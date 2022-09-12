Read full article on original website
WALB 10
Black Medical Heroes Exhibit featured in Albany
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - There’s just one month left to visit Albany’s Unsung: African- American Medical Heroes of Southwest Georgia exhibit. The exhibit showcases Black Albany locals who contributed greatly to the medical field. The exhibit was first brought to Albany during Black History Month this year but...
WALB 10
‘Black Heroes’ event highlights historic figures in Albany
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Museum of Art will be highlighting five influential Black figures from the city on Saturday. Hometown Black Heroes Family Day is inspired by this exhibit and recognizes people who have shaped Albany’s history. Fighters for Freedom by William H. Johnson is a traveling...
WALB 10
Friday likely to determine future of Albany historic building
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Friday, the fate of Phoebe’s living and learning community at the Old Albany Middle school will be decided. This comes as Judge Victoria Darrisaw is expecting to file a decision by Friday at 5 p.m. There are two options. Darrisaw can side with Phoebe, the...
WALB 10
Ruling on Old Albany Middle School to come Friday
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - It’s likely that this Friday an Albany Judge could make a decision on the Old Albany Middle School’s future. This comes as she heard from all parties involved during a hearing Wednesday afternoon. The hearing lasted about an hour in a half while judge...
WALB 10
University of Georgia to sell Lake Blackshear property
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The University of Georgia is selling the Lake Blackshear property that they’ve owned for quite some time. Dale Greene, Dean of the University of Georgia Warnell School of Forestry and Natural Resources, said they have an interesting development with very nice lakefront property in South Georgia, that has been in the care of the University of Georgia.
WALB 10
Tift Theater cancels Hodgetwins Show due to LGBTQ+ content
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) -Comedians scheduled to perform at the Tift Theater said their private event was canceled because of their content. The Hodgetwin brothers-- Keith and Kevin Hodge-- are known as the “Conservative Twins.”. The content was specifically on the LGBTQ+ community. Now, several people are upset that the...
WALB 10
Ga. State school superintendent visits Albany
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Several Dougherty County schools welcomed a special visitor Wednesday. State School Superintendent, Richard Woods visited two elementary schools, including his old school Morningside Elementary. He also visited Radium Springs Elementary school. During the visit, he walked through each school and visited many classrooms to hand out...
Exchange Club ready to 'make memories' with return of fair
ALBANY — While the world around it is going virtual, events like the annual Exchange Club Fair in Albany remain in the realm of the here and now. As James E. Strates Shows Promotions man Marty Biniasz puts it: “Call us the anti-virtual experience.”. Officials with the Exchange...
Albany Herald
Artist will steamroll his way into Albany Museum of Art's ChalkFest
ALBANY — In addition to a new downtown Albany location, Albany Museum of Art’s ChalkFest will offer a new attraction when it returns on Nov 19 — printmaking with a steamroller. “We are always looking for new ways to excite people about art, and printmaking in the...
WALB 10
Indoor golf? Pottery making? Delicious food? Tifton has it all.
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Fall in love with Tifton this autumn. From indoor golf to hands-on art and art installations, there are so many opportunities for family fun or a special date. Take advantage of the cooler weather and get out and explore Tifton. Find out more about Tifton here:...
greenepublishing.com
Cowboys fall to Fitzgerald
On Saturday, Sept. 10, the Madison County High School (MCHS) Cowboys went north of the border to face the Georgia Class 2A defending state champions, the Purple Hurricane from Fitzgerald High School, in Fitzgerald, Ga. The game was played in Brunswick, Ga., as a part of the annual “Border Wars” football classic. A pair of errors proved to be costly for the Cowboys, as they were defeated, 20-12.
WALB 10
A hint of fall across SGA
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - What a delightful change behind Tuesday’s cold front. Drier air has pulled through the region with an early taste of fall, less humidity and tons of sunshine. Tonight a fall-like cool crisp airmass kicks off Wednesday morning with lows upper 50s to mid 60s then warming into the mid 80s with tons of sunshine through the afternoon.
WALB 10
Staying dry and warming up
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Wall to wall sunshine and pleasant Thursday afternoon. A rather benign weather pattern remains with drier air covering the region. Other than a few passing fair weather clouds no fan fair during the last days of summer. Definitely near perfect for outdoor activities.
WALB 10
Tourism Alliance to increase tourism in South Georgia
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Everyone wants to get out and enjoy some time visiting new things and having new adventures. The Convention and Visitors Bureaus are trying to accommodate the folks. “Yes, we are. The Scenic South Georgia Tourism Association is working together. We are forming a new alliance together...
WALB 10
Tifton PD gets state certification
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The Tifton Police Department is being recognized for maintaining several statewide standards, earning a state certification that only over 100 agencies across the state have. By law, there are over 140 standards police officers must uphold. It’s things like professionalism, operational guidelines and transparency. Lt....
WALB 10
Moultrie humane Society set to host fundraising event
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The Moultrie Humane Society is hosting its second annual Clays for Strays event to help raise funds to keep their furry friends happy. The event will happen on Sept. 22. “We’re working to put our animals into rescue. We’re looking really to increase adoptions. Adoptions, generally...
wfxl.com
Movie theatre in Albany becomes home of juvenile disruption
A local movie theatre in Albany is starting to become the home of juvenile disruption. According to the Lee County Sheriff's Office the issue has been noticeably rising near Ledo Road. Children under the age of 18 have their parents drop them off to watch a movie but sometimes those...
WALB 10
Phoebe offering free mammograms in October
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe Sumter Medical Center and Phoebe’s Carlton Breast Health Center announced that they would be offering free mammograms in October in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month and women’s overall health. At Phoebe Sumter, free mammogram screenings will be offered to 50 women who...
Injunction stops Phoebe from moving ahead with project
ALBANY — The on-again, off-again nature of what is turning into a saga surrounding Phoebe Putney Health System’s plan to build a nursing education/residence facility at which Albany Technical College will train nurses to help address a shortage that runs through local, state and national health care facilities is off again.
southgatv.com
Tifton drug trafficking query nets 4 arrests
TIFTON, GA – On Tuesday, August 30, 2022, the GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office (SWRDEO) and the Tift County Sheriff’s Office concluded a two-month drug trafficking investigation that resulted in the arrests of four people and the seizure of illegal drugs representing a combined value of $710,000.00. The following were arrested and charged:
