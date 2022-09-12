Read full article on original website
Gene and Judes Hotdogs - River Grove, IL - Closing for good?Chicago Food KingRiver Grove, IL
3 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Head to JoJo's Shake Bar for an outdoor Wild Wild West immersive experience this fallJennifer GeerNaperville, IL
Amtrak Suspending Texas Routes as Possible Rail Strike Gears UpLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Political Leaders in Chicago don’t Talk to Each Other About a Shared Problem with MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
NBC Sports
Giants option Littell after heated exchange with Kapler
SAN FRANCISCO -- Zack Littell isn't having a good season and has pitched in three of the last four games, so, with the way the Giants handle their active roster, he likely would have been a candidate to be optioned at some point this week anyway. He might have accelerated...
NBC Sports
Tomase: The numbers suggest that Bogaerts is getting PAID this winter
The Red Sox live by the numbers, and in the case of Xander Bogaerts, they may die by them, too. Anyone paying attention knows that Bogaerts hasn't had a great year by his standards. He might only hit 15 homers, he's batting just .182 with two outs and runners in scoring position, and his disappearing act for about a month between July and August coincided with the Red Sox falling hopelessly out of contention.
NBC Sports
Red Sox pitcher blasts new MLB rule changes, calls out Rob Manfred
Matt Strahm has opinions about Major League Baseball's rule changes, and he's not afraid to share them. MLB recently announced three significant rule changes set to be implemented in 2023: a pitch clock of 15 seconds with the bases empty and 20 seconds with runners on; a ban of shifts that will force teams to have two fielders on each side of the second-base bag with both feet on the dirt; and the expansion of bases from 15 inches to 18 inches.
NBC Sports
What we learned as big mistake hurts Junis in loss to Braves
SAN FRANCISCO -- Exactly one year ago, the Giants celebrated one of their best moments since the three-title years, clinching a postseason spot with weeks to go in the regular season. Times have changed. On the night when the Dodgers clinched the NL West title, the Giants lost 5-1 to...
NBC Sports
Belt offers update on Giants future: 'I love the Bay Area'
SAN FRANCISCO — The uncertainty about Brandon Belt’s future seems to have dissipated since his latest knee surgery, and on Wednesday, Belt made it clear he wants to play again. He hopes it’s in San Francisco, too. Belt joined Mike Krukow and Duane Kuiper on the NBC...
NBC Sports
Harper, Realmuto go boom-boom as Phillies continue march toward postseason
MIAMI -- The loudest sound inside the Miami Marlins' almost empty home ballpark Wednesday night was the steady drumming of rain pelting the retractable roof. Then Bryce Harper came to the plate in the top of the sixth inning. The Phillies slugger squared up a full-count changeup from Miami starter...
NBC Sports
Zaidi explains why Giants have 'big offseason' ahead
SAN FRANCISCO -- Farhan Zaidi sat down with reporters for about 15 minutes on Monday after the Giants announced an extension for Wilmer Flores, and at the very end of the session, he was asked a question about "the big fellow in New York." The Giants president of baseball operations leaned against the back wall of the dugout and laughed.
NBC Sports
Report: Rodón interested in signing with Cubs in free agency
San Francisco Giants pitcher Carlos Rodón reportedly is "interested" in returning to Chicago to pitch for the Cubs, NBC Sports Chicago's David Kaplan reported. "And guess who else is interested in the Cubs? Carlos Rodón. Yes. Loved pitching in Chicago. Knows that the Cubs are a team with some players coming out of the system, and they need a top-of-the-rotation arm," Kaplan said on his YouTube show "reKap."
NBC Sports
Rhys Hoskins exits Phillies game after being hit by pitch on right hand
MIAMI -- Phillies slugger Rhys Hoskins left Wednesday night's win over the Miami Marlins after being hit by a pitch on the right hand. Hoskins was hit by Miami's Edward Cabrera in the top of the third inning. Hoskins stayed in the game and played first base in the bottom...
