Elton John to livestream final ever US show

The November show at Los Angeles's Dodger Stadium will revisit the scene of one of Elton John's biggest triumphs

(Image credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Elton John is to livestream his final ever show on American soil. The performance is scheduled to take place at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on November 20, and will be available via Disney+.

The livestream is part of a package named Goodbye Yellow Brick Road: The Final Elton John Performances And the Years That Made His Legend, and will feature the final show from the US leg of John's farewell tour plus documentary footage of his final months on the road alongside unseen archive film.

Dodger Stadium was the scene of one of Elton John's biggest triumphs, a pair of 1975 shows that were famously captured by renowned photographer Terry O'Neill and replicated in the 2019 film Rocket Man. At the show, John was joined onstage by tennis star Billie Jean King, who sang backing vocals on Philadelphia Freedom.

In other Elton John/Dodger Stadium news, the match-up between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Colorado Rockies on September 30 has been proclaimed "Elton John Bobblehead Night", and a fireworks display set to Sir Elton's music will follow the game. Tickets are on sale now (opens in new tab).

Elton John: Goodbye Yellow Brick Road tour dates

Sep 13: Charleston Credit One Stadium, SC, USA

Sep 16: Pittsburgh PNC Park, PA, USA

Sep 18: Bank of America Stadium Charlotte, NC, USA

Sep 22: Atlanta Mercedes-Benz Stadium, GA, USA

Sep 24: Washington Nationals Park, DC, USA

Sep 30: Arlington Globe Life Field, TX, USA

Oct 02: Nashville Nissan Stadium, TN, USA

Oct 08: Santa Clara Levi’s® Stadium, CA, USA

Oct 16: Tacoma Dome, WA, USA

Oct 17: Tacoma Dome, WA, USA

Oct 21: Vancouver BC Place, BC, Canada

Oct 22: Vancouver BC Place, BC, Canada

Oct 29: San Antonio Alamodome, TX, USA

Nov 01: Las Vegas Allegiant Stadium, NV, USA

Nov 04: Houston Minute Maid Park, TX, USA

Nov 09: San Diego Petco Park, CA, USA

Nov 11: Phoenix Chase Field, AZ, USA

Nov 12: Phoenix Chase Field, AZ, USA

Nov 19: Los Angeles Dodger Stadium, CA, USA

Nov 20: Los Angeles Dodger Stadium, CA, USA

Jan 10: Newcastle McDonald Jones Stadium, NSW, Australia

Jan 13: Melbourne AAMI Park, VIC, Australia

Jan 18: Sydney Allianz Stadium, NSW, Australia

Jan 21: Brisbane Suncorp Stadium, QLD, Austtalia

Jan 24: Christchurch Orangetheory Stadium, New Zealand

Jan 27: Auckland Mt Smart Stadium, New Zealand

Jan 28: Auckland Mt Smart Stadium, New Zealand

Mar 28: Dublin 3Arena, Ireland

Mar 29: Dublin 3Arena, Ireland

Mar 31: Belfast SSE Arena, UK

Apr 02: London The O2, UK

Apr 04: London The O2, UK

Apr 05: London The O2, UK

Apr 08: London The O2, UK

Apr 09: London The O2, UK

Apr 12: London The O2, UK

Apr 13: London The O2, UK

Apr 16: London The O2, UK

Apr 17: London The O2, UK

Apr 19: Birmingham Resorts World Arena, UK

Apr 22: Liverpool M&S Bank Arena, UK

Apr 23: Liverpool M&S Bank Arena, UK

Apr 27: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

May 02: Hamburg Barclaycard Arena, Germany

May 04: Hamburg Barclaycard Arena, Germany

May 05: Hamburg Barclaycard Arena, Germany

May 08: Berlin Mercedes Benz Arena, Germany

May 10: Berlin Mercedes Benz Arena, Germany

May 11: Berlin Mercedes Benz Arena, Germany

May 13: Mannheim SAP Arena, Germany

May 16: Cologne Lanxess Arena, Germany

May 18: Cologne Lanxess Arena, Germany

May 19: Cologne Lanxess Arena, Germany

May 22: Barcelona Palau Sant Jordi, Spain

May 23: Barcelona Palau Sant Jordi, Spain

May 27: Antwerp Sportpaleis, Belgium

May 28: Antwerp Sportpaleis, Belgium

May 31: Manchester Arena, UK

Jun 02: Manchester Arena, UK

Jun 03: Manchester Arena, UK

Jun 06: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK

Jun 10: Birmingham Utilita Arena, UK

Jun 11: Birmingham Utilita Arena, UK

Jun 13: Aberdeen P&J Live, UK

Jun 15: Aberdeen P&J Live, UK

Jun 17: Glasgow The SSE Hydro, UK

Jun 18: Glasgow The SSE Hydro, UK

Jun 25: Paris Accor Arena, France

Jun 27: Paris Accor Arena, France

Jun 28: Paris Accor Arena, France

Jul 01: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Jul 02: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Jul 05: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Jul 07: Stockholm Tele2 Arena, Sweden

Jul 08: Stockholm Tele2 Arena, Sweden

Online Editor at Louder/Classic Rock magazine since 2014. 36 years in music industry, online for 23. Also bylines for: Metal Hammer, Prog Magazine, The Word Magazine, The Guardian, The New Statesman, Saga, Music365. Former Head of Music at Xfm Radio, A&R at Fiction Records, early blogger, ex-roadie, published author. Once appeared in a Cure video dressed as a cowboy, and thinks any situation can be improved by the introduction of cats. Favourite Serbian trumpeter: Dejan Petrović.