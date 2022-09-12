ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape May County, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
shorelocalnews.com

5 local businesses are calling it quits

It is with a heavy heart that I am writing about five businesses that have recently closed or are going to close soon. For various reasons, each of these iconic establishments has encountered challenges that resulted in their demise. We are living in uncharted waters as each business has to...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
shorelocalnews.com

As local institutions go out of business, ask yourself an important question

A couple of weeks ago, Gaspare’s Italian Bistro in Egg Harbor Township closed abruptly after 45 years in business. Then, like a machine gun blast to local food lovers, three Ocean City institutions called it quits: Voltaco’s Italian Foods – which had one of my favorite cheesesteaks – announced it will close Oct. 9 after its 69th season, then Wards Pastry – my go-to donut shop for the best donuts this side of the planet – said it’s time to stop making the donuts on Sept. 18 after 98 years, followed by OC Surf Cafe – my favorite breakfast spot in South Jersey – announced it will also close Sept. 18 after 10 years.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
Whit

Student Center Expansion Set to Open in Fall 2023

Editor’s Note: Due to a glitch in the system, this article reads the author as Gianna Malgieri. The correct author is Elena Laughton. We are currently working to correct this issue. Since May, construction has been underway to expand the Chamberlain Student Center. The expansion will take up about...
GLASSBORO, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Cape May County, NJ
Cape May County, NJ
Business
Atlantic County, NJ
Business
County
Atlantic County, NJ
therealdeal.com

Luxury brand planning $150M hotel in Cape May

A historic town on the Jersey Shore is on the verge of getting its first new hotel in a half-century. Luxury resort brand Icona is planning a 160-key hotel at the site of the former Beach Theater property, NJ.com reported. Eustace Mita, president of Icona, purchased the out-of-use property in 2019 for $6.6 million.
seaislenews.com

Local Ecumenical Council Helps Feed Community

Regina Ralston went aisle by aisle looking to see what foods are needed to fill the shelves at the Ecumenical Council of Ocean City’s Food Cupboard. The Ecumenical Council of Ocean City is a faith-based organization made up of members whose mission it is to help feed and clothe those in need. Among other organizations, the Ecumenical Council partners with the city of Ocean City.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oceanfirst Bank#Commercial Loan#Banking Services#Business Industry#Linus Banking#Linus Business#The Sturdy Savings Bank
seaislenews.com

Sea Isle Announces Winners in Beach Tag Art Contest

Following is an announcement from Sea Isle City Mayor Leonard Desiderio during the City Council meeting Tuesday morning:. A few months ago, our new CFO, Jen McIver, suggested that we do things a little different next year with our beach tags. In the past, our city staff has developed the designs for each of our beach tags (Seasonal, Christmas holiday, St. Patrick’s and Veterans’ tags).
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
shorelocalnews.com

Finding the “Holy Grail” in an Ocean of slots

The Atlantic City Casino industry has likely touched you in one way or another. Perhaps, like me, they provided a great career opportunity, or maybe you are just someone who likes to spend a night out trying your luck on a slot machine to win a few bucks. While many play these machines, few know the ins and outs of how slot payouts and jackpots work.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
fox29.com

Historic Ocean City business is closing its doors after nearly 100 years

OCEAN CITY, N.J. - A beloved Ocean City business announced that it will be closing its doors after nearly 100 years of serving the Jersey Shore. The people of Ocean City and well beyond it have patronized Wards Pastry on Asbury Avenue for 98 years, but the long-time owner is turning off the oven and saying an emotional farewell as he looks towards retirement.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
thesandpaper.net

NJ Educator Dies in Ocean Off Loveladies Saturday

A 57-year-old New Jersey educator died in the ocean off Loveladies on Long Beach Island Saturday, Sept. 10. Coast Guard Station Barnegat Light was notified of individuals in distress in the ocean off Loveladies at approximately 4:15 p.m., and although two younger swimmers – the source of the initial report – managed to escape a rip current and make it to shore, Michael Carlucci was recovered deceased after about a 45-minute search.
BARNEGAT LIGHT, NJ
acua.com

ACUA's CDL Training Program Expands

Atlantic County is coming together to solve the CDL Driver shortage!. Since January, ACUA has partnered with the Atlantic County Workforce Development Office and Mike’s Driving School to offer on-site CDL Training for ACUA employees. Now, the successful program is expanding to include neighboring municipal and county workers seeking CDL training.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy