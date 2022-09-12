ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 3

Roger Jasso
4d ago

Stop assaulting, bullying, killing,etc against those innocent folks who happened to be different by birth! In fact no body is perfect as all are infinite human beings! How awesome Life is full of infinity with all kinds of mankind from infinite A to infinite Z! In other words nothing is impossible for what you see is what you get!! Hence judge not!!

Reply
2
Related
fox7austin.com

Akins ECHS released from 'hold', resumes normal schedule

AUSTIN, Texas - The hold at Akins Early College High School has been lifted after Austin ISD police said they found no threat. At 3:28 p.m., Austin ISD tweeted the district police determined there was no threat, and the hold would be lifted, releasing students and staff. The school will...
AUSTIN, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Texas graduate lands $33K job straight out of high school

AUSTIN / COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – A 2022 Copperas Cove High School graduate not only got her first job straight out of high school, but she’s also making the big bucks!. Director of Communications Wendy Sledd said in a press release Tuesday morning that Jiya Edwards...
COPPERAS COVE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austin, TX
Health
Local
Texas Society
City
Austin, TX
Local
Texas Health
Austin, TX
Society
KVUE

84 'juggings' reported in Austin so far this year

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police are investigating 84 "jugging" incidents from this year. Jugging is when a person withdraws money from a bank or ATM and is followed and then targeted by thieves at a different location. Police have made an arrest in the one of the cases. On...
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide Ideation#Attempted Suicide#Youth Suicide#Linus Mental Health#General Health#Diseases#Racism#The University Of Texas#Dell Medical School#Texas Health Institute#The Kind Clinic
Kicker 102.5

This Texas City’s Rent Has Increased By 86% In One Year

Yes, an 86% increase in one year. Can you guess which Texas city it is? Probably not too hard if you think about it. This Texas city, believe it or not, is now one of the Top 5 big cities to pay rent in the nation. No, it's not Houston or Dallas, not even San Antonio, I'm sure you've guessed it by now, it's the capital city of the Great State of Texas, Austin.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Intake at Austin Animal Center restricted as shelter at overcapacity

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Animal Center has temporarily restricted intake as officials say the shelter is at overcapacity. It's holding an event on September 17 to help get animals adopted. Officials say the shelter currently has more than 700 animals, including close to 70 dogs living in temporary pop-up...
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
LGBT
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
fox7austin.com

East Austin food truck broken into 15 times, owner says

AUSTIN, Texas - A food truck owner is frustrated after he says his truck has been broken into 15 times. Boteco Food Truck has called East Austin home for a majority of its time selling Brazilian street food since 2014. "I wanted to bring that same culture into Austin. There...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin City Council votes to reinstate license plate readers, put Police Oversight Act on May ballot

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin City Council worked through a nearly 100-item agenda on Thursday. Two of the topics, which have been debated for years, were voted on. One was the Austin Police Oversight Act. The council didn't pass it, instead voting to put it on the May ballot. They also voted to make sure officers will have the same benefits through May as contract negotiations happen.
AUSTIN, TX
Q92

There is a Pizza Vending Machine in Austin

Imagine going to get a hot pizza at a vending machine This is something that you can do in Austin, thanks to Basil Street Pizza. The new pizza option is available in the lobby of the Skyloft apartments near the University of Texas campus and the technology behind this machine is next level! The closest thing we have to a Pizza Vending Machine in Victoria is getting a 'Hot N Ready' from Little Ceasers. Which is very convenient for many of us.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Man arrested for indecent assault near Moody Center

AUSTIN, Texas - The University of Texas Police Department says it has arrested a man accused of groping a woman near the Moody Center. UTPD says it responded to a fight in progress while working a concert in the 2000 block of Robert Dedman at around 9:54 p.m. on September 13.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Police investigating homicide in Northeast Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department says it is investigating a homicide in Northeast Austin. The incident happened in the area of Berkman and Reagan Hill Drive. APD has not released any further details but is scheduled to hold a news conference about the incident at around 6 a.m. (CT).
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy