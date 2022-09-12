Humble ISD, other agencies take action to prevent active shooter situations through training

Read full article on original website
Related
fox26houston.com
Active shooter protocol, cell phone policy for Katy ISD
KATY, Texas - With more headlines of shootings and hoax calls, conversations have sparked over cell phone usage during an emergency, and questions like, "what is the standard protocol and are parents able to reach their children?" "In 2030 we are going to hit 100,000 students," says Katy ISD Superintendent...
mocomotive.com
Splendora Police Department Assists Pct. 3 Constable with Appre
Splendora Police Department Assists Pct. 3 Constable with Apprehending Wanted Felon. On September 14, 2023, The City of Splendora Police Department Criminal Interdiction Unit was contacted by Constable Ryan Gable, Pct. 3 Constable, Montgomery County, TX in reference to a wanted felon in the New Caney area. Their units arrived on location to apprehend the male. While units were clearing the apartment the male tried fleeing out a back door, but was quickly taken into custody.
Student charged, expelled after making bomb threat at Klein Forest High School, district says
After a complete search, authorities said they found no explosives on campus. The district assured they will have additional police presence the rest of the week out of caution.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
Precinct 1 Mental Health Division leads the way for a healthier tomorrow
In 2017, Constable Philip Cash along with deputies within Precinct 1 saw the need in Montgomery County for a Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) that focused primarily on responding to those neighbors who were experiencing a mental health crisis. Over the next three years, the men and women of the division saw an exponential increase in the number of calls regarding consumers in a mental health crisis. In 2021 Constable Cash with the approval of the Montgomery County Attorney’s Office, the Montgomery County Judge, along with the Montgomery County Commissioners Court, added an additional ten (10) deputy positions to this division to ensure coverage throughout Montgomery County. These positions allowed Constable Cash and Division Lieutenant Luly the opportunity to implement a full time CIT-follow-up program.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cw39.com
Houston schools locked down as precaution after reported threats
HOUSTON (KXAN) — Three Houston schools went into lockdown as a “precaution” after threats were made against Heights High School, Hogg and Hamilton Middle School, Houston ISD said on social media. The school district said “no evidence was found to substantiate the threat.”. Houston Police Chief...
BREAKING: Houston officials respond to an Active Shooter Call at Heights High School
Houston, Texas – The Houston Police Department responded to unconfirmed reports of a shooting at Houston I.S.D.’s Heights High School at approximately 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13. Constable Alan Rosen with Harris County Precinct 1 also reported deputies responded to an Active Shooter Call at the high school located at 413 E. 13th St. Officials reported no injuries at...
Houston Heights High School: Active shooter hoax revealed through new audio
HOUSTON — Students will return to Heights High School today after a scary situation Tuesday. Authorities from Harris County Precinct 1 and the Houston Police Department flooded campus with their response to reports of an active shooter, but it was all a hoax. Now emergency dispatch audio from Precinct...
bluebonnetnews.com
Standoff ends in Hardin with suicidal man surrendering
A Hardin man who was involved in a standoff with law enforcement on Tuesday surrendered peacefully after negotiators with the Liberty County Attorney’s Office coaxed the man from his home on FM 834 near Hardin High School. The standoff began at 3 p.m., around the same time that parents...
IN THIS ARTICLE
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
UPDATE-Mom and boyfriend arrested in connection with death of Liberty Co. toddler
Just days after a little boy’s death, investigators are still looking for answers as to what killed him, but the boy’s mother and her boyfriend have been arrested. Jace Davis died on Saturday, just two weeks after turning 3 years old. Investigators said Jace was found gagging inside a mobile home where he lived with his mother and her new boyfriend. First responders performed CPR at the boy’s rural Liberty County home, all the way to a Kingwood emergency room, where he was pronounced dead.
