!
coolcleveland.com
Lorain’s FireFish Festival Moves to a New Underutilized Location
The FireFish Festival, a community arts festival in downtown Lorain, has shapeshifted through many forms, all of them rooted in activating neglected and/or under-utilized spaces. That’s similar to the original mission of Cleveland Ingenuity Festival, which is no surprise: both were founded/co-founded by arts advocate James Levin, who also founded Cleveland Public Theatre in a neighborhood (Gordon Square) that was then down on its heels.
Gloria Kurland, matriarch of Cleveland's iconic Corky & Lenny's, turns 90
WOODMERE, Ohio — At the iconic Cleveland eatery Corky & Lenny's, the sandwiches are stacked high, and the service is down to a science. But the hostess with the mostest is the true star of this deli. Gloria Kurland has been an instrumental part of the family business since...
‘Saturday Night Live’ adds four new cast members including two with Cleveland ties
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Two comedians with Cleveland connections are headed to “Saturday Night Live.” Molly Kearney and Marcello Hernandez have been added to the show’s cast of featured players. They’ll be joined by two other newcomers on SNL’s 48th season: Michael Longfellow and Devon Walker.
‘Solving a transportation problem’ - Tech startup will offer last-mile rides in Solon, Bedford Heights
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A tech company is trying to solve a problem affecting employers and employees in Cleveland’s suburbs — a lack of reliable transportation to work. Share Mobility, a startup headquartered in Columbus already operating is Central Ohio and 14 other states, is partnering with the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority to provide rides to workers in Solon and Bedford Heights. The initiative will essentially extend the bus lines, getting employees from their last bus stop to their jobs.
Underage drinker knocks out party guest: Berea Police Blotter
An Aurora man, 18, was cited at about 11:30 p.m. Sept. 10 after he became drunk, then punched and knocked out another man at a party on Mulberry. A witness at the party called police to report the incident. Most of the party guests were members of the Baldwin Wallace...
Cleveland.com
