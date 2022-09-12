Read full article on original website
A 154 MPH High Speed Chase Ends at a Randall King Concert
Listen, I get it. I'm a big Randall King guy too. But this is something you just don't see everyday. A high speed chase from Abilene to San Angelo came to an end at King's concert Saturday night. We're not sure if the perp is a big fan of stone...
Abilene ISD bus hits cow on way home from football game
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene ISD school bus hit a cow while on the way home from a football game earlier this week. The crash happened while the Craig Middle School 7th Grade football team was on their way home from a game in San Angelo Monday evening. Students and staff were not injured […]
Maggie Lay
Maggie Lay, 92, of Breckenridge, passed away on Monday, September 5. Service details are currently pending.
Hidden Gems: Couple relocates to hometown of Coleman to help rebrand downtown, keeping legacy intact
COLEMAN, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Cattle Drive Café & Bull Bar in Coleman has been a major part of bringing more people downtown, while also preserving the history of the building and the city. “This is the place to be in Coleman. It’s just the place to be,” said Tammy Bowers, who has her own family history […]
HAPPENING NOW: Wreck causes power outage, traffic diversion in southeast Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A wreck caused a power outage and traffic diversion in southeast Abilene Thursday morning. The wreck happened on the 3900 block of Wake Forest Lane around 9:30 a.m. Police at the scene told KTAB and KRBC an oil truck grabbed a low-hanging line, taking down two power poles in the area. […]
Clerk injured during convenience store robbery in Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A convenience store clerk was injured during a robbery in Abilene early Wednesday morning. The robbery happened at a store on the 5100 block of Hwy 277 just before 4:30 a.m. Police say a clerk reported a suspect came inside and demanded money from the register, and when she refused, he […]
West Texas Fair & Rodeo’s ‘Dr. Pepper Man’ passes after 64 years of service, leaving legacy to son
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Known to some as the Dr. Pepper Man at the West Texas Fair & Rodeo, and to many others simply as Van, Eberle Van Meter passed away in early September. His work for both 7-Up and Dr. Pepper took him to the fair, where he reportedly loved working the most. “That […]
Why is my car sticky? Local garden expert explains cause of ‘honeydew’
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – In the past week or so, you may have noticed a sticky film on your car. Although many people think it is tree sap, the owner of a local garden center said it – surprisingly – is something entirely different. “The sap comes from actually an insect, and it’s actually referred […]
Crime Reports: Abilene woman hallucinating bugs, man accused of pulling weapons on group while preaching
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 4400 block of 10th Street – Indecent AssaultA victim reported indecent assault 3100 block of […]
BREAKING: Student arrested for ‘threatening action’ toward other students at Abilene High
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A student has been arrested for making a “threatening action” toward other students at Abilene High School Monday. Campus administrators used their red alert system to give parents information Monday afternoon, saying earlier that day, “a student made a threatening action toward a small group of students during one class period.” […]
Diane Mitchell Smith
Diane Mitchell Smith, age 69, of Buchanan Dam, Texas, formerly of Breckenridge, passed away Thursday, August 25, 2022, at her home. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, August 28, at Morehart Mortuary with Charles West officiating. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, August 27, at Morehart Mortuary.
Breckenridge’s TSTC prepared Thornhill for career as safety specialist
Brittoni Thornhill always had a love of science. After touring Texas State Technical College’s Breckenridge campus while she was attending a vocational school, Thornhill knew that she had found her career. Eventually she earned two Associate of Applied Science degrees at TSTC — the first in Environmental Health and Safety in 2020, and the second in Occupational Safety and Environmental Compliance (OSEC) in 2021.
COMING SOON: Schedule released for Abilene’s first-ever pride parade & festival
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A full schedule of events has been released for Abilene’s first-ever pride parade and festival. The event is set to take place in downtown Abilene, beginning at N 1st Street and Pine Street around 2:00 p.m. Saturday, September 24, followed by a festival at the Festival Gardens by the Abilene Zoo […]
Report: Abilene resident holds burglar at gunpoint after catching him trying to steal son’s car
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene resident held a burglar at gunpoint after catching him trying to steal his son’s car. Craig Campbell was arrested at the scene of the burglary on Waverly Avenue around 4:00 a.m. Tuesday. An arrest report states a resident at a home on Waverly Avenue heard his dogs barking, so […]
Humane Society to host Adopt-a-Pet event on Saturday, Sept. 10
The Stephens County Humane Society will host an Adopt-a-Pet event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at Tractor Supply, 3732 W. Walker St. in Breckenridge. This week is Pet Appreciation Week at Tractor Supply. Additionally, according to the Humane Society’s Facebook page, the local organization currently is...
‘Momma Lizzy’ and ‘Farmer Jared’ offer songs and stories for area kids
All new parents face change when their baby is born, They typically get less sleep, don’t get to socialize as much, often put their own needs aside for those of the baby. But, when little Maybelle was born to musicians Jared and Liz McGovern two years ago, the new parents have even changed the songs they sing.
Arthur Cecil Robertson, Jr.
Arthur Cecil Robertson, Jr., age 68, of Olden, passed away Wednesday, August 24, 2022. Graveside funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, August 27, in the Necessity Cemetery. Interment will follow under the direction of Morehart Mortuary. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Morehart Mortuary.
Stephens Regional SUD rescinds Boil Water Notice for rural water customers
The Stephens Regional Special Utility District has rescinded the Boil Water Notice for its customers that were affected by the notice issued on Tuesday, Sept. 6. On Sept. 6, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality required the Stephens Regional Special Utility District public water system, PWS 2150007, to issue a Boil Water Notice to inform customers that, due to conditions which occurred recently in the public water system, the water from the public water system was required to be boiled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes.
Phillip Aaron Jeffers
Phillip A. Jeffers, 57, of Breckenridge, passed away at his residence on Saturday, August 20, 2022. Service arrangements are currently pending.
Steve Leveridge
Robert Steven Leveridge, 71, of Breckenridge, Texas, died August 12, 2022, at his home near Eastland, Texas. He was born February 10, 1951, in Cisco, Texas, to Jack and Beth Leveridge. He attended high school in Breckenridge, Texas, and graduated in 1970. He continued his education at TSTI in Waco from which he graduated in 1972. His hobbies and interests included family, hunting, fishing, and golfing. He was semi-retired but worked at length as a certified welder, ferrier, TSA agent and most recently in retail. He was an active member of the First United Methodist Church in Breckenridge, where he served as a trustee.
