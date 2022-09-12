ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

A Full Sunday Of Harry Styles At TIFF As ‘My Policeman’ Takes Tribute Award & Notches World Premiere Standing Ovation

By Anthony D'Alessandro and Scott Shilstone
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3atKtt_0hrSDkto00

On a break from his Madison Square Garden residency, and shortly after the Don’t Worry Darling Venice Film Festival world premiere, Harry Styles hit Toronto as his Amazon Studios Prime Video feature drama My Policeman made its world premiere to a great standing ovation Sunday at the Princess of Wales Theatre.

And there was no meme social-media spitting, or backstage drama; just all good vibes for My Policeman cast and director Michael Grandage. First stop was the Princess of Wales, where Emma Corin, David Dawson, Linus Roache, Styles and the filmmaker were among those taking the stage. Then they were whisked a few blocks away to the Fairmont Hotel to pick up their TIFF Tribute award for Best Performance (for the entire cast; see their acceptance speech below). Then they headed back for a Q&A at the Princess of Wales. And let’s not forget the press conference earlier in the day . All this before Styles reportedly flies back to NYC to continue his concert run. He gets to Los Angeles on October 15 for a 15-night (15 night!) residency at the the Forum.

‘My Policeman’ Toronto Review: Harry Styles And Emma Corrin Caught Up In 50’s-Set Forbidden Love Triangle

My Policeman tells the story of Tom (Styles), a policeman who’s in the midst of a love triangle with Marion, a teacher (Emma Corrin), and museum curator Patrick (David Dawson), at a time when homosexuality was forbidden in 1950s Britain. Flashing forward to the 1990s, Tom (Linus Roache), Marion (Gina McKee) and Patrick (Rupert Everett) are still reeling with longing and regret, but now they have one last chance to repair the damage of the past. The pic is based on the novel by Bethan Roberts (which as Pete Hammond says in his review was actually based on a complicated love relationship between famed novelist E.M. Forster , his male lover of 40 years; a policeman named Bob Buckingham; and Buckingham’s wife May Hockey, who slowly came to realize her husband had a long standing affair with Forster).

Said Styles about working with the ensemble at the post-premiere Q&A: “I think having a base of a real friendship outside the characters obviously allows for the friendships scenes, if you will; doesn’t require much acting. And the in the more intense scenes, there’s a lot of trust and safety there. All of that benefits from a real connection.”

Grandage before the film shared with the crowd a personal story of growing up gay and his father’s words of wisdom to him, “Someone spat the word queer at me in the playground. I came home and asked my father what a queer was. I had no idea. ‘A queer son is a very nasty word for a homosexual.’ This was in the 1970s. That didn’t help actually. I had to ask ‘What’s a homosexual.’ There was a very long pause,” says the filmmaker.

“What I intended to be a supreme form of parenting, he said, ‘A homosexual, son, is a free spirit.’ ”

Earlier today during the TIFF press conference for the film , Styles remarked about tackling the bold movie. “The general themes are incredibly timeless. I think that’s why the film works so well. The themes of love and freedom and the search for that is incredibly relevant, whatever time you want to set it in.”

Said Hammond today about Styles in his review, “Between Don’t Worry Darling and My Policeman, Styles is quickly proving himself to be the real deal as an actor, and he is very convincing here as a man lost in deception with his wife.”

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Jesse Powell Dies: R&B Singer Of Hit ’90s Ballad “You” Was 51

Jesse Powell, the R&B singer whose hit 1996 ballad “You” rose to the upper reaches of the music charts upon its rerelease in 1999, has died at age 51. His death was announced last night by his sister, Grammy winner Tamara Powell, who said her brother passed away peacefully at his home in Hollywood. No cause of death was given, but unconfirmed reports suggest cardiac arrest. Hollywood & Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery A native of Gary, Indiana, Powell was the brother of singing duo Trina & Tamara, and at age 23 had his own hit song in “You,” which reached No....
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Halle Bailey Is “Truly In Awe” As Black Girls React To ‘The Little Mermaid’ Teaser

Halle Bailey is the star of Disney’s live-action remake of The Little Mermaid. A teaser for the film directed by Rob Marshall was released during the D23 Expo and the reactions have been outstanding. Parents have recorded their kids reacting to the short clip of Bailey singing “Part of Your World.” The trend that went viral on TikTok features Black girls watching the video and being surprised when seeing Bailey’s skin tone. “She’s brown like me,” one girl said. The reactions have moved people on social media showcasing that representation matters. Many fans started tagging Bailey and she ended up retweeting one of the...
NFL
Deadline

‘America’s Got Talent’ Crowns Season 17 Winner

SPOILER ALERT: This article contains details of the winner of America’s Got Talent Season 17. Another season of America’s Got Talent came to a close and America has voted for their winner making The Mayyas the ultimate champions of Season 17. The Lebanese dance group won $1 million dollars and will join America’s Got Talent Las Vegas LIVE stage show at Luxor Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas. “From the moment I first saw the Mayyas, their act was spectacular and gave me goosebumps,” said Sofia Vergara. “Their coordinated choreography was the most beautiful, creative dancing I have ever seen. Each time they competed,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Deadline

‘Pop Idol’ Singer Darius Campbell Danesh’s Cause Of Death Confirmed

Scottish singer and West End star Darius Campbell Danesh died from respiratory arrest caused by inhalation of chloroethone, a US medical examiner has confirmed.  The former Pop Idol contestant’s death has been ruled an accident by the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office, after Campbell Danesh was found in his Rochester apartment last month.  His family revealed the singer had been suffering from chronic neck pain following a car accident in 2010, a trauma he had previously talked about in interviews. In 2010, Campbell Danesh was a passenger in a Porsche when it hit a wall at 70mph after skidding on oil during...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Styles
Person
Michael Grandage
Person
Rupert Everett
Person
Linus Roache
Person
Marilyn Monroe
Person
Gina Mckee
Deadline

‘The Woman King’ Eyes Long Haul At Fall Box Office After Hot TIFF Premiere With 100% Rotten Tomatoes – Weekend Preview

The Viola Davis African warrior epic The Woman King —a flashback to the type of historical epics Columbia Pictures has had a long history of notching Oscars with– is looking at a $12M opening this weekend, per Sony, while rivals have it in the $13M-$16M range. While adults made their way back to the box office this summer, giving Top Gun: Maverick a $700M-plus stash and putting Elvis at $150.3M stateside, the question remains how they’ll come out a time when there’s very little on the marquee. The hope is that this Gina Prince-Bythewood feature about the Agojie — a unit of powerful female...
MOVIES
Deadline

Anne Heche’s Cause Of Death Revealed By Coroner – Report

Anne Heche died from “smoke inhalation and thermal injuries,” according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner, People reported today. Her death was officially ruled an accident. The report cited a “sternal fracture due to blunt trauma” as another “significant condition” contributing to her passing. Heche sustained the injuries when her car jumped a curb and careened into a house in West L.A. last week, whereupon it burst into flames. She was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. Tributes Pour In For Anne Heche From Colleagues, Friends & Fans After Heche was pronounced brain dead, her family on Thursday made the difficult...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Deadline

Idris Elba On Daughter Not Speaking To Him For Weeks After Not Getting Role In ‘Beast’ Movie

Idris Elba is sharing the tense environment he lived through after his daughter Isan didn’t land a role in his latest movie Beast for lack of chemistry on camera. “Interestingly enough, my daughter auditioned for this role,” Elba said during an appearance on The Breakfast Club. “She wants to be an actress and she auditioned and it came down to chemistry in the end. The relationship in the film and the relationship between my daughter was, the chemistry wasn’t right for film, weirdly enough.” ‘Beast’ Review: Idris Elba Battles Rogue Lion Out For Revenge In Exciting But Familiar Man-Vs.-Animal Thriller After not getting the...
MOVIES
Deadline

Patrick Dempsey Explains His New White Hair And No, He Is Not Playing A Targaryen For HBO

Sorry House of the Dragon fans: Patrick Dempsey will not cameo as a long-lost Targaryen on HBO. Grey’s Anatomy fans who were in attendance at the D23 Expo Friday were probably surprised to see Dempsey with very white hair. When Deadline asked him on the red carpet if he’s planning a special HOTD cameo, he revealed the real reason behind his shocking, snowy ‘do. Dempsey is playing Piero Taruffi, the Italian race car driver who won the 1957 Mille Miglia, in Michael Mann’s upcoming Ferrari. The movie also stars Adam Driver, Shailene Woodley and Penélope Cruz. “I’m having a great time, I get...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#World Premiere#My Policeman#The Fairmont Hotel
Talking With Tami

First Look: Halle Bailey As ‘The Little Mermaid’

“THE LITTLE MERMAID” director Rob Marshall took a break from post-production under the sea to share more about the live-action version of the beloved tale. He played the “Part of Your World” sequence for fans in Hall D23 and invited on stage Ariel herself, Halle Bailey, who shared her excitement about her new role. Marshall concluded by introducing the new teaser trailer, available worldwide today.
MOVIES
Deadline

Alec Baldwin Says He Worried About His Own Safety After Donald Trump’s Comments About ‘Rust’ Shooting

Alec Baldwin told CNN that he worried about his own safety after comments made by former President Donald Trump in the aftermath of the shooting on the set of Rust. Shortly after cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed on the set of the movie Rust, Trump pinned the blame on Baldwin. During a rehearsal, the actor aimed his gun at Hutchins when it fired. Baldwin told CNN, in an interview that aired on Friday, “The former president of the United States said, he probably shot her on purpose. To me, [that was] the only time I thought about … that I worried about...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
In Style

Sheryl Lee Ralph's Emmys Acceptance Speech Should Be Nominated for an Emmy

When she came to the stage to accept her Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, Sheryl Lee Ralph decided to take viewers to church. As she sang a gospel tune at the mic, she also made history as the second Black winner in the category, ever. The last time was back in 1987, when Jackee Harry took home the award for her role in 227. Lee Ralph won for her role in Abbott Elementary.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

DC Just Revealed Joker's Real Name After 82 Years

There's no denying that the Joker is one of the most recognizable comic book villains out there but despite being around for over eight decades, there are a lot of things we still don't know about Batman's archnemesis which is all the more astonishing considering there have been numerous iterations of the character. Now, DC Comics has seemingly revealed Joker's real name, putting an end to the years-long confusion surrounding his identity.
COMICS
Outsider.com

Major Netflix Series Ending After Season 4

This year has brought a lot of changes for Netflix. Already, we’ve seen the addition of ad-supported content, password sharing crackdowns, and, as usual, the conclusion of some of our favorite series. Earlier this summer, the streamer’s subscribers were forced to bid goodbye to the cast of Ozark as the series came to an abrupt and permanent halt. Now though, another fan-favorite series faces its conclusion and that’s the popular action-adventure title, The Umbrella Academy.
TV SERIES
Deadline

Deadline

122K+
Followers
36K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy