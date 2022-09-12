Read full article on original website
French video game developer Ubisoft saw its shares tumble by more than 17% on Wednesday after Chinese tech giant Tencent increased its stake in the company. The Assassin’s Creed maker had reportedly been drawing buyout interest from several private equity firms, with Blackstone and KKR & Co. studying the company’s viability as an investment.
