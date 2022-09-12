If you’re in Cleveland in the fall, boy are you in luck. Sure, there’s a ton to do in and around Downtown with no shortage of restaurants, bars (it is football season after all) and events to take in; but you also can experience a little bit of that autumn country life just minutes from the city. Take a look at a few of the places you can pick apples, grab a pumpkin or just stare at an endless horizon of fall color in The Land.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO