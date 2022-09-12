Read full article on original website
WSVN-TV
Woman arrested for allegedly selling fake handicapped parking permits
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida woman has been arrested for allegedly selling fake handicapped parking permits. 7News cameras captured 26-year-old Nicole Cardona as Miami Beach Police took her into custody, Wednesday. According to the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office, the suspect sold applications for permanent disabled parking permits...
NBC Miami
Teen Involved in Deadly Oakland Park Crash Staying Behind Bars
The 14-year-old passenger in a stolen car involved in a deadly crash in Oakland Park has pleaded no contest to one of more than 20 unrelated charges he's facing. He is also charged with trespassing and fleeing police in the collision that killed Maria Tellez -- a 35-year-old mother of three -- who was buried Monday following the Aug. 28 crash.
NBC Miami
Broward Sheriff's Deputy Arrested on DUI, Reckless Driving Charges in May Crash
A Broward Sheriff's Office deputy has been arrested on DUI and reckless driving charges following a May car crash that left a man injured, authorities said. Deputy Carlos Hernandez was arrested Tuesday on charges of DUI causing serious bodily injury to another, DUI with damage to property or person of another, reckless driving causing serious bodily injury and reckless driving causing damage to person or property, BSO officials said.
NBC Miami
Psychiatric Patient Charged with Attempted Murder in Pembroke Pines
What began as a medical emergency at a psychiatric hospital in Pembroke Pines has become a case of attempted murder, according to court records. Resident Alexander Ramseur, 63, was arrested by 11 p.m. Tuesday at the South Florida State Hospital at 800 Cypress Drive. Pembroke Pines Fire Rescue was called...
NBC Miami
Unhappy Customer Accused of Beating Contractor with Bat in Coconut Creek
A Wynmoor community resident wasn’t happy with the remodeling job in his Coconut Creek apartment, so he struck the contractor on the back of his head with a baseball bat and held him until he agreed to a refund, police said. Gennady Barakon, 60, was arrested Monday on charges...
NBC Miami
Suspects Flee on Foot After High-Speed Police Chase Ends in Lauderhill
A group of suspects fled on foot after a high-speed police chase of a stolen car in South Florida Thursday. Florida Highway Patrol officials said the chase began in Miami-Dade when Miami-Dade Police spotted a white Honda sedan on the Florida's Turnpike near Bird Road. The Honda, which had been...
Click10.com
Miami Beach police accuse woman of selling fraudulent disabled parking placards
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – An undercover sting operation by Miami Beach police led to the arrest of a woman who sold fraudulently-obtained disabled parking placards for up to $200 a piece, according to the office of Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle. Police arrested 26-year-old Nicole Cardona, a southwest...
Click10.com
2 men accused of stealing over $46,000 worth of flowers from company in Doral
DORAL, Fla. – Police have arrested two men for allegedly stealing over $46,000 worth of flowers from a flower company in Doral, authorities said. According to the Doral Police Department, Aldo Martin Rodriguez Mendoza, 21, and Steveen Blandon Alvarado, 20, were arrested Tuesday morning after the two men stole different variations of flowers from the US Bouquet Company at 1500 NW 95th Ave.
Victim dies after Boynton Beach road-rage shooting
A 67-year-old victim in a Boynton Beach road-rage shooting that occurred last month has died, according to the city's police department.
WSVN-TV
‘Little princesses’ caught on camera breaking into and vandalizing Fort Lauderdale vacation house
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Vandals broke into a house, leaving a massive mess, and the only thing more stunning than the damage may be their age. The vandals were caught on surveillance video casing the home. They were all girls who looked to be 9 to 12 years of age.
mycbs4.com
Florida woman arrested for attempting to infect first responders with HIV: Deputies
OAKLAND PARK, Fla. (CBS12) — The Broward Sheriff's Office said deputies arrested a woman who tried to infect first responders with HIV on Sept. 4. Just after 3 p.m. the sheriff's office received a call directing them to a halfway house on 490 NE 33rd St., dispatchers were told one of the residents appeared to be suffering from an overdose. Deputies and Oakland Park Fire Rescue arrived to the house and found Jacqueline Bednarczyk, 22, sitting in a lawn chair on the front porch.
WSVN-TV
Man says arresting officers knocked out his teeth, hit girlfriend at NE Miami-Dade strip mall
NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida man said police officers used excessive force while detaining his girlfriend in the parking lot of a strip mall, and when he intervened, they beat him so hard that they knocked out his teeth. Cellphone video captured the moment a Miami-Dade Police...
NBC Miami
Deputies Searching for Driver, Trying to ID Woman Killed in Pompano Beach Hit-and-Run
Deputies are searching for a driver and trying to identify a woman who was killed following a hit-and-run in Pompano Beach. The incident happened around 6:30 a.m. Friday in the 3300 block of West Atlantic Boulevard. Broward Sheriff's Office officials said an adult female pedestrian, who has yet to be...
NBC Miami
Tenants Concerned About Crime in Luxury Fort Lauderdale Apartment Building
Some tenants in a luxury apartment building in Fort Lauderdale are fed up. They say crime is happening almost every day and that management isn’t enough to keep them safe. “I was missing a couple of items. I went and saw the Xbox gone, then I went straight to my jewelry, which was all gone," said Parker Newell.
25 car break-ins occur in West Palm Beach community
Police in West Palm Beach said they are searching for two teens wanted for breaking into dozens of cars. It happened in the Twin Lakes public housing community over the weekend.
Click10.com
Crook poses as Sunny Isles Beach police chief, scams thousands from victim
SUNNY ISLES BEACH, Fla. – A new troubling scam has criminals posing as a police chief. Unsuspecting victims are being told to pay up or be locked up. It’s happening with crooks posing as Sunny Isles Beach Police Chief Eddie Santiago. “They pretended to be me, they spoofed...
cw34.com
PBSO supervisors in trouble after inmates in Main Detention Center were released days late
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A prisoner who is supposed to get out of jail probably wants the process to go smoothly, quickly, and most importantly as soon as possible, especially if it's right before Christmas. But five supervisors with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office got into...
Broward sheriff investigating shooting that left 1 man dead
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. -- The Broward County Sheriff's Office was searching for clues Tuesday in connection with a pre-dawn shooting that left one man dead while another man was hurt but not shot, authorities said.Investigators were called to the 2400 block of NW 8th Street shortly after 4 a.m. after receiving a report of gunfire at the location, the sheriff's office said in a written statement.When deputies arrived, they found an adult man who had been shot. He died at the scene.A second man was rushed to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, the statement said. Information about his condition was not immediately available.Investigators have not revealed many details about the incident, including if the shooter has been identified or if the suspect was at large or in custody. Officials also did not say how the second man was hurt.The identities of the victims were pending.
Two Coral Springs Residents Charged in COVID-19 Fraud Cases
Federal prosecutors recently charged two Coral Springs residents in separate pandemic fraud cases, court records show. Keegan Harricharan, 39, of Heron Bay Boulevard, was charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud for participating in a scheme to submit millions of dollars in fraudulent PPP loan applications, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
NBC Miami
Driver Charged with Vehicular Homicide in Hollywood Scooter Collision
A deadly collision involving a car and a motor scooter in Hollywood has resulted in charges of vehicular homicide and reckless driving for a Miami man. Isaiah Dameon Lafleur, 18, surrendered at the Broward County Jail Monday. According to the arrest report, Lafleur was driving a red 2019 Chevrolet Camaro...
