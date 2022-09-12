ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palo Alto, CA

Stabbing Suspect in Custody After Barricading Self in San Jose Apartment

San Jose police on Thursday took a stabbing suspect into custody after they barricaded themselves in an apartment, the department said. The stabbing stemmed from a family disturbance along the 200 block of Pamela Avenue, police said. The suspect barricaded themselves in a nearby apartment. "Officers successfully descalated this incident...
SAN JOSE, CA
Suspect in Custody After Standoff at Pleasanton Apartment Complex

A suspect has been taken into custody following a standoff at an apartment complex in Pleasanton on Wednesday morning, according to police. Pleasanton police initially wrote on social media shortly before 8:40 a.m. asking residents to shelter in place at the Civic Square apartments in the area of Case and Bernal avenues following a domestic disturbance.
PLEASANTON, CA
Ghost Ship Defendant Could Face Jail After Weapons Found

The master tenant of a San Francisco Bay Area warehouse that caught fire, killing 36 people during a party in 2016, was ordered to appear in court after prosecutors said a search of his home revealed he violated conditions of his probation by possessing weapons. Derick Almena is supervised by...
OAKLAND, CA
Gilroy Police Search for Suspect in Deadly Hit-and-Run

Gilroy police are asking for the public's help in locating the driver who fatally struck a pedestrian Monday night and then fled the scene. The deadly hit-and-run collision happened at about 9 p.m. in the area of Wren Avenue and El Cerrito Way, police said. First responders tried to save...
GILROY, CA
4 Wounded in East Oakland Shooting

Four people were shot late Tuesday night in East Oakland, police said. Gunfire erupted just after 10:30 p.m. at 92nd Avenue and Peach Street. The gunshots coincided with a collision involving two moving vehicles and multiple parked vehicles, according to police. The city's gunshot detection system was triggered multiple times.
OAKLAND, CA
Vallejo High School Staff Member Shot After Breaking Up Fight: Police

Police are investigating a shooting in front of Vallejo High School that left a staff member injured Tuesday. The police department said that the staff member broke up a fight between students and unknown men in front of the campus around 3:45 p.m. That's when those involved fled the area in a dark-colored sedan while shooting back at those still on the scene.
VALLEJO, CA
SF Muni Subway Fire Raises Safety Concerns

A fire in the yet-to-be opened Central Subway in San Francisco has triggered a safety investigation by state regulators and could threaten the already-delayed opening date for the new Muni line until next year, NBC Bay Area’s Investigative Unit has learned. The June 20th fire began in an electrical...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Santa Clara County Offering Self-Defense Classes for AAPI Community

Across the Bay Area, community groups continue to look for ways to better protect the Asian American community, in the wake of a record surge in threats and attacks. As part of the effort, Santa Clara County is running some unique AAPI safety awareness training sessions. Wednesday’s session dealt with self-defense and looking for warning signs.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
Former Foster Care Group Home CEO Pleads Guilty to Fraud, Tax Evasion

The CEO of a San Jose company that ran foster care homes pleaded guilty on Tuesday to wire fraud and failure to pay employment taxes, the Department of Justice announced. Annie Corbett, 55, formerly of Redwood City, was charged in October of 2020 with wire fraud in connection with her Corbett Group Homes, Inc. business, a company that provided foster care for children and adolescents in group homes.
SAN JOSE, CA
Bad Bunny Visits Puerto Rican Restaurant in San Rafael

A restaurant in San Rafael welcomed a large group of hungry customers Monday, but never expected the group would be none other than singer Bad Bunny and his dancers. Puerto Rican restaurant Sol Food welcomed the singer and his group of dancers, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. Francisco Gomez, the...
SAN RAFAEL, CA
San Francisco to Begin Crackdown on Illegal Street Vendors

The city of San Francisco on Tuesday will begin enforcing a new law cracking down on illegal street vending. On Monday, final warnings and notices were issued on 24th and Mission streets, just one of the areas local officials are targeting to curb illegal vending. But some say enforcing the new law targets specific communities.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Jose Community Holds Fundraiser to Help Coach in Need

East San Jose is stepping up to the plate to help support a coach that's been impacting students' lives for years. The coach recently lost his home in a fire and is now living with family in Concord, so parents and students ran a fundraiser to help get him back on his feet Wednesday.
SAN JOSE, CA
Antioch City Council Members Call for Police Reform, Transparency

An Antioch city council member is calling on authorities to be more transparent about the police officers facing federal criminal investigations. Tamisha Torres Walker held a press conference with the city's police chief to discuss Antioch and Pittsburg officers under investigation, as well as the need for transparency and police reform.
ANTIOCH, CA

