Medina, OH

93.1 WZAK

These 6 Ohio Haunted Houses Rank Best in the Country

As summer comes to an end and pumpkins, hoodies and Timberlands take center stage, there’s one fall activity that millions of people around the world look forward to…. Hate em or love em, haunted houses are a fall season staple, especially across the midwest. Everyone can remember their first time going, and they’re often flooded with teens who are too cool to be scared or kids who think they can handle whatever fake horrors are presented.
OHIO STATE
Akron Leader Publications

Stewie looking for walking buddy

AKRON — Stewie is one of Summit County Animal Control’s longest crew members. He is 2-year-old male American bulldog/pitbull mix and weighs approximately 60 pounds. He is naturally playful and curious, and lives for long walks every day. Keeping busy is what he loves most and he loves to play. He will be a devoted companion. His adoption fee of $94 includes all his shots and neutering.
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in Ohio

If you're in the state of Ohio, you should check out these restaurants. Located in the northeastern part of the state, this restaurant is known for their famous Uncle Nick's Greek fried chicken. The restaurant claims that if Colonel Sanders had their secret recipe, then he would be a general, and when you try their perfectly crispy yet juicy fried chicken, you'll be inclined to agree.
WADSWORTH, OH
thisiscleveland.com

5 Places to Play in the Leaves and Pick Apples in Cleveland

If you’re in Cleveland in the fall, boy are you in luck. Sure, there’s a ton to do in and around Downtown with no shortage of restaurants, bars (it is football season after all) and events to take in; but you also can experience a little bit of that autumn country life just minutes from the city. Take a look at a few of the places you can pick apples, grab a pumpkin or just stare at an endless horizon of fall color in The Land.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Scene

28 Cleveland-Area Corn Mazes and Pumpkin Patches to Visit This Fall

Fall means it's time for pumpkin patches and hay rides. Here's our list of corn mazes, hay rides and pumpkin picking opportunities for you to tackle this beautiful comfy cozy fall season in Cleveland. 35669 Detroit Rd., Avon. 8765 Mulberry Road Farm, Chesterland. 10833 Chamberlain Rd., Mantua. 9249 State Rt...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Lyndhurst Home Day was a weekend to remember

This past weekend, Lyndhurst celebrated its 97th Home Day event in Lyndhurst Park. It was another wonderful event, with great entertainment and food and a strong showing from our local organizations that participated. Gathering as a community is always our goal, and our Lyndhurst Home Day has been one of...
LYNDHURST, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Hot Dogs in Ohio

If you're in Ohio and in the mood for a great hot dog, you should visit these places. If you're in Ohio, you should visit this local chain. You can't go wrong with a chili dog, and since chili is always free on your hot dog here, you really can't go wrong with one (cheese, however, costs extra). Their chicken noodle soup is also a customer favorite. If you're looking for something sweet, patrons strongly recommend getting one of their milkshakes.
OHIO STATE
Akron Leader Publications

Village of St. Edward resident turns 105

FAIRLAWN — Frank Mekina, an Independent Living resident at the Village of St. Edward, celebrated his 105th birthday Sept. 6 with family, friends and a party. Shown above from left at the party are Mekina’s son-in-law Ken Pokopac his daughter Eileen Johnson, Mekina, formerly of Barberton, and his daughter Jennifer Pokopac. According to St. Edward officials, Mekina moved into the facility in 2013 and has remained in Independent Living.
FAIRLAWN, OH
theclevelandbucketlist.com

Clam Bakes Around Northeast Ohio

Haley has always loved reviewing locations and being in the know about the best neighborhoods, restaurants, and events in Cleveland. This passion fuels each guide and article she creates for The Cleveland Bucket List. She hopes you enjoy her stories and guides and get inspired to create an adventure of your own!
CLEVELAND, OH
coolcleveland.com

Lorain’s FireFish Festival Moves to a New Underutilized Location

The FireFish Festival, a community arts festival in downtown Lorain, has shapeshifted through many forms, all of them rooted in activating neglected and/or under-utilized spaces. That’s similar to the original mission of Cleveland Ingenuity Festival, which is no surprise: both were founded/co-founded by arts advocate James Levin, who also founded Cleveland Public Theatre in a neighborhood (Gordon Square) that was then down on its heels.
LORAIN, OH
Cleveland.com

‘Solving a transportation problem’ - Tech startup will offer last-mile rides in Solon, Bedford Heights

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A tech company is trying to solve a problem affecting employers and employees in Cleveland’s suburbs — a lack of reliable transportation to work. Share Mobility, a startup headquartered in Columbus already operating is Central Ohio and 14 other states, is partnering with the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority to provide rides to workers in Solon and Bedford Heights. The initiative will essentially extend the bus lines, getting employees from their last bus stop to their jobs.
SOLON, OH
Cleveland.com