Lamar CISD moving bus stop after concerns of kids' unsafe walk
RICHMOND, Texas — Lamar CISD is moving one of its bus stops to make sure students are able to get to school safely. This comes after a Richmond mother shared concerns over her kids' early walk to the bus stop. Sierra Rodriguez said her kids have to be at...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
CLEVELAND DRUG BUST
On Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at approximately 9:00 pm, the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit served a narcotics search warrant at 601 Helen St, Cleveland, Texas. Information was received that methamphetamine was being distributed from that location. The LCSO Special Response Unit (SRT), a LCSO K9 Unit, and the Cleveland Police Department worked together in serving the search warrant and securing the residence.
Click2Houston.com
Boarding home that houses disabled men and feeds Sunnyside community is now in dire need of help
HOUSTON – The Jacob’s Home for Men has had many uses since it was built back in the 70s, from apartments to a recording studio and now a boarding home. The current owner says through it all, it’s helped serve the community. Now in a crunch, he’s...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
Montgomery County Constable’s Office Precinct 1 K9 Zoe to get donation of body armor
Montgomery County Constable’s Office Precinct 1 K9 Zoe will receive a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from the non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. K9 Zoe’s vest is sponsored by Suzanne Sammut of Pawleys Island, SC, and will be embroidered with the sentiment “This gift of protection provided by Suzanne”. Delivery is expected within eight to ten weeks.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
VICTIM OF FM 1097 FATAL CRASH IDENTIFIED
At 10:35 pm Thursday, September 8, 2022, North Montgomery Fire and New Waverly Fire were dispatched to a reported crash with ejection on FM 1097 East just a very short distance from the Walker/Montgomery County line. Units arrived to find a 2021 Kia Forte in the ditch of the westbound lane. The body of a male, identified as Adam McLin, 34, of Alvin, had been ejected and lying in the ditch on the eastbound side. The vehicle had left the roadway, hit a culvert, and flipped end over end before rolling and ejecting McLin. DPS investigated the crash as Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable provided traffic control. According to Montgomery County Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Wayne Mack, the driver was not wearing a seatbelt. Mack said if the seatbelt had been worn there was a good chance he would have survived. Judge Mack ordered the victim to be transported by Eickenhorst Funeral Directors to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for autopsy.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
ARREST MADE IN 3-YEAR-OLD DEATH
At approximately 2:30 pm Wednesday evening, 27-year-old Lisa Marie Davis, mother of deceased 3-year-old Jace Davis, and 21-year-old Elmer Powell were arrested by Liberty County Sheriff’s Deputies on an arrest warrant out of Justice of the Peace Pct. 4 Judge Larry Wilburn’s office charging both with False Report to a Police Officer.
Mystery casket found buried on woman’s property in Texas
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A mysterious casket was found buried on a woman’s property in Crosby, Texas. According to KHOU, Harris County Sheriff’s Office and Texas EquuSearch are working together to investigate how a casket ended up buried on Miriam Soza’s property. Soza noticed what she...
bluebonnetnews.com
Reward offered for poached alligator found in Liberty
Liberty County game wardens Jake Noxon and Chad McKinney are asking for the public’s help in identifying the person responsible for illegally killing an alligator and leaving the remains near the boat ramp at the Port of Liberty. “We got a call Sunday morning from a man who was...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
LIBERTY COUNTY SWAT SCENE
315PM-Liberty County units are requesting negotiators and SWAT on FM 834 just east of Hardin High School for a male barricaded in a house.
cw39.com
Man expected to survive after shooting in Northside area, HPD says
HOUSTON (CW39) — One man is recovering after he was shot several times in the Northside area of Houston Wednesday night. It happened shortly after 10 p.m. near Fulton Street and Boundary Street. Houston police officers and fire officials responded to an initial call of a shooting. Officers arrived...
13 Investigates sources confirm calls for multiple Texas school threats came from same phone number
When asked if the false reports are connected, investigators in Waco said they "are not sure," but ABC13 sources said the calls in Texas came from the same number.
Comments / 0