Wingo, KY

westkentuckystar.com

Sheriff's Office looking for wanted McCracken man

The McCracken County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man wanted on a bench warrant for failure to appear. The Sheriff's Office said 19-year-old Kobe Farmer has a Circuit Court Bench Warrant for Failure to Appear for sentencing on possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Anyone with information can contact...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

State police investigating single-vehicle injury crash in Lyon County

LYON COUNTY, KY — Kentucky State Police troopers are investigating a commercial vehicle crash in Lyon County that resulted in the driver being flown to an Indiana hospital. Kentucky State Police Post 1 says 43-year-old Corey Bridges of Newburgh, Indiana, was driving a commercial vehicle loaded with gravel southbound along U.S. 641 in Lyon County when the truck dropped off the right shoulder of the road. Troopers say Bridges tried to drive the truck back onto the roadway, but he lost control of the vehicle and again left the right side of the road.
LYON COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Stolen motorcycle, handgun under investigation by Paducah Police

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Police are looking for the person who stole a motorcycle and semi-automatic handgun on the 200 block of Clark Street. A man reported to police that his black 2009 Harley Davidson motorcycle, Kentucky license #7302, which had a 45-caliber pistol in the side saddle bag, had been taken.
PADUCAH, KY
thunderboltradio.com

Guns Stolen During Union City Home Burglary

Three guns were reported as stolen during a home burglary in Union City. Police reports said officers were called to Taylor Street, where they spoke with 26 year old Tyrisha Mayes. Reports said Ms. Mayes returned home from a two day stay in Paducah, to find someone had been inside...
UNION CITY, TN
WBBJ

Union City police link vehicle to two shootings, seek public assistance

UNION CITY, Tenn. — The Union City Police Department is seeking the public’s help in investigating two shootings. According to a social media post by the department, police investigated two shootings on Saturday, September 10 and determined they were linked by the vehicles involved. Police are currently trying...
UNION CITY, TN
westkentuckystar.com

Marion father, son face charges after Lyon County disturbance

A Marion, Kentucky father and son will face charges in Lyon County after reports of a disturbance. Deputies were called to a home in the 3000 block of KY 295 North. The property owner told authorities 35-year-old Mitchell Peek had been at the property, but fled before law enforcement arrived. Mitchell has a domestic violence order prohibiting him from being on the property.
LYON COUNTY, KY
thunderboltradio.com

Police Investigating Brick Throwing at Union City Residence

Union City police are investigating the throwing of bricks at a home on Exchange Street. Reports said officers were called Monday, after a neighbor observed two young black males breaking the windows from a house at 1219 Exchange Street. The neighbor told officers the young boys ran past her house...
UNION CITY, TN
KFVS12

Mayfield man arrested following chase from deputies

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A 20-year-old man was taken into custody after the Graves County Sheriff’s Office said he led deputies on a chase on U.S. 45 North Wayne Drive. The chase took places on Thursday, September 8 around 11 p.m.. Kyler Farmer, of Mayfield, is accused of...
MAYFIELD, KY
kbsi23.com

Calvert City woman facing charges after crystal meth found

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Calvert City woman faces several charges after a sheriff’s deputy found crystal meth during a traffic stop. Julie A. Driver, 44, faces charges of operating on a suspended operator’s license, failure to produce insurance card, failure to notify DOT of address change, possession of drug paraphernalia and trafficking in a controlled substance 1st Degree > or = 2gs (methamphetamine).
CALVERT CITY, KY
KFVS12

Man accused of arson, burglary arrested in Caruthersville

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A call to police about a burglary in progress also turned into a call for firefighters in Caruthersville. Caruthersville Police say officers were called at 8:35 p.m. on Monday, September 12 to a home on Gayoso Drive to respond the burglary, but when they arrived, they found the home was filled with smoke.
CARUTHERSVILLE, MO
wpsdlocal6.com

Kentucky State Police arrest Hickman County man for threat against school staff

CLINTON, KY — A Hickman County man has been arrested by Kentucky State Police after making a violent threat against staff at Hickman County High School. KSP says 20-year-old Buster Thomas, of Clinton, was arrested Tuesday evening. The KSP Electronic Crimes Branch was given information via Facebook that had flagged a post relating to a possible criminal threat of violence against staff at Hickman County High School.
HICKMAN COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Golconda man accused of theft, hitting another man with metal baseball bat

METROPOLIS, Ill. (KFVS) - A Golconda man is accused of stealing items from and hitting another man with a metal baseball bat. Timothy P. Ashworth, 59, was arrested on charges of aggravated battery, armed violence, theft, criminal trespass to property and attempted fleeing/evading police. According to Metropolis police, they were...
METROPOLIS, IL
westkentuckystar.com

Kuttawa man pinned by vehicle flown to hospital

A Kuttawa man was flown to an out-of-state hospital last week after becoming pinned by a vehicle he was repairing. Authorities said the victim was doing repair work on the vehicle at his Magnolia Street home, when it rolled backwards off two small ramps, causing the man to become pinned.
KUTTAWA, KY
thunderboltradio.com

One Arrested Following Multiple Shooting Incidents in Union City

Union City police were called to the scene of three shooting incidents on Saturday night and Sunday. Reports said officers were first called to North Miles Avenue, where shots had been fired at the Beehive Convenience Store. Officers investigated the scene and located two .9-milimeter rounds, with a Black SUV...
UNION CITY, TN
KFVS12

Truck hauling gravel crashes, overturns on U.S. 641 in Lyon Co.

LYON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A truck hauling gravel crashed and overturned on U.S. 641 on Wednesday morning, September 14. According to Kentucky State Police, they received a call just before 9 a.m. about a single-vehicle crash in the 3000 block of U.S. 641 in Lyon County. They say a...
LYON COUNTY, KY
thunderboltradio.com

Union City Police Investigating the Shooting of Man on North Morgan Street

Union City police are investigating the shooting of an individual in the area of North Morgan Street. Police reports said officers were dispatched to the emergency room of Baptist Memorial Hospital around 1:30 Sunday afternoon. Officers spoke with 33 year old Donnell Curtis Reid, of North Division Street, who had...
UNION CITY, TN

