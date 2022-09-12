NOPD investigating third shooting of the day

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating another Sunday shooting—the third of the day.

The latest incident happened around 7:30 p.m. near the Hoffman Triangle.

According to NOPD spokesman Aaron Looney, a man was shot near the intersection of South Roman Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard. The victim was taken to the hospital via ambulance.

So far, police have not made an arrest in the case.

On Sunday morning, the NOPD worked a shooting near the Lakefront Airport. Earlier in the evening, officers responded to a shooting on the Westbank that left one person dead.