62-year-old Perry man dies in Payne County crash

PAYNE COUNTY, Okla. — A 62-year-old man died in a crash about 2 miles west of Stillwater, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP).

OHP said the crash took place Sunday afternoon on Highway 51, about 2 miles west of Stillwater.

Around 4:00 p.m., a Dodge Ram was traveling eastbound on Highway 51 when it departed the roadway to the right, over-corrected, and then departed the roadway to the left. It then hit a ditch and rolled 1 and half times, coming to rest on it’s roof. The driver was ejected during the roll.

OHP said James C. Goeringer of Perry was the driver of the Ram.

Goeringer died on the scene due to injuries from the crash, according to OHP.

OHP is still investigating the cause of the crash.

OHP also said a seatbelt was not in use.

