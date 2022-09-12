ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, IL

'Cats in the Wild: Meet Northwestern TE Marshall Lang

By Lauren Withrow
Wildcats Daily
Wildcats Daily
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qa6X9_0hrS9ggf00

Here's how Lake Michigan helped the junior tight end call Northwestern home.

All it takes is one afternoon on the shore of Lake Michigan to learn that Northwestern tight end Marshall Lang is more than just the outgoing goofball he outwardly appears — The junior from Cincinnati, Ohio is a true homebody.

Lang sits down with Wildcats Daily publisher Lauren Withrow to share the challenges that came with moving away to college and how he was ultimately able to embrace Evanston as a home away from home. Lang also talks about the importance of family support and how his relationship with his mom has shaped him into the person he is today.

Get to know Lang by watching the exclusive interview at the top of this page.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @SIWildcatsDaily

Twitter - @SIWildcats Daily & Lauren Withrow at @lolowithrow

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Woods® Announces New Commercial Turf Batwing® Finish Mower Line

OREGON, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 16, 2022-- Woods Equipment, a leading manufacturer of innovative, high-quality precision cutting and agricultural tractor attachments, will debut the Turf Batwing ®, a redesigned and improved commercial finish mower, at the Ohio State Farm Science Review in London, Ohio, from September 20-22. Those attending the event can stop by Woods’ booth #112 and enter for a chance to win a new TBW15.40 Turf Batwing ®. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220916005075/en/ Woods Equipment, a leading manufacturer of innovative, high-quality precision cutting and agricultural tractor attachments, will debut the Turf Batwing®, a redesigned and improved commercial finish mower, at the Ohio State Farm Science Review in London, Ohio, from September 20-22, 2022. (Photo: Business Wire)
LONDON, OH
Wildcats Daily

Wildcats Daily

Chicago, IL
231
Followers
308
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

WildcatsDaily is your source for the latest news on Northwestern athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/northwestern

Comments / 0

Community Policy