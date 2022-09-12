Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Best Small Town in New York for a Weekend GetawayTravel MavenBeacon, NY
This Abandoned Asylum is One of the Creepiest Places in New York StateTravel MavenThiells, NY
Where To Find The Most Delicious Doughnuts in Westchester, NYGirl Eats WestchesterWestchester County, NY
11 Must Visit Coffee Spots in Westchester, NYGirl Eats WestchesterWestchester County, NY
Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco Is Coming Back To New York, Performing Stand Up Shows For His ''Nobody Does This'' TourFlorence CarmelaNew York City, NY
Related
Local Restaurant Closing After 18 Years
A popular local restaurant is closing down.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. When it comes to hotel stays in Tucson, few destinations are able to stand up to that of the JW Marriott Starr Pass Resort & Spa. While it is a little bit of a drive from downtown, it has been a destination for both travelers and locals alike for years. With its assortment of restaurants, patios, and live music, there’s something for everyone. However, one of the resort’s longest-tenured restaurants just announced it would close up shop in the coming month.
The Cool Item You Did Not Know You Can Order at McDonald's That You Will Never See on the Menu
It only seems right, especially in this heat. And it will save you money and time. But before you drive there, here's what you need to know. (Los Angeles, CA) - Did you know there are other items you can order at the McDonald's drive-thru besides your favorite burger and fries?
McDonald's brings back popular sandwich
mcdonalds storePhoto by Visual Karsa (Unsplash) It's always a bummer when a beloved fast food restaurant does away with your favorite menu item. McDonalds has always had a lot of different menu items available, so it's no surprise that many items are phased out over time. But here's some good news: the amazing bagel sandwiches are back at McDonalds on a limited basis.
ohmymag.co.uk
McDonald’s is axing these 4 popular items from September 7 and returning some old favourites
As reported by The Sun, starting tomorrow, September 7, McDonald’sfans would not be able to have its Cyprus and Spanish menu items, which the company had introduced earlier this summer. But fans have something really exciting to look forward to as McDonald’s Spicy Chicken McNuggets would return for a limited time only.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Popular bakery chain set to open new drive-thru location in New York later this month
A popular bakery chain is set to open a brand new location in New York later this month. Best of all, it will have a convenient drive-thru. Read on to learn more. If you're a fan of delicious doughnuts and coffee, you may be excited to learn that the popular bakery chain Krispy Kreme is set to open a brand new location on Staten Island later this month.
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in New York State
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, New York is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Crumb Cakes in the Entire State of New Jersey
Coffee cakes with streusel topping originated in Germany. Over the years, experienced bakers realized that streusel topping was so delicious that it was worth doubling the amount on top, and thus, the Jersey crumb cake was born.
Here Kitty Kitty! Huge Cat Seen Walking Through Upstate New York Cemetery
Here kitty kitty. This huge cat was seen walking through a cemetery in Upstate New York. But what is it?. Rebecca Klimek came across what she believed was a bobcat in Tupper Lake while heading to the cemetery with her mom Paula Churco Hoffay and sister Heather Hansen. "We stopped to look for my beloved grandparents' graves. We rounded a corner and this absolutely beautiful bobcat was right in the middle of the cemetery Road."
IN THIS ARTICLE
There's a Petting Zoo Restaurant in Pennsylvania and it is Amazing
A day spent amongst cute animals promises one thing: pure happiness. From furry goats to turtles and even puppies, this petting zoo in Pennsylvania is full of so many adorable animals to meet and the best part of all is that it's attached to a wonderful restaurant, gift shop, and a mini golf course. This destination is perfect for a day of family fun. Keep reading to learn more.
The Best Small Town in New York for a Weekend Getaway
New York is filled with so many charming towns and cities. With so many great places to choose from, making a decision on where to go can be hard. However, if you're searching for an old-fashioned small town vibe complete with friendly people and plenty to see and do, look no further than the town of Beacon.
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in New York state this month
A famous restaurant chain is opening another new location in New York state this month. The grand opening event will include live music, giveaways, prizes, and more. If you're a fan of crispy fried chicken, you may be excited to learn that the popular restaurant chain Popeyes is set to open a brand new location in Oswego, New York, later this month.
This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing Way to Enjoy Upstate New York
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, New York offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Empire State has to offer along the scenic Adirondack Railroad.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hudson Valley Dog Breeder Recently Featured on ‘Inside Edition’
Queen Elizabeth II and her beloved Corgis have a Hudson Valley connection. The passing of the Queen has been all over the news lately and many people have commented on her love of animals, but especially her love for the Corgi dog breed, Throughout her life Queen Elizabeth has always had Corgis, but many people didn't know much about them. However, the Queen changed that throughout her reign.
Goat Found in Wurtsboro at Stewart's Shop
Reading through the comments I was a bit surprised to see so many people concerned that this goat had come from a meat or dairy farm. Funny no one mentioned that it might have escaped from a spa offering goat yoga. People's comments were overwhelmingly concerned that if the owner...
Popular discount grocery store chain opening new location in New York state this month
On Thursday, shoppers in New York state will have a new option for discount grocery shopping when Aldi opens its newest store location. Aldi, the popular discount grocery store, will be opening its newest store location in Rotterdam, New York, this week.
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV
Poughkeepsie, NY
11K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0