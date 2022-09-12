ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

Related
cw39.com

Man expected to survive after shooting in Northside area, HPD says

HOUSTON (CW39) — One man is recovering after he was shot several times in the Northside area of Houston Wednesday night. It happened shortly after 10 p.m. near Fulton Street and Boundary Street. Houston police officers and fire officials responded to an initial call of a shooting. Officers arrived...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Accidents
Houston, TX
Accidents
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Harris County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Harris County, TX
Accidents
Harris County, TX
Crime & Safety
KHOU

Unmarked grave found on woman's property in Crosby area

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A Crosby-area woman is trying to figure out who may have dug an unmarked grave on her property. The mystery has turned into an investigation Harris County deputies and Texas EquuSearch are working to solve. Miriam Soza, the property owner, says she bought the property...
CROSBY, TX
cw39.com

Man dead after auto-pedestrian accident in Huffman, deputies say

HUFFMAN, Texas (CW39) — Harris County deputies are investigating a deadly auto-pedestrian crash in Huffman early Thursday morning. It happened shortly before 2:30 a.m. on the 24000 block of FM 2100. Deputies say a man was driving when he noticed something last minute in the roadway. The driver struck...
HUFFMAN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fuddruckers#Willowbrook#Houston Fire Department#Heavy Fire#Accident#A Fuddruckers Restaurant#Hfd Arson
kurv.com

Harris County Deputy Sickened By Drugs He Thought Were Candy

A Harris County deputy is home from the hospital after being sickened by drugs he thought were candy. The colorful drugs had been seized at a crime scene on Tuesday and were in clear plastic baggies at the Cypresswood substation in northwest Harris County. The deputy ate some of them on Wednesday morning and soon fell ill. He was treated and released at a hospital.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

UPDATE-Mom and boyfriend arrested in connection with death of Liberty Co. toddler

Just days after a little boy’s death, investigators are still looking for answers as to what killed him, but the boy’s mother and her boyfriend have been arrested. Jace Davis died on Saturday, just two weeks after turning 3 years old. Investigators said Jace was found gagging inside a mobile home where he lived with his mother and her new boyfriend. First responders performed CPR at the boy’s rural Liberty County home, all the way to a Kingwood emergency room, where he was pronounced dead.
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
theleadernews.com

Man shot, killed outside Inwood apartment complex

Houston police are searching for a man accused of shooting and killing another man outside a Greater Inwood apartment complex last weekend, according to the Houston Police Department. The victim’s identity is pending an autopsy from the county’s medical examiner, according to the department. Officers around 9:40 p.m....
HOUSTON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

CONROE FATAL CRASH UPDATE

Just after 3pm Conroe Police responded to a reported vehicle vs pedestrian crash on I-45 southbound immediately north of South Loop 336. Units responded and found the male to be deceased on the scene. At this time all main lanes are back open. Freeway traffic is backed up to SH 105, however, the feeders are moving extremely slow. Freeway speeds are almost back to normal at South Loop 336. We will update when additional information is available.
CONROE, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

TWO CRITICAL IN PLANE CRASH

Lifeflight is en route to Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston with a 55-year-old male CPR in progress from the plane crash at Waller Gladish Road and Howell Road in Waller County. The scene near the Soaring Club of Houston. In addition, the Washington County EMS Helicopter landed and loaded a second critical patient. DPS is handling the scene. The aircraft is a 2021 Pipistrel Italia s RL model Sinus 912 LSA Glider equipped with a 4-cycle engine. The plane left Hooks Airport for the 19-minute trip.
WALLER COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

TXDOT ANNOUNCES ROAD CLOSURES IN MONTGOMERY COUNTY

N Northbound and southbound from FM-1485 to MONTGOMERY-HARRIS COUNTY LINE in Kingwood. 1 Inside Lane(s). Closed daily from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM through Friday, September 16. N Northbound and southbound at FM-1485. Total Closure. Closed continuously from 8:00 PM, Friday, September 16 to 5:00 AM, Monday, September 19. Follow posted detour signs.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy