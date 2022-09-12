Read full article on original website
New Mysterious Group Targets Governor Abbott With Their Political AdsTom HandyTexas State
O'Rourke Said The Only Way We Will Win is YouTom HandyLockhart, TX
Jake Spavital is Must Prove Himself Quickley at Texas StateFlurrySportsSan Marcos, TX
The Homeless Have No Place to Go After City Bans Public CampingTom HandyAustin, TX
5 Family-Friendly Activities in Austin, TexasBecca CAustin, TX
Anti-Bitch Juice, neon weed signs, pink everywhere: Gabriela Bucio's Texas takeover
Sixth Street dance club Mala Vida is slammed on a steamy Saturday night in late August. Outside, a line snakes down the block, composed of eager partiers desperate to become enveloped by what lies ahead. Inside, the club is packed, and its hundreds of sweaty patrons are bathed in the neon glow emanating from all angles. The leadup to the weekend was a wash, quite literally, as Austin saw its first substantial rain in months. Tonight is a release. Young women tip their plastic cups filled with Tajín-rimmed margaritas toward a camera that is aimed at them as they grin in front of a glowing Bad Bunny heart sign. Selfies near the ATM. Selfies on the dance floor, throbbing with cumbia and perreo. Pink tube tops, short shorts, white boots. Big beards, backwards snapback, sleeve tattoos. They’re all here for one reason. Gabriela Bucio is on the decks, wearing a black, jewel-encrusted mock-neck crop top. Her jet black hair cascades in a tight ponytail down her back, and when she removes her headphones, two dangling Chanel earrings emerge.
Hidden gems: Central Texans share their favorite H-E-B groceries
After an Austin Reddit post gained some traction, KXAN asked the community to share their favorite H-E-B hidden gems.
foodgressing.com
Bulevar Mexican Kitchen Now Open in Austin Arboretum Texas
Bulevar Mexican Kitchen, the newest concept from Guy + Larry Restaurants and sister concept to the beloved ATX Cocina, is now open at 9400 Arboretum Blvd in Austin, Texas. Bulevar celebrates the simple pleasures of premium seafood, prime steaks, organic chicken and heirloom vegetables that are all sourced from leading purveyors and wood-grilled over live coals.
fox7austin.com
East Austin food truck broken into 15 times, owner says
AUSTIN, Texas - A food truck owner is frustrated after he says his truck has been broken into 15 times. Boteco Food Truck has called East Austin home for a majority of its time selling Brazilian street food since 2014. "I wanted to bring that same culture into Austin. There...
South Austin bakery Crema closes due to rising rent, inflation
Crema Bakery in South Austin is closing its doors for good after nearly a decade of serving the community. They said rent was just too high and they couldn't keep up with the rising cost.
There is a Pizza Vending Machine in Austin
Imagine going to get a hot pizza at a vending machine This is something that you can do in Austin, thanks to Basil Street Pizza. The new pizza option is available in the lobby of the Skyloft apartments near the University of Texas campus and the technology behind this machine is next level! The closest thing we have to a Pizza Vending Machine in Victoria is getting a 'Hot N Ready' from Little Ceasers. Which is very convenient for many of us.
Austin Chronicle
Cha'keeta B Goes From Running Track to Running Tracks
There's an unmistakable ferocity found within Cha'keeta B's eyes, a ferocity matched only by her tenacious rap flow. Her magnetic presence transforms a simple burnt orange hair/T-shirt combo coupled with black Adidas track pants into something worthy of a drip check. By many accounts, the Eastside-raised emcee holds a place within the higher tiers of Austin hip-hop despite not releasing an official debut studio album some 10-plus years into her career. Now with hands in numerous industries, she's ready to set off a flare to remind people of her capabilities.
Eater
Two Cool Restaurants to Know About in North Austin, Offering Baklava and Dumplings
There have been two fun restaurant openings to know about this year, both found in the North Lamar neighborhoods. The first is Arabic desserts and pastry shop Baklava House, and the second is Chinese restaurant Taste of Home Handmade Dumplings. Baklava House opened on 10205 North Lamar Boulevard in March,...
fox7austin.com
Live music all around Austin supporting local musicians on HAAM Day
AUSTIN, Texas - September 13 is HAAM Day! It's the Health Alliance for Austin Musicians' annual citywide celebration supporting local musicians through live music. HAAM provides a lifeline to Austin musicians, and since 2005, has helped nearly 6,000 musicians access more than $123 million in healthcare services, ranging from primary and specialty care, dental, vision, hearing, mental health, basic needs, and other services.
365thingsaustin.com
Top Notch Hamburgers
Alright, alright, alright! Celebrate National Cheeseburger Day on September 18th with a charcoal-grilled burger from Austin’s iconic hang-out spot, Top Notch. Featured in Dazed and Confused, this classic eatery brings out your order to your car. Top Notch has been open since 1971, and in addition to the burgers,...
'I'm not doing well at all' | Austin man run over by pickup truck speaks about his experience
AUSTIN, Texas — Rogelio De Luna can frequently be seen cruising by in his electric wheelchair in the area of North Lamar Boulevard in Austin, where he works as a candy vendor. But last week, when he was crossing a parking lot, a pickup truck ran over him. “I...
Bulevar Mexican Kitchen offers modern menu in new Northwest Austin space
Bulevar Mexican Kitchen, 9400 Arboretum Blvd., Austin, serves in-house tortillas made from flour from Oaxaca in Mexico along with modern gluten-free Mexican cuisine. (Courtesy Bulevar Mexican Kitchen) Bulevar Mexican Kitchen, a 100% gluten-free eatery by Guy + Larry Restaurants, opened Aug. 31 in the former location of Z'Tejas Southwest Grill...
thetexastasty.com
The 13 Best Mexican Restaurants in Austin
You may think finding a good place to sit with your friends and have a good-old-fashioned Mexican meal or sharing a plate of tacos with an ice-cold beer is easy to find when you’re in Texas, but we’re here to tell you, it’s not as easy as you may think.
newsradioklbj.com
Central Texas Housing Market Shows Further Signs of Normalization
The Austin-Round Rock MSA housing market continued its normalizing trend for the third consecutive month, boosted by a more sustainable rate of price growth and more available supply, according to The Austin Board of REALTORS® August 2022 Central Texas Housing Market Report. Active listings in the five-county area skyrocketed...
Miss A offers discount beauty items at first Round Rock location
Miss A is a dollar beauty store offering hair, nail and body care items as well as makeup. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) Miss A, a dollar beauty store, opened in mid-August at the Round Rock Premium Outlets at 4401 N. I-35, Round Rock, near the Nike/Loft entrance. Miss A offers beauty items for less than $2 each, ranging from makeup and nail care to bath and body products. 512-863-6688. www.shopmissa.com.
roundtherocktx.com
Whiskey Cake Grand Opening September 13th
Hey Round Rock…the time is almost here! Whiskey Cake Round Rock is officially opening on Tuesday, September 13th at 11:00am!. For their grand opening, they will be donating 50% of sales from opening day to The Dog Alliance of Cedar Park. Grab your crew and come celebrate with them and help support their mission!
dailytrib.com
BIZ: Sugar Mama Cookies has new owners
Marble Falls bakery Sugar Mama Cookies, 307 Main St., has new owners as of Monday, Sept. 12: Jodi and Bill Browning of Horseshoe Bay. Founder and previous owner Lee Ann Clark is stepping away from one of the sweetest shops downtown. For Jodi Browning, the purchase of Sugar Mama Cookies...
84 'juggings' reported in Austin so far this year
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police are investigating 84 "jugging" incidents from this year. Jugging is when a person withdraws money from a bank or ATM and is followed and then targeted by thieves at a different location. Police have made an arrest in the one of the cases. On...
fox7austin.com
Isolated showers possible as hot and steamy weather returns
AUSTIN, Texas - After the coolest morning in 112 days, temperatures will climb to where they should be for this time of year in the low 90s. The winds will be light but will swing around from the southeast pumping in the low-level moisture making it hot and steamy going into the weekend.
Leander puts up new population signs showing spike in growth
LEANDER, Texas — Leaders with the City of Leander are saying more people have moved to their city and they now have the population signs to prove it. The City tweeted a photo of the new signs on Thursday, which have been updated to show the new population. Based...
