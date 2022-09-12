Read full article on original website
Metal: Hellsinger review – thrash your foes to the beat in this mesmerising shooter
First-person shooters and heavy metal go together like AC/DC concerts and audiologist appointments. Their relationship stretches back to 1993’s Doom, for which composer Bobby Prince borrowed heavily from the music of Alice in Chains and Pantera. But they’ve never been so closely intertwined as in Metal: Hellsinger, where the music dictates the rhythm by which you must slay demonic enemies.
