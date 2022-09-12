Read full article on original website
shorelocalnews.com
5 local businesses are calling it quits
It is with a heavy heart that I am writing about five businesses that have recently closed or are going to close soon. For various reasons, each of these iconic establishments has encountered challenges that resulted in their demise. We are living in uncharted waters as each business has to...
shorelocalnews.com
As local institutions go out of business, ask yourself an important question
A couple of weeks ago, Gaspare’s Italian Bistro in Egg Harbor Township closed abruptly after 45 years in business. Then, like a machine gun blast to local food lovers, three Ocean City institutions called it quits: Voltaco’s Italian Foods – which had one of my favorite cheesesteaks – announced it will close Oct. 9 after its 69th season, then Wards Pastry – my go-to donut shop for the best donuts this side of the planet – said it’s time to stop making the donuts on Sept. 18 after 98 years, followed by OC Surf Cafe – my favorite breakfast spot in South Jersey – announced it will also close Sept. 18 after 10 years.
Three Downtown Ocean City, NJ, Businesses For Sale For $16M
Three adjacent Ocean City properties, making up an acre of land in the the heart of downtown Ocean City, have gone on sale this month for $16 million. The businesses involved are the Pavilion Motor Lodge, the Fountain View Motel, and the Moorlyn Terrace Apartments. The two hotels and the...
Whit
Student Center Expansion Set to Open in Fall 2023
Since May, construction has been underway to expand the Chamberlain Student Center. The expansion will take up about...
therealdeal.com
Luxury brand planning $150M hotel in Cape May
A historic town on the Jersey Shore is on the verge of getting its first new hotel in a half-century. Luxury resort brand Icona is planning a 160-key hotel at the site of the former Beach Theater property, NJ.com reported. Eustace Mita, president of Icona, purchased the out-of-use property in 2019 for $6.6 million.
seaislenews.com
Local Ecumenical Council Helps Feed Community
Regina Ralston went aisle by aisle looking to see what foods are needed to fill the shelves at the Ecumenical Council of Ocean City’s Food Cupboard. The Ecumenical Council of Ocean City is a faith-based organization made up of members whose mission it is to help feed and clothe those in need. Among other organizations, the Ecumenical Council partners with the city of Ocean City.
Retired Atlantic-Cape May county judge joins Stockton’s Hughes Center
A retired judge who headed the Atlantic and Cape May county courts is joining the William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy at Stockton University. Julio L. Mendez, who started his career in Cumberland County, retired March 1 from his position as assignment just for the Atlantic-Cape May County vicinage.
ocnjdaily.com
Wind Farm Developer to Hold Meeting in Ocean City Monday, Oct. 3 at 6 p.m.
An offshore wind farm may be built at the shore as early as 2024. But before giant turbines can be put in the water, the developer needs a transmission line to make the entire project happen. Orsted, the Danish energy company overseeing the wind farm project called Ocean Wind, plans...
Atlantic City, NJ’s Newest Breakfast Destination Now Open inside Tropicana Casino
Something unique and delicious has finally opened in Atlantic City. It's called Hash House A Go Go and it's bringing on all the new breakfast feels, but that's not all it offers. As part of its Grand Opening festivities on Thursday, Hash House constructed a monstrous stack of their iconic...
Former Flyer puts his Haddonfield, NJ mansion on the market: Look inside
Former Philadelphia Flyers goalie Ilya Bryzgalov has put his Haddonfield mansion on the market and it’s pretty stunning. It’s a five-bedroom, seven-bath custom build that boasts over 8,600 square feet. From the Zillow listing:. The heart of the home is located among the living room and kitchen areas...
seaislenews.com
Sea Isle Announces Winners in Beach Tag Art Contest
Following is an announcement from Sea Isle City Mayor Leonard Desiderio during the City Council meeting Tuesday morning:. A few months ago, our new CFO, Jen McIver, suggested that we do things a little different next year with our beach tags. In the past, our city staff has developed the designs for each of our beach tags (Seasonal, Christmas holiday, St. Patrick’s and Veterans’ tags).
Egg Harbor Township, NJ Car Dealership Will Close After 25 Years
Charles Cain declared on-air this morning, Monday, September 12, 2022 that "The Pandemic Claims another." This is a direct reference to the challenges presented by a more than two-years COVID-19 pandemic. With that, Cain confirmed that The Auto Plaza at English Creek will be closing its doors this week, most...
This may be the most bizarre restaurant in New Jersey
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — I am not using the term "bizarre" in a bad way, at all. In fact, if I had the ability each night to magically transport myself to any restaurant in the Garden State for dinner, I'd pick this spot every single time (even though this restaurant is seasonal).
Old Restaurant in Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Set to Become New Deli and Pizza Spot?
It appears that an old restaurant on the Black Horse Pike in Egg Harbor Township, which has been closed for a number of years, will be reopening as a new eatery within the next several weeks. Hint: most know the old place for the giant inflatable crab that used to...
shorelocalnews.com
Finding the “Holy Grail” in an Ocean of slots
The Atlantic City Casino industry has likely touched you in one way or another. Perhaps, like me, they provided a great career opportunity, or maybe you are just someone who likes to spend a night out trying your luck on a slot machine to win a few bucks. While many play these machines, few know the ins and outs of how slot payouts and jackpots work.
Three Mercer County, NJ Cheesesteaks Named Among Best in State
If you're a fan of cheesesteaks, Mercer County, NJ is a great place to live. This news is making my mouth water. Three cheesesteak hotspots in Mercer County have been named among the best in the state, according to NJ.com's food guru Peter Genovese. Meatheadz Cheesesteaks in Lawrence Township is...
fox29.com
Historic Ocean City business is closing its doors after nearly 100 years
OCEAN CITY, N.J. - A beloved Ocean City business announced that it will be closing its doors after nearly 100 years of serving the Jersey Shore. The people of Ocean City and well beyond it have patronized Wards Pastry on Asbury Avenue for 98 years, but the long-time owner is turning off the oven and saying an emotional farewell as he looks towards retirement.
thesandpaper.net
NJ Educator Dies in Ocean Off Loveladies Saturday
A 57-year-old New Jersey educator died in the ocean off Loveladies on Long Beach Island Saturday, Sept. 10. Coast Guard Station Barnegat Light was notified of individuals in distress in the ocean off Loveladies at approximately 4:15 p.m., and although two younger swimmers – the source of the initial report – managed to escape a rip current and make it to shore, Michael Carlucci was recovered deceased after about a 45-minute search.
acua.com
ACUA's CDL Training Program Expands
Atlantic County is coming together to solve the CDL Driver shortage!. Since January, ACUA has partnered with the Atlantic County Workforce Development Office and Mike’s Driving School to offer on-site CDL Training for ACUA employees. Now, the successful program is expanding to include neighboring municipal and county workers seeking CDL training.
More News About Atlantic City Pub Closing After More Than 30 Years
They have been the self-proclaimed “King of the Wings” for more than 30 years. We shared the news this past Monday, September 12, 2022 that the Pic-A-Lilli Pub of Atlantic City, New Jersey would be closing its doors in Atlantic City in the very near future. The ownership...
