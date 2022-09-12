ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tamarac, FL

Comments / 0

Related
WSVN-TV

Woman arrested for allegedly selling fake handicapped parking permits

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida woman has been arrested for allegedly selling fake handicapped parking permits. 7News cameras captured 26-year-old Nicole Cardona as Miami Beach Police took her into custody, Wednesday. According to the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office, the suspect sold applications for permanent disabled parking permits...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

Teen Involved in Deadly Oakland Park Crash Staying Behind Bars

The 14-year-old passenger in a stolen car involved in a deadly crash in Oakland Park has pleaded no contest to one of more than 20 unrelated charges he's facing. He is also charged with trespassing and fleeing police in the collision that killed Maria Tellez -- a 35-year-old mother of three -- who was buried Monday following the Aug. 28 crash.
OAKLAND PARK, FL
NBC Miami

Broward Sheriff's Deputy Arrested on DUI, Reckless Driving Charges in May Crash

A Broward Sheriff's Office deputy has been arrested on DUI and reckless driving charges following a May car crash that left a man injured, authorities said. Deputy Carlos Hernandez was arrested Tuesday on charges of DUI causing serious bodily injury to another, DUI with damage to property or person of another, reckless driving causing serious bodily injury and reckless driving causing damage to person or property, BSO officials said.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Psychiatric Patient Charged with Attempted Murder in Pembroke Pines

What began as a medical emergency at a psychiatric hospital in Pembroke Pines has become a case of attempted murder, according to court records. Resident Alexander Ramseur, 63, was arrested by 11 p.m. Tuesday at the South Florida State Hospital at 800 Cypress Drive. Pembroke Pines Fire Rescue was called...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Lauderdale, FL
Tamarac, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Tamarac, FL
City
Lauderhill, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Click10.com

2 men accused of stealing over $46,000 worth of flowers from company in Doral

DORAL, Fla. – Police have arrested two men for allegedly stealing over $46,000 worth of flowers from a flower company in Doral, authorities said. According to the Doral Police Department, Aldo Martin Rodriguez Mendoza, 21, and Steveen Blandon Alvarado, 20, were arrested Tuesday morning after the two men stole different variations of flowers from the US Bouquet Company at 1500 NW 95th Ave.
DORAL, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime#Pizza Delivery#Criminal Mischief#Tamarac Crime Update#M E#Extortion Location
mycbs4.com

Florida woman arrested for attempting to infect first responders with HIV: Deputies

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. (CBS12) — The Broward Sheriff's Office said deputies arrested a woman who tried to infect first responders with HIV on Sept. 4. Just after 3 p.m. the sheriff's office received a call directing them to a halfway house on 490 NE 33rd St., dispatchers were told one of the residents appeared to be suffering from an overdose. Deputies and Oakland Park Fire Rescue arrived to the house and found Jacqueline Bednarczyk, 22, sitting in a lawn chair on the front porch.
OAKLAND PARK, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Pizza
CBS Miami

Broward sheriff investigating shooting that left 1 man dead

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. -- The Broward County Sheriff's Office was searching for clues Tuesday in connection with a pre-dawn shooting that left one man dead while another man was hurt but not shot, authorities said.Investigators were called to the 2400 block of NW 8th Street shortly after 4 a.m. after receiving a report of gunfire at the location, the sheriff's office said in a written statement.When deputies arrived, they found an adult man who had been shot. He died at the scene.A second man was rushed to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, the statement said. Information about his condition was not immediately available.Investigators have not revealed many details about the incident, including if the shooter has been identified or if the suspect was at large or in custody. Officials also did not say how the second man was hurt.The identities of the victims were pending.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Talk Media

Two Coral Springs Residents Charged in COVID-19 Fraud Cases

Federal prosecutors recently charged two Coral Springs residents in separate pandemic fraud cases, court records show. Keegan Harricharan, 39, of Heron Bay Boulevard, was charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud for participating in a scheme to submit millions of dollars in fraudulent PPP loan applications, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
NBC Miami

Driver Charged with Vehicular Homicide in Hollywood Scooter Collision

A deadly collision involving a car and a motor scooter in Hollywood has resulted in charges of vehicular homicide and reckless driving for a Miami man. Isaiah Dameon Lafleur, 18, surrendered at the Broward County Jail Monday. According to the arrest report, Lafleur was driving a red 2019 Chevrolet Camaro...
HOLLYWOOD, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy