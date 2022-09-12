ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NOPD investigating third shooting of the day

By Ian Auzenne
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WgkLg_0hrSDZ8h00

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating another Sunday shooting—the third of the day.

The latest incident happened around 7:30 p.m. near the Hoffman Triangle.

According to NOPD spokesman Aaron Looney, a man was shot near the intersection of South Roman Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard. The victim was taken to the hospital via ambulance.

So far, police have not made an arrest in the case.

On Sunday morning, the NOPD worked a shooting near the Lakefront Airport. Earlier in the evening, officers responded to a shooting on the Westbank that left one person dead.

Comments / 5

DebtPool
4d ago

3 in a day- seems like a pretty dangerous place for a woman, (or any living human for that matter). Or is the mayor only in danger traveling in places where she doesn’t defend the local criminal population?

Reply
6
Related
NOLA.com

Two men, including victim in Treme double shooting, IDed by coroner

The New Orleans coroner has identified two men slain this week by gunfire, including a victim in the Treme double shooting. Javae Turner, 28, died Monday from gunshot wounds sustained at an unspecified location in Gentilly on May 25. Leonard Roundtree, 68, died Tuesday night in a double shooting in...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
New Orleans, LA
Crime & Safety
City
New Orleans, LA
NOLA.com

Man killed during Holy Cross attack ID'd by New Orleans coroner

A man who was shot dead earlier this month during an altercation in Holy Cross was identified Wednesday by the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office as 37-year-old Dwayne Sylvester. New Orleans Police Department officers were called to the 800 blcok of Tricou Street just before noon Sept. 4. There, a woman and her son told officers they were cleaning a yard when Sylvester suddenly approached the woman and hit her in the face. The woman ran into the house, allegedly followed by Sylvester, police said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-AMFM

A strange carjacking case

NOPD is working an unusual carjacking. Tuesday night at the corner of Marigny and North Claiborne Avenue. According to the department a man rushed a car, pulled the victim from the car and stole her car keys and fled the scene.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Luther King
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Nopd#Police#Violent Crime
WWL-AMFM

Man and woman shot dead in Treme

Cops are looking for killer who gunned down a man and woman in New Orleans. “Members of the New Orleans Police Department are investigating a double shooting that left an unknown female dead and an unknown male dead,”
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

JPSO deputy injured in chase in Marrero, teens arrested

WESTWEGO, La. — A Jefferson Parish deputy was injured Tuesday morning after a chase that ended in a crash in Marrero. The chase happened on Barataria and LaPalco. According Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto, the chase started with a motorcycle deputy who spotted a stolen car with a stolen license plate out of New Orleans.
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NOLA.com

Man killed in Algiers shooting, New Orleans police say

A man was killed in a shooting Sunday night in Algiers near the troubled Oakmont apartment complex, New Orleans police said. Gunfire was reported to police at 6:10 p.m. in the 2200 block of Westbend Parkway (map). Responding officers found a man, who had been shot multiple times, lying on the ground in a grassy area. Paramedics took him to a hospital, where he later died.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-AMFM

NOPD: Shooting at I-10 and Chef

“The NOPD is investigating an Aggravated Battery by Shooting at the intersection of I-10 West at Chef Menteur Highway,” Officer Reese Harper said in an email. A man sustained a gunshot wound to his body.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Man killed on Toledano Street identified by New Orleans coroner

A man who was shot dead on the boarder between the Broadmoor and Hoffman Triangle areas was identified Monday by the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office as 61-year-old Wilbert Smith. Gunfire was reported to the New Orleans Police Department at 7:37 p.m. Firday in the 3000 block of Toledano Street. Responding...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
22K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl

Comments / 0

Community Policy