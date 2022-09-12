ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoschton, GA

Georgia man wearing only underwear captured by deputies after stealing truck, sheriff says

 4 days ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. — A thief is in jail after a half-day hunt in northeastern Georgia.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said they captured the suspect who stole a truck and trailer in Hoschton and later crashed off Interstate 85 near Sugar Hill on Thursday, according to WSB-TV.

The suspect was arrested with the help of several law enforcement agencies, K-9 teams and first responders.

JCSO shared photos of the suspect in handcuffs, the trailer and truck in a ditch, and authorities.

In the photo, the suspect is wearing only socks and boxers.

Deputies have not released the name of the suspect at this time.

WGAU

Athens, GA
WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens

