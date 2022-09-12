ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newburgh, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Greyson F

Local Restaurant Closing After 18 Years

A popular local restaurant is closing down.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. When it comes to hotel stays in Tucson, few destinations are able to stand up to that of the JW Marriott Starr Pass Resort & Spa. While it is a little bit of a drive from downtown, it has been a destination for both travelers and locals alike for years. With its assortment of restaurants, patios, and live music, there’s something for everyone. However, one of the resort’s longest-tenured restaurants just announced it would close up shop in the coming month.
TUCSON, AZ
J.R. Heimbigner

McDonald's brings back popular sandwich

mcdonalds storePhoto by Visual Karsa (Unsplash) It's always a bummer when a beloved fast food restaurant does away with your favorite menu item. McDonalds has always had a lot of different menu items available, so it's no surprise that many items are phased out over time. But here's some good news: the amazing bagel sandwiches are back at McDonalds on a limited basis.
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Newburgh, NY
Lifestyle
Newburgh, NY
Industry
Newburgh, NY
Food & Drinks
City
Newburgh, NY
Newburgh, NY
Business
96.9 WOUR

Here Kitty Kitty! Huge Cat Seen Walking Through Upstate New York Cemetery

Here kitty kitty. This huge cat was seen walking through a cemetery in Upstate New York. But what is it?. Rebecca Klimek came across what she believed was a bobcat in Tupper Lake while heading to the cemetery with her mom Paula Churco Hoffay and sister Heather Hansen. "We stopped to look for my beloved grandparents' graves. We rounded a corner and this absolutely beautiful bobcat was right in the middle of the cemetery Road."
TUPPER LAKE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parking Lots#Hot Dog#Food Drink#Backyard Butchers#American
Travel Maven

There's a Petting Zoo Restaurant in Pennsylvania and it is Amazing

A day spent amongst cute animals promises one thing: pure happiness. From furry goats to turtles and even puppies, this petting zoo in Pennsylvania is full of so many adorable animals to meet and the best part of all is that it's attached to a wonderful restaurant, gift shop, and a mini golf course. This destination is perfect for a day of family fun. Keep reading to learn more.
SIGEL, PA
Travel Maven

The Best Small Town in New York for a Weekend Getaway

New York is filled with so many charming towns and cities. With so many great places to choose from, making a decision on where to go can be hard. However, if you're searching for an old-fashioned small town vibe complete with friendly people and plenty to see and do, look no further than the town of Beacon.
BEACON, NY
Travel Maven

This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing Way to Enjoy Upstate New York

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, New York offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Empire State has to offer along the scenic Adirondack Railroad.
UTICA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Seafood
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Hudson Valley Dog Breeder Recently Featured on ‘Inside Edition’

Queen Elizabeth II and her beloved Corgis have a Hudson Valley connection. The passing of the Queen has been all over the news lately and many people have commented on her love of animals, but especially her love for the Corgi dog breed, Throughout her life Queen Elizabeth has always had Corgis, but many people didn't know much about them. However, the Queen changed that throughout her reign.
ANIMALS
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Goat Found in Wurtsboro at Stewart's Shop

Reading through the comments I was a bit surprised to see so many people concerned that this goat had come from a meat or dairy farm. Funny no one mentioned that it might have escaped from a spa offering goat yoga. People's comments were overwhelmingly concerned that if the owner...
WURTSBORO, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Poughkeepsie, NY
11K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy