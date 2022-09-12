Spokane County Fire District 10 pays tribute to those lost in 9/11 attacks

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash.– Sunday marks 21 years since the nation came under the attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people.

Spokane Fire District 10 and community members came together on Sunday to pay their respects to the lives lost on 9/11.

“We want to reflect and remember the heroes who kept pushing on that day,” said Ken Johnson, Spokane County Fire District 10 Chief.

Chief Johnson says this tribute is for the community and firefighters to reflect on the painful memories.

“This is one way to do it to start traditions to be able to have a flag flying off the ladder, putting up the sign, and creating a ceremony because they don’t want to forget,” Johnson said.

And those memories of 9/11 still live on for many people in this neighborhood. Chief Johnson says community members came to support.

“They are very appreciative of us doing it. A lot of flowers that we are using are donated. People hear about what we were doing and they want to be a part of it,” Johnson said.

Chief Johnson looks back on the tragedy on Sunday and says it helped to guide 26 years of his career.

“For the rest of my career, it made me train harder. It made me focus more. It made me study harder. It made me realize that make sure I was ready for anything we would be challenged with,” Johnson said.

Johnson said it’s important for the community to reflect not only on September 11th but continue to remember the day moving forward.

