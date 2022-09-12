The 10th annual Tower Climb at the Tower of the Americas to honor the lives lost on 9/11

Read full article on original website
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio Spotlight: July & June Women's Boutique
We are shining the spotlight on a local boutique making big strides in hard times. July & June Women's Boutique got its start during the pandemic, survived personal tragedy and continues to grow even in tough economic times. Owner Abby Colbath joins us with more. July & June Women's Boutique.
foxsanantonio.com
Bad Bunny mural created by local artists unveiled in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO –If you're a die-hard Bad Bunny fan or feeling withdrawals after his concert last week, there's a new Bad Bunny mural you'll want to check out in San Antonio!. The new Bad Bunny mural was created by Colton Valentine and Angélica from San Antonio. The mural...
foxsanantonio.com
Non-profit organization gives back to the veteran community during Hunger Action Month
SAN ANTONIO - September is Hunger Action Month and one organization works all year to keep veterans and their families fed. Soldiers' Angels began in San Antonio in 2015 with a mission to ensure that "no one who has sacrificed for our country goes hungry." Soldiers’ Angels have since expanded...
foxsanantonio.com
Best Quality Daughter: Out of this world food, great service, clever drinks
SAN ANTONIO – This week I'm taking you to the Pearl for a wonderful experience at Best Quality Daughter. I will tell you, it's really good!. I was pleasantly surprised by the decor throughout the building. It is really beautiful. The outside of the building – it’s one of the old little cottage houses at the Pearl. It’s just gorgeous.
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio Spotlight: Suenos Slumber Parties
SAN ANTONIO - Slumber parties are back in full effect now that the kids are back in school. Today's San Antonio spotlight is all about sleepover fun. Ashley Navarro with Suenos Slumber Parties and Events with a fun way to celebrate. Sueños specializes in themed tepee slumber parties for kids...
foxsanantonio.com
Injured motorcycle rider recalled woman as 'beacon of light' after wreck
San Antonio — On average, one motorcycle rider dies every day in Texas, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. Milton Klink said he nearly became part of that statistic after a wreck on his motorcycle last May. “There was a truck in front of me that was turning...
foxsanantonio.com
UTSA professor pays homage to famed Georgia artist following thrift store find
SAN ANTONIO – A piece of art history is finding its way to a museum thanks to a local professor. William Pugh is an assistant professor at the University of Texas at San Antonio. During a trip to Georgia in May, Pugh and his wife found a painting at a Goodwill store. The piece is titled "Eve in the Rose Garden,” an original 1982 piece by the late artist, Keith Bankston.
foxsanantonio.com
Salvation Army brings the thunder in wrestling fundraiser
This Saturday the Salvation Army is hosting an event that's expected to get wild, and leading the way is a familiar face to San Antonio. Fox News Midday was able to speak with All Elite Wrestling's Woman's World Champion, Thunder Rosa, also known as Melissa Cervantes and Brad Mayhar, Salvation Army's Public Relation's Manager.
foxsanantonio.com
SAWS updating rate structures to minimize costs for residents
SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio Water System held a budget briefing Tuesday with some great news for customers. CFO Doug Evanson said SAWS will not seek a rate increase from residents in 2023. Its plan to update rate structures should reduce costs for most customers and all employees will get a raise. That's due to what SAWS, Vice President of Communications, Gavino Ramos calls "budgeting finesse" and the utility company's largest budget ever.
foxsanantonio.com
Two San Antonio students named Nation's Top Young Scientists
SAN ANTONIO – Two students from San Antonio have just been named among top youth scientists in the entire country. Ariana Chaudhary attends Keystone School. Frank Lucci attends Basis San Antonio Shavano campus. Both have been selected for the Top 300 Broadcom Masters. That's a Science, Technology, Engineering and...
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio Sports tops $1 billion in economic impact through hosting live events
SAN ANTONIO – The sports commission, San Antonio Sports, has surpassed $1 billion in economic impact generated by hosting live events. Over the last 38 years, San Antonio Sports has provided a positive impact on the community and has put the Alamo City on the map. Since 1984, the nonprofit sports commission has hosted 130 premier events, including the men’s and women’s NCAA Basketball Final Four, U.S. Swimming Championships, NCAA D1 Women’s Volleyball Championships, national soccer games, and the Rock n’ Roll Marathon.
San Antonio-area waterpark Schlitterbahn named World’s Best Water Park for 24th year in a row
This year’s honor makes the waterpark the longest-tenured winner of the Golden Ticket Award.
KSAT 12
Hawaiian Bros. opening first San Antonio-area location, offering giveaways in grand opening
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio, say “aloha” to Hawaiian Bros. The Hawaiian cuisine chain is opening its first area location on Tuesday at 7929 Pat Booker Road in Live Oak. A ribbon-cutting and grand opening start at 10:30 a.m., and the first 100 guests will receive gift cards ranging from $25 to $100. One guest will win free Hawaiian Bros for a year.
foxsanantonio.com
Baptist hospitals hosting hiring event to alleviate nursing shortage
SAN ANTONIO - Baptist Health System is seeking registered nurses, patient care assistants, and licensed vocational nurses. Baptist hospitals are holding a hiring event happening tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Baptist Medical Center located downtown at 111 Dallas Street. Candidates will have the opportunity to meet and...
San Antonio-based Hometown Burger abruptly closes all of its locations
The chain's website lists eight San Antonio locations, but Google shows nine.
foxsanantonio.com
Baptist Temple needs help after day care van stolen, vandalized during overnight break-in
SAN ANTONIO - A Southeast Side church is asking for your help after their fell victim to theft and vandalism over the weekend. The Baptist Temple was broken into sometime in the early morning hours of Monday. The suspects stole the van used to pick up children who attend the Early Learning Center. The van was eventually recovered but it was badly vandalized to the point that it needs to be replaced.
KTSA
San Antonio based burger chain permanently closes
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — “See you on the flip side”. That’s the message fans of Hometown Burger restaurants are getting on the chain’s website. The San Antonio based company has permanently closed all of its locations. There was no indication that they closure was going to happen and no explanation was given when they announced the closure on social media.
foxsanantonio.com
Couple found dead following apparent murder-suicide on the East Side
SAN ANTONIO – A married couple was found dead following a murder-suicide on the East Side. The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. Thursday at a home on Burleson Street close to downtown San Antonio. According to the police, the husband and wife were arguing when the husband shot his...
foxsanantonio.com
Bandera County missing people knew each other, family disputes suicide finding
BANDERA COUNTY, Texas - New information on the series of mysterious deaths in Bandera County. The sheriff's office says an autopsy was completed this week on the most recent body to be discovered. It found no evidence of foul play in the death of 63-year old Norma Espinoza. Espinoza's daughter...
foxsanantonio.com
Several cats require oxygen after being rescued from East Side house fire
SAN ANTONIO - An early morning fire destroyed an East Side home. The fire started just before 4 a.m. at a home off Hays Street near North Walters Street. Homeowners could be seen carrying their animals, including five dogs and two cats, out of the burning home. Both homeowners and all the pets did make it out safely, but the two cats did require oxygen.
