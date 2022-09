It was another rough week for the Iowa Hawkeyes as the team lost to rival Iowa State, 10-7, as immense struggles for the offense persisted. After watching the first two games of the season, with a combined 14 points and alarmingly bad offensive stats, many called for a change at quarterback. However, Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz kept Spencer Petras as the starting quarterback for Week 3’s game against Nevada.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO