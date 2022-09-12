ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Candace Parker Says Her Daughter Was The Reason She Came Out And Revealed Marriage To Anna Petrakova

"I don’t want her to ever think that I’m ashamed or not proud of our family." When WNBA champion and NBA commentator Candace Parker shared in December 2021 that she had not only been married for two years to Anna Petrakova but that they were also expecting a child together, it took a lot of people by surprise. The decision to share such a private part of her life was not one Parker took lightly. As she revealed in a recent interview with TIME, she only chose to do so to send a message to her daughter, Lailaa, 13, from her first marriage to former NBA player Sheldon Williams.
Did Janelle leave Kody Brown on Sister Wives?

Season 17 of Sister Wives is currently airing and people can see the drama in the family, but did Janelle Brown leave Kdy Brown?. For those who have been keeping up with the family, you would know that the tension between them was hard to ignore. COVID-19 managed to shake the family while also having moments where they came along as one.
What Happened to Judge Faith of “Divorce Court”?

The new season of Divorce Court premiered on August 22, 2022. Since the first show started in 1957, it has been one of the longest-running syndicated TV shows. Fans have liked Judge Faith of Divorce Court since she appeared in 2020. But American attorney Faith Jenkins was nowhere to be found in the recent season, which prompted several social media queries. So what happened to Judge Faith of Divorce Court? Has Judge Faith left the show? Here’s what we know so far!
Sheree Whitfield Responds After Martell Holt’s Former Mistress Calls Her Old

Martell Holt and Sheree Whitfield are receiving backlash for their romance. “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” star Martell Holt has been in the headlines due to his custody battle. He is currently suing Melody Holt for full custody of their children. This has been a hot topic on social media. Some fans have accused Martell of being emotionally abusive. So they created a petition. And they are calling for Martell to be fired from the show. Martell has also been accused of being homophobic towards Melody’s brother Marcus Minnifield. Regardless, fans have no choice but to wait and see how the custody case plays out. The drama will likely be shown on LAMH.
Blake Shelton Shared the Sweet Reason He's Stepping Back From His Career

Blake Shelton is entering an exciting chapter in his life and it all has to do with Gwen Stefani and his stepchildren. “Look, I love music and I love The Voice,” he told ET in August. “I love all the cool things I get to do with my job, but those things all take a backseat now to Gwen and the kids and it’s just a new phase of my life.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) Stefani has three children, 16-year-old Kingston, 8-year-old Apollo and 13-year-old Zuma. Shelton has been vocal about his commitment to being...
Where is Kyle Chrisley now? Todd's son turned things around for himself

Todd Chrisley and his family have been the focus of their own show, Chrisley Knows Best, since 2014. The series premiered on USA Network and follows Todd, his wife, Julie, his mother, Nanny Faye, and Todd and Julie’s children, Chase and Savannah. Todd and Julie’s granddaughter, Chloe, is also in their care on the show.