NBC Sports
Kuip has no doubt Giants want Belt back for 2023 season
Whether or not Brandon Belt has played his last game for the Giants ... or for any team, remains to be seen. After undergoing season-ending knee surgery on Sept. 3, many have wondered if the 12-year MLB veteran will decide to retire after yet another frustrating injury-riddled season. Belt himself...
NBC Sports
Giants prospect Luciano has 'no problem' changing positions
There’s no doubt that Giants top prospect Marco Luciano will be playing in the big leagues in the near future. Where he’ll stand on the field, though, isn’t so clear-cut. While some wonder if Luciano will be the future shortstop of the franchise, others are curious if...
NBC Sports
Where Giants stand with Pederson, Rodón after Flores extension
SAN FRANCISCO -- It's somewhat rare for veterans to pass up the open market when they're having a good season, but two summers in a row, the Giants have found the sweet spot for a potential free agent. Last year, it was an easy call for both sides when the...
NBC Sports
Wainwright, Molina make history, then lead Cards over Brews
ST. LOUIS — Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina made history with the first pitch of the game, then the record-setting battery helped the St. Louis Cardinals extend their NL Central lead by beating the Milwaukee Brewers 4-1 Wednesday night. Wainwright and Molina started together for the 325th time, the...
NBC Sports
Waites hits Giants landmark with debut in loss to Braves
SAN FRANCISCO -- When Cole Waites jogged to the mound in the top of the seventh inning Tuesday night, he became the 62nd player to wear orange and black this season. For many of the 62, this season has brought special meaning, even if it hasn't gone as hoped for the Giants.
NBC Sports
Phillies beat Sandy Alcantara again thanks to The Replacements
MIAMI – Chalk up another victory for the Phillies over the Miami Marlins and give the credit to The Replacements. No, we’re not talking about that great rock band. We’re talking about Bailey Falter and Nick Maton. They co-starred in the Phillies’ 2-1 win over Miami on Tuesday night.
NBC Sports
Former 49ers OC sparks fan ire with searing Lance assessment
Less than one week into the 2022 season, former 49ers offensive coordinator and NFL coach Mike Martz already seems to have made up his mind about Trey Lance. In an interview with The 33rd Team immediately after the 49ers’ 19-10 loss to the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Martz provided a scathing review of Lance’s first performance as the team’s starting quarterback that wasn’t received well on the internet.
NBC Sports
Raiders sign Keelan Cole to 53-man roster
The Raiders have added receiver Keelan Cole to their 53-man roster, the team announced on Wednesday. Cole was previously on the practice squad. He takes the spot of receiver DJ Turner, who was placed on injured reserve. Cole signed with Las Vegas in May but was released when the team...
NBC Sports
WATCH: Red Sox allow three-run Little League homer vs. Yankees
One play during Wednesday's game vs. the New York Yankees summed up the Boston Red Sox' entire 2022 season. In the top of the fifth inning, Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres lined a single to right field to score the first run of the night. That should have been the only run scored on the play, but the Red Sox had other ideas.
NBC Sports
Myers recaps hectic offseason after Warriors' championship run
Bob Myers and the Warriors partied hard after winning their fourth championship in eight seasons, but before they knew it, it was right back to work. After Golden State closed out the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the NBA Finals on June 16, the celebration commenced. For some, it lasted a few days or even a week. For others such as Klay Thompson and Steph Curry, the entire summer was spent celebrating their hard work.
NBC Sports
Josh McDaniels on Kyler Murray: Every play is an opportunity for something bad to happen
After losing to the Chargers on the road in Week One, the Raiders will host the Cardinals for their home opener on Sunday. Though Arizona was not competitive against Kansas City last weekend, Las Vegas head coach Josh McDaniels is fully aware of the challenges Kyler Murray presents as a dual-threat quarterback.
