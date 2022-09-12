ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sendoff for ND National Guard members in Fargo

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - On Wednesday, 155 North Dakota National Guard members were honored in a sendoff ceremony. The soldiers from the Fargo-based 191st Military Police Company come from 35 communities across North and South Dakota and Minnesota. Last March, the soldiers were alerted about a possible deployment overseas for...
Poll: Large number of North Dakota voters back term limits amendment

BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — A poll conducted on behalf of supporters of term limits for state lawmakers and the governor suggests a large majority of those surveyed favor such limits. According to the poll, 81 percent of likely North Dakota voters questioned back 8-year term limits as proposed in a controversial initiated measure that will […]
Accused ex-hitman tied to Mexican cartel extradited to North Dakota

FARGO – An accused prolific hitman for a Mexican drug cartel has been transferred to face federal charges in North Dakota, nearly 11 years after he was apprehended in Tijuana. Juan Francisco Sillas-Rocha appeared Friday in Fargo on three charges, including conspiracy to commit murder for a continuing criminal...
Governor Burgum proposes "framework" to address North Dakota childcare "crisis"

(Fargo, ND) -- Governor Doug Burgum is announcing new state efforts aimed at addressing childcare shortages. Burgum spoke at Bright Futures Learning Center in Fargo Tuesday morning announcing what he calls a "framework" to make quality childcare more affordable and available. "Working families are experiencing a childcare crisis. There are...
Burgum unveils plan for North Dakota’s child care ‘crisis’

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota would spend up to $80 million in state savings over the next two years to address child care in the state, under a proposal pitched Tuesday by Gov. Doug Burgum. The GOP-led Legislature meets again in January and will consider the plan that...
This Is the Wealthiest School District in North Dakota

Disparities in school spending have been a point of contention in the American public education system for decades. Because public schools typically receive the bulk of their funding from local sources such as property taxes, wealthy districts are often better funded than poorer ones. While studies have shown that higher...
Countries North Dakota exports the most goods to

Stacker compiled a list of the countries North Dakota exports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
MN AG Keith Ellison visits Red River Women’s Clinic

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison tours the Red River Women’s Clinic’s new facility in Moorhead saying it’s up and functioning well. He calls the staff “vibrant” and ready to help women during a difficult time. Ellison says if a state...
Minnesota Man Sentenced For Causing Deaths of 11 People

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Twin Cities man has been sentenced to life in prison for his role in the deaths of 11 people across the United States. According to the US Attorney for Minnesota, 31-year-old Aaron Broussard of Hopkins operated an online business called PlanetFoodUSA.net and sold deadly doses of fentanyl to unsuspecting customers who believed they were purchasing a supplement similar to Adderall. 11 of his customers died as a result of overdoses of the synthetic opioid and four others suffered serious bodily injury. It was also alleged that Broussard never warned his customers even after he learned that several had been hospitalized and nearly died.
New Medicare option expands across North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A new Medicare option for seniors will soon be available in 52 of 53 counties across North Dakota. The program, called NextBlue, will be offered throughout most of the state through Blue Cross Blue Shield beginning in January 2023. The new plan combines original Medicare Parts A and B with Part D prescription drug coverage, as well as other benefits not usually covered by traditional Medicare, including vision and dental.
Breaking: The 4th ND Country Fest Artists Has Just Been Announced

North Dakota Country Fest has made another big announcement concerning an act that is set to perform at next year's 2023 country music festival. More on that in a moment. ND Country Fest bills itself as the Dakota's largest country music festival and fastest growing country music festival in the nation. North Dakota Country Fest is preparing for their biggest concert lineup in its history.
