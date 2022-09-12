ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Disneyland drawing on ‘Big Hero 6’ film to reimagine area of park

By Travis Schlepp
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OeBPQ_0hrSA7eD00

(KTLA) — An area of Disney California Adventure Park will have a new look as Disney continues to revamp and reimagine the “Happiest Place on Earth.”

On Sunday, the entertainment giant announced during its annual D23 Expo that California Adventure would be saying goodbye to Pacific Wharf and “reimagining” it with a newly designed area inspired by the “Big Hero 6” film and television franchise.

Study: The most, least expensive beer prices at every NFL stadium

The waterfront restaurant hub inspired by San Francisco’s piers, Cannery Row and the fishing culture of the Central Coast and Northern California will soon transform into the fictional city of San Fransokyo.

The city serves as the backdrop of the “Big Hero 6” franchise and takes inspiration from its two namesakes: San Francisco and Tokyo.

The faux-dilapidated metal sidings that Pacific Wharf is known for will be revamped with bright Japanese lanterns and vibrant colors as Disney continues to find new ways to incorporate its many intellectual properties into its parks.

KRON On is streaming news live now

A promotional image shared by Disney showed the entrance to the area — right now styled as a functional fisherman’s bridge — will be redesigned with inspiration from Japanese architecture.

Pacific Wharf is home to the beloved sourdough bread Bakery Tour, which takes you through a working replica of the famous Boudin Bakery in San Francisco. The area also features various walkup restaurants with Asian and Mexican cuisine, a Ghirardelli ice cream shop, as well as the Pacific Wharf Café.

It’s unclear at this time if any of those restaurants will survive the remodel.

“Big Hero 6” tells the story of Hiro Hamada, his super-powered friends, and his companion, Baymax, an inflatable health robot designed by Hiro’s deceased older brother.

The movie premiered in 2014 and has since spawned two Disney-produced television series.

“Imagineers are in the early phases of this work, but you can see glimpses of what’s to come for children of all ages – the young and young at heart. There will be a place to meet Baymax, plus new spots to eat and shop,” Disney said.

During Disney’s annual D23 Expo, Disney executives and creatives announced several other additions to the park, including new character encounters in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and at the Avengers Campus. Also coming to Avengers Campus at an unannounced time: a third big-ticket attraction to the land that takes riders face-to-face with “King Thanos.” The date for that attraction to open was not announced.

‘I do my job, I go the f**k home’: Young worker goes off in TikTok rant

For a complete list of changes and additions coming to Disneyland and Disney California Adventure, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

Related
KRON4 News

California middle school employee overdoses after student brings fentanyl to school

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Friday morning a student at Chipman Junior High School was arrested for allegedly bringing 150 fentanyl pills disguised as Percocet to school causing a school supervisor to overdose, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Around 9:05 a.m., officers with BPD responded to reports of a student in possession of fentanyl on […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Themeparks#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#Disneyland Park#Disney Parks#Tokyo Disney#Reimagine#Travel Destinations#The Big Hero#Japanese#Bakery Tour#Boudin Bakery
KRON4 News

Gilroy man turns himself in after fatal hit-and-run

GILROY, Calif. (KRON) — A pedestrian died after a hit-and-run collision Monday night, according to the Gilroy Police Department. The incident happened around 8:54 p.m. near Wren Avenue and El Cerrito Way where a Gilroy man was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver was identified as 54-year-old Gilroy resident Derek Shingu. Two days later, […]
GILROY, CA
KRON4 News

1 dead after falling from SF building in possible suicide

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — One person is dead after falling from a building in downtown San Francisco in what was possibly a suicide attempt, the San Francisco Police Department confirmed to KRON4. Officers assigned to SFPD’s Southern Station responded at approximately 6:12 a.m. on Wednesday to the 100 block of Beale Street regarding a possible […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Disneyland
KRON4 News

Man shot and killed in Pinole parking lot

PINOLE, Calif. (KRON) — A man was shot and killed in a Pinole parking lot Wednesday morning, the Pinole Police Department (PPD) announced in a press release. Police believe the shooting was targeted and not a random attack. PPD responded to the 1000 block of Bay View Farm Road at 9:14 a.m. for reports of […]
PINOLE, CA
KRON4 News

Earthquake strikes near Santa Rosa Tuesday

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — A 4.4 magnitude earthquake struck the North Bay on Tuesday evening, according to the United States Geological Survey. KRON On is streaming now The earthquake struck around 6:39 p.m. The USGS states that the epicenter of the quake was 4.66 miles below ground.
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRON4 News

San Jose stabbing suspect in custody

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – San Jose police were dealing with a barricaded suspect, the department announced via Twitter, but he is in custody as of 12:48 p.m. Thursday. The surrender was peaceful and the suspect was transported to the hospital for an unrelated, previous injury, police stated. The victim of the stabbing was 17 […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Pleasanton shelter in place lifted, suspect in custody

PLEASANTON, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect is in custody after residents of the Civic Square Apartments in Pleasanton were earlier asked to shelter in place until further notice due to police activity, according to a tweet from Pleasanton PD. “After negotiating, the suspect exited the apartment and was safely taken into custody,” read a subsequent […]
PLEASANTON, CA
KRON4 News

4 shot in Oakland Tuesday night, police investigating

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Four people were shot in Oakland on Tuesday night, law enforcement confirmed to KRON4. The shooting happened just after 10:30 p.m. in the area of 92nd Avenue and Peach Street. “During the incident, two vehicles collided with one another, before colliding into multiple parked vehicles,” Oakland police told KRON4 News. When […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

California inflation relief checks coming next month

(KRON) — The State of California is due to start sending out inflation relief checks next month. The program, known as the Middle Class Tax Refund, will see direct payments being sent out to more than 20 million Californians. The size of the payments will range from between $200 to $1,050, based on factors that […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

‘Single SFO meal costs more than food workers’ hourly wage,’ union says ahead of protest

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The union representing fast food workers at San Francisco International Airport (SFO) is warning weekend travelers to get to the airport a little earlier than they may have intended to on Friday, as union members are planning a “protest including civil disobedience with potential to block traffic.” The protest, […]
LABOR ISSUES
KRON4 News

Several injured after shooting, crash in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Several people are injured after a shooting and a crash in Oakland Thursday evening, the Oakland Police Department confirmed to KRON4. OPD officers responded to the 4200 block of International Boulevard just after 6:15 p.m. for the report of a shooting. Officers found multiple people with gunshot wounds. A pedestrian was […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

New photo released captures moment of fatal Watsonville plane crash

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A new photo was released by officials on Thursday from the Watsonville plane crash last month that killed three people. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB)’s photo shows the two planes colliding midair as they were set to land at Watsonville Municipal Airport. The photo was released as part […]
WATSONVILLE, CA
KRON4 News

3 arrested after Pinole police find ‘large quantity’ of fentanyl

PINOLE, Calif. (KRON) — Three people were arrested after Pinole Police Department (PPD) officers found eight ounces of fentanyl in a car on Thursday. Police confirmed the news on Facebook, saying all three suspects were arrested on various drug charges. Police responded to a parking lot on the 1400 block of Fitzgerald Drive for a […]
PINOLE, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

42K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy