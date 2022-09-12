Read full article on original website
Officials pause long line in London to view queen's casket after wait time exceeds 14 hours
Sept. 16 (UPI) -- So many people are turning out to view Queen Elizabeth II's casket as she lies in state that officials on Friday temporarily paused the long line when the wait time exceeded about 14 hours. Thousands of Britons have been lining up and walking past the queen's...
Queue to see Queen Elizabeth's coffin paused after reaching capacity
LONDON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - The queue to see Queen Elizabeth lying in state in London was temporarily closed on Friday after reaching capacity, the government said, as officials warned of waiting times of at least 14 hours.
Queen’s death is reminder of disappearing WW II generation
LONDON (AP) — The long good-bye for Queen Elizabeth II is a reminder of a broader truth playing out with little fanfare across Britain: The nation is bidding farewell to the men and women who fought the country’s battles during World War II. The queen, who served as...
International Insider: Period Of Mourning; TIFF Back To Life; Jean-Luc Godard Remembered; San Seb & French Oscar Picks
Good afternoon Insiders. Max Goldbart here and as the world prepares for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, which has dominated headlines this week, I’ll take you through the past few days in international TV and film. Period Of Mourning A week like no other: As Insider writes, queues lasting at least several hours are snaking their way around the centre of London as thousands of people from up and down the country wait patiently to see Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin. The world’s second longest-serving monarch, who died Thursday September 8, is currently lying-in-state for four days until Monday’s funeral, and the nation remains...
London police say queen's funeral poses biggest ever security test
LONDON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - London's police force said the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth will be the biggest security operation it has ever undertaken as prime ministers, presidents and royals come together on Monday to pay their respects.
