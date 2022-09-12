Read full article on original website
Donna Butler
7d ago
Bless her family someone is grieving today someone lost a daughter,sister or mother God be with this ladies family
aufreh
7d ago
I hope they find who did this. This woman mattered to a lot of folks. Prayers and peaceful thoughts for the family.
Intuitive Autocrat
6d ago
there is something really strange about this. I live here in Tallulah Falls. something very very strange.
nowhabersham.com
Family offers reward in search for runaway teens
A Habersham couple desperate for their son’s safe return is offering a $10,000 reward hoping that someone, somewhere, will find him. Family members say Joseph Attard, 16, of Cornelia, and his girlfriend Dorothy Krei, 16, of Clarkesville, ran away from home this past weekend. They were last seen in Habersham County around 1 a.m. on September 17 with two of Dorothy’s friends at Pitts Park in Clarkesville, says Attard’s mom, Penny Welborn.
nowhabersham.com
Overnight standoff in Oakwood ends with arrest of battery suspect
A standoff that lasted more than seven hours at a residence in Oakwood overnight ended peacefully with the arrest of the suspect. On Sunday night, September 18, Hall County Sheriff’s Office deputies went to a home on Railroad Street to serve warrants for battery and third-degree cruelty to children.
fox5atlanta.com
Missing teen: Clayton County police searching for Ellenwood girl
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The Clayton County Police Department is issuing a Mattie's Call for a missing teen from Ellenwood. Officers say 16-year-old Liliana Romero left her home on the 3000 block of Grant Road on Sept. 16 and never returned. Police say Romero is diagnosed with depression and anxiety....
2 People Killed In A Single-Vehicle Crash In Hall County (Hall County, GA)
On Sunday, Georgia State Patrol responded to a single-vehicle crash on State Route 365 in Hall County. The crash happened on SR-365 just north of Sulphur road. According to investigators, the Kia Optima drove off [..]
fox5atlanta.com
Body of missing Newton County woman Yolanda Brown found in car near I-20, deputies say
NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators have confirmed the body found in a car along Interstate 20 earlier this week is that of a missing Newton County woman. Officials say 53-year-old Yolanda Brown left her home in Covington on Sept. 2 and never returned. "The body located in the vehicle off...
Monroe Local News
WCSO Alerts: Burglary of business includes stealing of a BMW; slew of entering autos includes theft of money and weapons
The Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the period Thursday, Sept. 8 to Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. ZONE 4. Arrest- A 45-year-old Monroe woman was arrested at a residence on Palmer...
CBS 46
Yolanda Brown’s body found on Interstate 20, officials confirm
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It has been confirmed by Newton County Sheriff’s Communications officer Jack Redlinger that the body found in the car along Interstate 20 earlier this week belongs to 53-year-old Yolanda Brown, who was reported missing earlier this month. PREVIOUS STORY: Body found in car off I-20,...
Mystery of Athens woman’s disappearance, homicide continues 1 week after family’s disturbing missing person's report
ATLANTA — The mystery of an Athens woman’s disappearance and death continued to unfold slowly Friday night, one week after she was spending what would be her last night at home. Her body was found the day after that, an hour away near her SUV in some woods...
nowhabersham.com
Suspected meth trafficker arrested in Cornelia
Habersham County narcotics investigators arrested a suspected meth trafficker Friday during a check of a home in Cornelia. Officials say 37-year-old Korey Holland of Augusta was found in a bedroom at 146 South Street with approximately 99 grams of methamphetamine. Investigators also seized a digital weighing device, several empty small plastic baggies, and two firearms.
Truck driver charged in fatal multi-vehicle crash on Ga. 400 in Forsyth County
A man driving a tractor-trailer at an “unreasonable speed” Friday evening caused a chain of crashes that left one man de...
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for missing teen in Anderson County
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen. Deputies say 17-year-old Ze-Chariah Henry was last seen around her home on Dobbins Bridge Road on Saturday, Sept. 3. Deputies are asking for residents in Greenville and Laurens County to be on the...
accesswdun.com
Towns County wreck seriously injures Blairsville man
A Blairsville man suffered possible serious injuries when his pickup truck rear-ended a dump truck Friday afternoon on Ga. 2 near Crooked Creek Connector in Towns County. John Thacker, 42, was driving a 2019 Dodge Ram that struck the rear of a 1987 Ford dump truck that was traveling east on Ga. 2 about 3:40 Friday afternoon, said Sgt. B.D. Taylor of Georgia State Patrol Post 27 Blue Ridge.
fox5atlanta.com
Trucker kills man in multiple car collision
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - A man from Cumming faces serious charges after causing a multiple car collision resulting in another driver's death. 61-year-old Charles Wilkins of Cumming was arrested Friday night after failing to stop in standstill traffic, ramming into at least two other vehicles. Deputies from the Forsyth County...
Georgia man dead, EMS workers hospitalized after fentanyl exposure at home
MCDUFFIE COUNTY, Ga. — Three emergency medical services workers in Thomson, Georgia, are recovering after a fentanyl exposure. On Wednesday, McDuffie County Sheriff’s Office and Thomson-McDuffie Emergency Services responded to Heritage Villas on Noble Street in Thomson. Investigators believe there was a fentanyl overdose that left one man...
nowhabersham.com
Pilot’s body recovered from plane that crashed into Lake Hartwell
Hart County officials have identified the pilot who died over the weekend when the plane he was flying crashed into Lake Hartwell. Todd Jeffrey Carrell, 55, of North Port, Florida, was removed from the wreckage when it was lifted from the bottom of the lake Thursday evening. It took searchers...
'All clear' after bomb threat on Emory's Oxford campus
OXFORD, Ga. — Officials were looking into a bomb threat on the Oxford campus of Emory University, they said Sunday. By around 12:10 p.m., the all clear was given after "no device was found." As a precaution, they said on social media, Jolley Residential Center buildings were evacuated. They...
Anderson Co. man dies after being hit by falling tree
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Pendleton man died Friday after he was hit by a falling tree. The Anderson County Coroner’s Office responded to Olden Porter Road around 2:30 p.m. in reference to a person injured by a falling tree. Investigators learned a man was clearing out trees and brush with a tractor when […]
Madison Co teen injured in explosion
A Madison County teenager is recovering from injuries suffered in an explosion outside a home in Comer. The Madison County Sheriff’s says the girl and her boyfriend were burning trash when something exploded. She hospitalized with burns on his face, arms, and chest. From WSB TV... An Athens-area teenage...
Clemson student found dead at South Carolina convenience store
A Clemson University student was found dead at an Upstate convenience store Monday afternoon.
1 man dead, another man and 3 EMS workers hospitalized for fentanyl exposure in Thomson
Fentanyl exposure at an apartment in Thomson killed a man, while hospitalizing another man and EMS workers that tried to provide medical treatment.
