Breckenridge, TX

Clerk injured during convenience store robbery in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A convenience store clerk was injured during a robbery in Abilene early Wednesday morning. The robbery happened at a store on the 5100 block of Hwy 277 just before 4:30 a.m. Police say a clerk reported a suspect came inside and demanded money from the register, and when she refused, he […]
ABILENE, TX
Crime Reports: Abilene woman hallucinating bugs, man accused of pulling weapons on group while preaching

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 4400 block of 10th Street – Indecent AssaultA victim reported indecent assault 3100 block of […]
ABILENE, TX
BREAKING: Student arrested for ‘threatening action’ toward other students at Abilene High

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A student has been arrested for making a “threatening action” toward other students at Abilene High School Monday. Campus administrators used their red alert system to give parents information Monday afternoon, saying earlier that day, “a student made a threatening action toward a small group of students during one class period.” […]
ABILENE, TX
Diane Mitchell Smith

Diane Mitchell Smith, age 69, of Buchanan Dam, Texas, formerly of Breckenridge, passed away Thursday, August 25, 2022, at her home. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, August 28, at Morehart Mortuary with Charles West officiating. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, August 27, at Morehart Mortuary.
BUCHANAN DAM, TX
Breckenridge’s TSTC prepared Thornhill for career as safety specialist

Brittoni Thornhill always had a love of science. After touring Texas State Technical College’s Breckenridge campus while she was attending a vocational school, Thornhill knew that she had found her career. Eventually she earned two Associate of Applied Science degrees at TSTC — the first in Environmental Health and Safety in 2020, and the second in Occupational Safety and Environmental Compliance (OSEC) in 2021.
BRECKENRIDGE, TX
Arthur Cecil Robertson, Jr.

Arthur Cecil Robertson, Jr., age 68, of Olden, passed away Wednesday, August 24, 2022. Graveside funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, August 27, in the Necessity Cemetery. Interment will follow under the direction of Morehart Mortuary. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Morehart Mortuary.
OLDEN, TX
Stephens Regional SUD rescinds Boil Water Notice for rural water customers

The Stephens Regional Special Utility District has rescinded the Boil Water Notice for its customers that were affected by the notice issued on Tuesday, Sept. 6. On Sept. 6, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality required the Stephens Regional Special Utility District public water system, PWS 2150007, to issue a Boil Water Notice to inform customers that, due to conditions which occurred recently in the public water system, the water from the public water system was required to be boiled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes.
BRECKENRIDGE, TX
Steve Leveridge

Robert Steven Leveridge, 71, of Breckenridge, Texas, died August 12, 2022, at his home near Eastland, Texas. He was born February 10, 1951, in Cisco, Texas, to Jack and Beth Leveridge. He attended high school in Breckenridge, Texas, and graduated in 1970. He continued his education at TSTI in Waco from which he graduated in 1972. His hobbies and interests included family, hunting, fishing, and golfing. He was semi-retired but worked at length as a certified welder, ferrier, TSA agent and most recently in retail. He was an active member of the First United Methodist Church in Breckenridge, where he served as a trustee.
BRECKENRIDGE, TX
