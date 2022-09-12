ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 1

Related
NBC Sports

Ex-NFL player rips Patriots coach Bill Belichick in passionate rant

The New England Patriots opened the 2022 NFL season with a lackluster performance in a 20-7 loss to the rival Dolphins in Miami, and the schedule doesn't get any easier for them Sunday with a Week 2 matchup versus a quality Pittsburgh Steelers team on the road. The Patriots defense...
NFL
NBC Sports

Rex Ryan blames Bill Belichick for Patriots' issues

The New England Patriots have received a fair share of criticism following Sunday's Week 1 loss to the Miami Dolphins, and rightfully so. Aside from a promising opening drive, the Patriots offense was a disaster. Specifically, communication issues on the offensive line and costly turnovers led to the 20-7 defeat. It was a continuation of the glaring problems New England had throughout camp and preseason.
NFL
NBC Sports

Ryan Fitzpatrick says Tom Brady showed him 'zero respect'

Former NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick won't be buying any TB12 or BRADY gear any time soon. During his recent appearance on Barstool Sports' "Pardon My Take" podcast, Fitzpatrick made it clear he isn't a big fan of Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady. He recalled multiple instances in which Brady rubbed him the wrong way during their matchups over the years.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
NBC Sports

Report: Steelers are expected to put T.J. Watt on IR

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said earlier this week that the team would make a decision on putting linebacker T.J. Watt on injured reserve at the appropriate time and it appears that time will be in the near future. Field Yates of ESPN reports that the Steelers are expected to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Sports

Giants option Littell after heated exchange with Kapler

SAN FRANCISCO -- Zack Littell isn't having a good season and has pitched in three of the last four games, so, with the way the Giants handle their active roster, he likely would have been a candidate to be optioned at some point this week anyway. He might have accelerated...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Eight things the Eagles' defense has to fix

When you let a team pick up 50 yards on its second play of the season, put together five touchdown drives of at least 70 yards for the first time in at least 20 years, convert 88 percent of its 2nd-half third downs and rush for 180 yards and three touchdowns, something is wrong.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Rice's incredulous reaction to suggestion Jimmy G should start

Jerry Rice isn't entertaining any ideas of Jimmy Garoppolo starting for the 49ers at quarterback, even after Trey Lance and Co. dropped their season opener to the Chicago Bears on Sunday. That much is clear from his appearance on Tuesday’s episode of “The Adam Schein Podcast,” where the Pro Football...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peyton Manning
NBC Sports

Lions snag promising lineman off Eagles' practice squad

The Eagles lost promising offensive lineman Kayode Awosika off their practice squad, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. Garafolo reported that the Lions signed Awosika to their 53-man roster Wednesday. Awosika, 23, joined the Eagles last summer as an undrafted rookie from Buffalo, where he was teammates with current...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Steelers to work out Ryan Anderson

The Steelers are looking at adding some depth at linebacker. With star edge rusher T.J. Watt set to go on injured reserve, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports Pittsburgh is working out linebacker Ryan Anderson. Anderson was last with the Giants in training camp last year. But he was suspended...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cardinals#Seahawks#American Football#Espn#Kylers
NBC Sports

Five Buccaneers receivers land on injury report

The Buccaneers loaded up the receiver position this year in the event that, like last year, their receivers get injured. Through only one regular-season game, five Buccaneers receivers are injured in advance of a game against the Saints in New Orleans. Three didn’t practice at all: Russell Gage (hamstring), Chris...
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports

Colts sign Tony Brown to 53-man roster

The Colts officially waived kicker Rodrigo Blankenship on Tuesday afternoon and they moved quickly to fill his spot on the 53-man roster. They did not fill it with another kicker, however. The team has signed cornerback Tony Brown off of their practice squad. Brown played 23 snaps for the Colts...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
NCAA
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Seahawks gloat about unexpected first-place status in viral tweet

NFL football games are always difficult to predict, but no one forecasted the NFC West standings to look this way after Week 1. The rebuilding Seattle Seahawks are in first place. And they are letting everyone know about it. Seattle, the consensus choice to finish in the division's cellar in...
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Sports

Justin Evans starts for Saints in his first game action since 2018

When he made his Saints’ debut on Sunday, Justin Evans hadn’t played a game since Dec. 2. During those 1,378 days between NFL appearances, the safety surely had doubts about whether he would ever get another chance. Saints coach Dennis Allen, who, like Evans, was a defensive back...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBC Sports

Shanahan refutes Fields’ remarks that Lance takes 'too many hits'

Despite what Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields might think, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan believes Trey Lance did a good job protecting himself in Sunday’s Week 1 loss. Moments after Fields told reporters on Wednesday that he witnessed Lance take “too many hits” in the game, both Shanahan and Lance gave their takes on how they thought the young QB did.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

End-zone angle shows Matt Rhule was right about missed intentional grounding call

A controversy emerged on Sunday regarding whether Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett properly executed a clock-killing spike with 13 seconds to play, setting up the eventual game-winning 58-yard field goal. Panthers coach Matt Rhule argued that Brissett committed intentional grounding by not immediately spiking the ball. “I started screaming, ‘Intentional grounding,...
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy